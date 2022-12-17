Recent Post
90 comments
It’s really just another way for him to funnel more dark money. Disgusting! 🤢 🤮
Check the corporate structure..very suss
Worse than dark money. Money from hostile foreign actors. Putin, the Saudis, Turkey.
CNN: The 24/7 Trump channel
It will be money that will be seized when he goes to jail.
@Spiraleddie Yo Lol
Nothing is beneath the former president.
@Fritter Foof with more top secret documents 💁🏼♀️
@Harry Farber Trumps pee tape
????? 🤔
@Joshua Taylor Hilarious!
@w kahn
🍊 🤡 ⚡🪑⚡
😵🤪⚰🪦 2024
Qxxx Postx #1201: TRUMP card coming (posted on 04/20/2018 at 13:48:56)
Delta to the post announcing availability of NFTs on 12/15/2022 = 1700 DAYS 0 HOURS 0 MINUTES
{q = 17th letter of alphabet}
Trump’s dropping out of the race to launch the Trump Cinematic Universe of Qrazies!😂🤣
@TheHate FuLL1 we are from laughing so hard at this buffoon DEMENTIA DON THE CON YOUR WOKE SON
@Richard Quick II LISTEN, TRUMP NEEDS TO SPEND THE REST OF HIS LIFE IN FEDERAL PRISON SO AS TO SEND A MESSAGE TO OTHER HETEROSEXUAL CISGENDRED WHITE MALES THAT IF YOU QUESTION AND DISRESPECT OUR SACRED ELECTIONS YOU WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE AND PAY THE ULTIMATE PRICE!!
@TheHate FuLL1
CNN =Communist News Network..
Elon Musk showed they work for the FBI that rigged the election..
CNN does not have journalists they have activists working for the FBI
@TRE45ON is Bat5hit Crazy by Ulysees S. Grant*SS$!wow you people are delusional, I hope you don’t believe the things you say but I’ve seen leftists say that gender doesn’t exist so I’m not surprised.
5 times the market price? Grifters will grift and that sucker born every minute will absolutely support them. Unbelievable.
@B. T.👈🤣🤣 BS fake news, when he sells his plane(s) , move from mar o largo and file for bankrupcy ..let me know 🤣🤣
@Ellen Faulkner I didn’t. I’ve been watching the trade values. I actually wish I did invest at such a low cost at the time. They sold out within a day.
Even I laughed a little at first but I realized the controversy value. I went to buy but they were sold out.
The only reason value has gone up is because people bought just to flip them and make a profit. Eventually demand will flatten out and cost will start dropping
@Robert Miller allowing the invasion at the border for one. Stopping the production of oil and passing an infrastructure bill that has a small percentage of funds allocated to actual infrastructure…. for starters.
Bannon Trump did this on his OWN!! He approved and said Yes
well, whoever did them for him is going to be in some trouble. because they took images belonging to other companies and put Trumps head on them. the Cowboy is a coat on Amazon. the Opera Tux is an ad from Mens Warehouse.
@Aerial Arboreal👈🤡 fired from what job , who does trump work for ?🤣🤣🤣
Bannon an Trump are the ultimate conman.
@Fat Man He gunna be workin fo da lunch lady IN DA PRISON real soon…… 😏
Do we actually have proof that these cards are selling at all? I’ll bet he is the one who bought the nfts.
@muuuuuud a company offers a product that the consumer wishes to purchase at a set price that’s called the free enterprise system.
No you don’t, leftists don’t know where to find proof, it’s basically a code word to them at this point, it doesn’t mean anything to leftists.
@Faux Que The game is easy when you have followers like a cult. But…….hey, their money, not mine.
A method to legitimize Russian bribe money or his own black money
These are Traitor Cards not Trading Cards!
Good one 👍
👍 nice one.
@Perfect Illusion you are not an outsider, because you blindly believe what you hear on the internet, don’t pretend to be neutral, you don’t know anything about trump, the left have demonized him because he pointed out corruption on the left, that’s the only reason they hate him with a passion so much.
@Perfect Illusion so what makes trump a crook? This is why I know you are a leftist, because you have nothing to back that up, leftists constantly do this,
And what makes him selfish? Trying to make money? I know leftists think success is evil but in reality it doesn’t make you an evil person.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Don’t forget that all those pictures where ripped from company’s who own those original pictures.
They could sue him for that.
@Harry Farber it is not legal if you stole someone’s else’s photos and put your face and name behind it. And it from several he did it to. Nobody not going to just sit on their pride, hand and allow this to happen.
@Faux Que no it had other models heads on them.
Hope they do!
It wouldn’t surprise me if, as an extra added grift to his ever-gullible followers, these crypto cards had an added “shipping and handling” charge added to the cost of purchase.
😂😂😂😂
@notyourroad it’s just like the Democrats and the corrupt FBI and Department of Justice that don’t want American citizens to get to choose who to vote for. So Based on the Jan 6 democrats standards. The winning superbowl COACH IS RESPONSIBLE FOR EVERYTHING that happens at the city victory parade. Fires, violence, murders, deaths etc. Which also makes BIDEN / democrats RESPONSIBLE for every single illegal alien they bring into this country. Can’t wait to see those trials start
It wouldn’t surprise me if they came with spyware that will steal their info.
@unlisted junk well when you are not able to vote for who you want, then you can have something to say.
Well since they are digital, they don’t ship anything do they?
