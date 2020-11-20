Morgan State University journalism professor Jason Johnson blasts Trump’s election lawsuits and warns that our system needs reform, because without a few key people, Trump could have ruined our democracy. Aired on 11/19/2020.

Johnson: We’re Lucky That The Autocrat In The Oval Office Was Too Incompetent To Pull Off This Coup