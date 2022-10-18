Recent Post
29 comments
Shatner was going to say something as profound as possible after returning to Earth and stepping out of the capsule, but bezos cut him off to spray alcohol on everyone.
I wish we could have heard him uninterrupted in that moment.
About as close as he’ll come to the real “start track “! Loved his work!
“World” treasure… What a legend
How the hell is it possible that he’s 91 years old. He looks and sounds fantastic!!!!
He’s an ndigo child from the Greatest generation ??
Drinks baby blood
50,000 rug
The secret is SING no matter how it sounds .. it will keep you young and sane
He’s Canadian.
Fantastic! Thanks for sharing! Now our world needs more of this kindness and wisdom.
Book called I went to the tip of a blade of grass and back. This clown didn’t go into space just experienced the point of weightlessness. There are stars that stretch over millions of miles and our earth is only four digits in diameter
Mr. Shatner, I only know you as a TV and film star. I had no idea you were so enlightened. I did not know that you had published many books and music also. Gratitude and appreciation to you for using your platform to speak out for the ultimate cause.
Really important news 😔
Bill has been one of my heroes since I was tiny in the early 1970s. 💜💜💜💜
We can learn from all of what William Shatner just said here on this video or at least try to relate to it. And William Shatner is right…who are we as humanity to bring destruction to the world with wars?…when instead we can do research and design to end so many horrible medical issues or like come up with the technology to not only maintain this Earth but keep it forever with technology.
The only sentient being in the observable universe that can even go to space
is the absolute appex of significance.
Only to ourselves.
Very smart mr Anderson when Bill speaks you don’t interrupt 🤣🤣🤣
Mr. Shatner is an inspiration to many people about aging well. I am in my 70’s, and when I look at him, I get a little optimism about being around for a while and not falling apart mentally as well as physically……..I have never seen anyone over 90 in such good condition….
I absolutely love space science.
Space tourism, on the other hand, is a menace.
Your confusing space tourism with having strangers explore Uranus.
Got to see it to believe it….
@The Great CornPop-Holio Definitely something not to back into 😬
Audio version I hope, like the other books.
Shatner has gone crazy since Nichelle died.
he did whisper the earth is really flat
„a chance to rededicate ourselves“ .. did Bezos hear that already?
I thought a suit full of dust would return to earth as he,s so old, he,s even older than pelosi isn,t he and she remembers the last supper.
Great Actor