Has anyone checked who is buying this guff? It seems like a perfect opportunity for Trump to help some of his crooked friends to launder some cash.
@Learn Steel Guitar in Retirement I’ve never watched Fox News, and recently Russia said the war wouldn’t have happened under trump, biden is weak, and a pushover, that’s why the war started, because they knew now that trump is gone the United States has no guts and won’t do anything about it.
@Learn Steel Guitar in Retirement you calling me son just projects your insecurities, so keep doing it.
@Learn Steel Guitar in Retirement much better?!?! Lmao you are delusional, rapid inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, a war, the price of everything going up, are you blind?
Or you just ignore what Biden does wrong? You are brainwashed to ignore his failures, and you watch peoples enemies to get facts about them, how pathetic.
@jim bob I could see how people who don’t like Trump would buy these. These are going to be a very symbolic part of history. I foresee them becoming unbelievably valuable in comparison to other nfts in 50+ years. That is if they don’t have to somehow dissolve them based on the fact that they stole most of the images.
For those unfamiliar, an NFTs is just a digital receipts that says you “own” an image that anyone else in the world can see online or download to their computer. It’s like a piece of paper that says you own the Brooklyn Bridge. I’m not surprised that Trump would try to get in on the scam, but he missed the boat. Most people realized NFTs were a scam many months ago. 🤣🤣
@Paul Kern Haha. If you say so.
@Unfiltered Even worse.. Is how can you sale out of jpegs? LOL. Manufactured scarcity.
@Buckie Smalls Nah bro. I will pass. There is a thing called Google. Do your own research. Take care of yourself.
@Matrix Thompson What i figured.. I have.. That is why I am asking an “expert”. My technical and computer science knowledge far exceeds your own.
It’s a scam to conceal at least one source of income that he does not want revealed.
Interesting. On Mideus Touch there was a report that this whole card enterprise appears to be involved with money laundering. Including the LLCs involved, having been formed in Delaware so that information about them is secret, AND involves a post office box in reportedly a strip mall UPS, and a vacant house in Wyoming! Then, on another video, Farron Cousins reported from a reporting source that the art work, such as the various outfits Tr*mp is shown in, were found to have been stolen from sites on the Internet. Meaning those original artists can sue TFG for millions and make the cards worthless…so don’t get too used to the cards
@Faux Que
Where does it say “satire” in any of the web sight’s disclaimers? This is copyright appropriation pure and simple just like stealing music to play at his rallies without the artist’s permission.
@Faux Que lol, you’re not very smart are you, do some better research than rolling out some BS ‘satire’ line.
Trump has 500 or more LLC’s. If he wanted to shift or launder money he can do that undetected. At $99 a card and millions to launder it doesn’t seem plausible he would ever take the long route and do that way.
@xlr8tedzoom obviously not.
His family must be buying alot
Wait until he gets sued by the original creators. Most of those images were stolen.
I saw the one with the laser eyes on a comedy show a week before he announced his traitor cards . l think it was on Stephen Colbert.
But is it? Could he be using crypto currency NFTs to launder money or avoid NY state scrutiny?
Ask yourself,
A: Is the average Trump fan savvy enough to wheel and deal NFT and crypto
B: Do they have a sincere interest
C: Would his base be the type to spend money on NFTS?
Well, with Dankse Bank & Deutsche Bank getting busted for money laundering – crooks will need another way to legitimise their ill gotten gains.
I don’t think the average trump fan boy is savvy enough to have $99.
Wow. Wow. And wow again.
That is an extremely arrogant and condescending thing to say. Smh. No wonder Trump followers (which I am not one) have a problem with Liberals.
Well, how do you reconcile the fact that the man has sold $5.6 million worth of NFTs in a few days? You might think that your comment was clever but it makes you look really petty and clearly misinformed. Had you bought a single NFT yesterday for $99 knowing full well that the man will generate millions of dollars worth of free press you would have made six times your money today (since the basement price is now $615).
If you were lucky enough to get one for $1 (as some of the items were sold at discounted prices on Opensea), you would have secured a 600 X return on your money.
So who is stupid now?
NFTs and Crypto in general are all about speculation. Their success is driven by the size of a creator’s community, the media exposure they generate and the value that the NFT/crypto offers. Had you known this you probably would have secured yourself a great Xmas present in a bear market.
But no problem. Keep listening to the hacks on CNN, CNBC and elsewhere that bash crypto. lol. smh.
How can anyone be so lacking in awareness of his complete humiliation?
Republicans love humiliating themselves.
He’ll laugh in your face. NOTHING matters to him more than money, not even the lives of his children.
Michael Cohen said that this could be a way for him to money launder since the court is watching his finances.
@JO when you have the F.B.I. , the D.O.J. and other legal and intelligence agencies investigating the former “ President “, it is more than assumptions.
@Jo Poveromo you buy the whole set for just under 10k. Just below the reporting level..
He should launder it from Hunter like Joe does
@Doogie Bear O doogie bear cry me a river, popcorn at the ready when donnie goes to jail
That thought did occur to me
And….it is looking as if whoever created those Photoshopped cards maybe “stole” the base images, like the tuxedo, astronaut, cowboy etc. straight from online sites like Amazon and other sites possibly without purchasing a license to use the pictures this way. This may mean that lawsuits might possibly follow.
What has the world come too? In my 73 years this tops it all for most absurd!