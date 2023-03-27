40 comments

    2. @Zero Cool Gonna include Trump too? 2 year difference doesn’t make Trump “youthful” by comparison.

    3. @MrErizid  If you read my comments and not realize that it includes Trump as well (Too old to be president) then I don’t know what to tell you…

    5. ​@Pandadog55 if only you had bothered to match the president’s ages with the start of their administration. You didn’t so your comment is asinine.

  3. “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights… I hate him passionately. I can’t handle much more of this.” “That’s the last four years. We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump”
    Tucker Carlson.

    1. @Wasn’t Me just cause people don’t like trump doesn’t mean they like the other guy. Have some common sense and get out of your feelings like the far left that u claim to hate.

  5. I haven’t agreed with Jon Stewart on all things, but I still admire him. He is a “good faith” actor and it is heartening to know that he found ways to work with conservatives on some things, while putting aside their differences on other issues.

    My friends who have worked in Washington have told me the same “wind up doll” stories, that it is the aides that do most of the work and the legislators are clueless on what is inside a bill half of the time. Too much lobbyist money floating around and we need to find a way to make sure the “moat” that he describes doesn’t prevent the real work from getting done.

    1. The “actor” part is correct but you’re way off with the “good faith”. When is he going to host the next ball washing session with Hillary and Condeleezza?

  6. In fairness to lobbyists, it’s senators and representatives who put up a moat to talking to them. They just don’t like talking to the people they’re supposed to represent.

    1. One problem with the Senator-centric agency perspective is that lobbyists are also building the monetary moat that Jon Stewart referenced as well, which in turn tells Senators that it is in their political survival interest to help keep and further construct the moat.

    2. As a Swiss, I sometimes find the artificial barriers put up by your Representatives to be distasteful. They’re clearly meant to create an accountability distance between them and the people they represent. Our system isn’t perfect, but we feel like we have a lot more agency in the formation of policies because most of the issues that would affect us directly we get to vote on through referendum. We don’t have to rely on the “goodwill” of our Representatives.

    3. @Chris Albert Good points, but I do think history gives good examples of the necessity of buffer zones from pure referendums or pure democracy. Reactionary populist vogue/fad movements can often run contrary to the public’s long term will, unfortunately, which is why a delay from both the House and then later the Senate and Executive is helpful.

  9. It is remarkable how close Stewart’s description aligns with George Carlin’s although Stewart’s is much less fatalistic. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

  12. 0:59 “…What’s the point? The point is, is that this is a relentless fight. They always talk about, you know, the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice, but it doesn’t bend towards justice by gravity. Like, you have to bend it, and there’s a bunch of people trying to bend it back…”

  15. Every time I see Jon Stewart in the news or with a new upload anywhere, it’s like a flipping breath of fresh air.

  16. “When you found someone of good faith, you could always get something done.” That is so encouraging and Jon’s honesty about it — and inherent optimism — is beautiful. Terrific video.

    Blessings, Grace and Peace 😊

  17. That’s the kind of person we need right now! Only problem is a person like Jon Stewart is too smart to wanna be President.

  19. This is the best 3-minute Civics lesson I’ve ever received. Jon Stewart ladies and gentlemen.

  20. How can John Stewart find common ground? Because he actually calls them on their bullshit! And he literally calls them out in real time and backs everything up!

