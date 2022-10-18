Recent Post
31 comments
It’s important not to buy Bolton’s book. It’s incredibly boring and his hubris is intolerable.
I think the US and NATO along with their allies and partners should use this barbaric bombardment on Ukrainian civilians as a good reason to increase more potent weapons aid to Ukraine so it defend its citizens.
I thought Trump was supposed to start WW3….
If Russia can attack dual use infrastructure like Railway lines, fuel depots, bridges and power equipment which are used both by military and civilians.. then why oh why can’t Ukraine do the same and attack dual use infrastructure like Kerch bridge and ammo depots. It’s one and the same thing. Ukraine has killed some civilians while doing that, but not intentionally and to minimum extent. So it is unfair to blame Ukraine for targeting civilians. Like Russia, they are only targeting dual use infrastructure… for its military usage. Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
@Geoff Lepper Crimea was never a part of Ukraine, they were an autonomous region that had their own parliament and prime minister, look up usaid 2013 report on Crimea
do u really want Russia start missiles Kiev??!!
Never thought I’d be in agreement so consistently with John Bolton. Strange times.
@Z O For siding up with Russia and North Korea? We can all see how that went.
Did you agree with him also when he supported invasion of Irak Libya Syria etc?
@bijness2000 You lose smartie-person points when you misspell the names of countries and omit punctuation.
This is the first time I heard John Bolton spew any kind of Common Sense! Although I do know that he still hates Iran for some reason?
“He(Trump) is just not fit to be President.” precisely and thank you!
Chính xác luôn
I’ve listened to John Bolton over the years and he’s weird.Hes a really big war monger…But,he occasionally has some logical views on dealing with foreign adversaries.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
He’s that old cold war mindset, and for once something of the sort is needed right now.
This person only speaks right in this interview !
This is the man that said Iraq has WMD 😅
Russia has nukes and we don’t need this man to tell us that
While I consider him a world expert on foreign relations, I disagree with him on Trump’s being President. No one is perfect but Trump is best available candidate.
Indeed, no one is perfect. However, Trump is the best candidate, no for sure. His winning the republican nomination is the problem. Among the republicans, the nomination process got Trump as the best. Really, he is the best (probably the most self-serving US president and a habitual liar) the republican party nomination process can produce?
Trump, with the exception of Reagan, is the greatest President in my 60 year lifetime.
Russia has always used Ukraine as a buffer [think how diminishing “The Ukraine” is]. It’s a lot of territory to go thru to get to Moscow. I think Putin forgot that going the opposite direction will be just as difficult.
Any reasonable person would rightfully fear even a limited nuclear exchange, but we need to keep in mind and account for in our plans to bring about a peaceful end to Russia’s genocidal war with Ukraine – that it is a near certainty that Russia’s nuclear missiles are almost entirely non-functional. But why??
Here’s why: Russia’s war with Ukraine has humiliatingly demonstrated to the world that Russia’s conventional weapons are embarrassingly old, poorly maintained and mostly nonexistent. See old Vlad and his cronies weren’t the only leaders to be embezzling funds from the military budget – so was virtually EVERYONE else in authority in the command chain.
While literally everyone was pocketing their share that they could themselves get their hands on, there was no budget left for years for not only the procurement of new weapons, ammunition and supplies – but for their maintenance as well. That is proven by multitude of reports of ammunition shortages, so much so that Russia has arranged to buy back ancient (post WWII) ammunition from North Korea that they had sold to them almost 50 years ago. Also is that their naval flagship, the pride of their Navy, was so easily lost in a short battle just a few months ago. And most recently, that they secured drones from IRAN to hit residential areas in Ukraine as punishment for the bridge attack. With this reality, it is a virtual certainty that their nuclear arsenal is overwhelmingly nonfunctional due to neglect by theft of maintenance funds.
Think about it, the theft of these funds by widespread corruption would make the most sense. The widespread neglect and theft would be (and has been) most noticable for their most basic supplies and munitions. Who would really notice that the funds for their nuclear missile systems have been misappropriated? It would only come to light if the order was given to mobilize and launch about the theft – and in that scenario, other things are far more serious than trying to figure out and arrest those responsible. Also they would be the literally the last weapons to be used in a war. Instead they are far, far more useful as scary props and decorations by Vlad. To which he has threatened to use over, and over, and over. He knows that all he has is the threat and fear – but that’s all. He will certainly go down in history as being the biggest crybaby to have ever led a nation.
You know you’re on the right side when John “I haven’t seen a conflict I didn’t like” Bolton agrees with you.
Bolton’s logic can actually sink Fortress America.
War criminals know the minds of other war criminals.
Towards the end of the video, Bolton says exactly what should be said.
OMG – I agree with John Bolton. Never thought that would happen…..
Thanks Mr. Bolton for these clear words. “Help Ukraine to defeat Russia”, “If Russia will not be stopped they continue.” No matter if you are a Republican or Democrat, everyone who believe in a free, democratic, humane world should stand up and support Ukraine.
“The outcome of this war for Russia is obvious. Russia is definitely moving into a future as dark as its darkest past.”
Using Iran’s drone is the sign of showing that Russia absolutely lack of weapons.