  1. Shatner was going to say something as profound as possible after returning to Earth and stepping out of the capsule, but bezos cut him off to spray alcohol on everyone.
    I wish we could have heard him uninterrupted in that moment.

  6. Book called I went to the tip of a blade of grass and back. This clown didn’t go into space just experienced the point of weightlessness. There are stars that stretch over millions of miles and our earth is only four digits in diameter

  7. Mr. Shatner, I only know you as a TV and film star. I had no idea you were so enlightened. I did not know that you had published many books and music also. Gratitude and appreciation to you for using your platform to speak out for the ultimate cause.

  10. We can learn from all of what William Shatner just said here on this video or at least try to relate to it. And William Shatner is right…who are we as humanity to bring destruction to the world with wars?…when instead we can do research and design to end so many horrible medical issues or like come up with the technology to not only maintain this Earth but keep it forever with technology.

  11. The only sentient being in the observable universe that can even go to space
    is the absolute appex of significance.

  13. Mr. Shatner is an inspiration to many people about aging well. I am in my 70’s, and when I look at him, I get a little optimism about being around for a while and not falling apart mentally as well as physically……..I have never seen anyone over 90 in such good condition….

  19. I thought a suit full of dust would return to earth as he,s so old, he,s even older than pelosi isn,t he and she remembers the last supper.

