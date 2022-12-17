Recent Post
- Journalist: Trump’s new venture is coming at a ‘cost’
- Retired general explains how this weapon could be key for Ukraine
- CNN contributors react to university chancellor’s racist remarks during speech
- Jan. 6 committee expected to announce referral of criminal charges against Trump to DOJ
- Final Whistle – Saturday December 17, 2022
45 comments
this week 125,000 requests from russians in Yandex (russian google)- “how to surrender properly?” (Official Yandex message). its going according to plan for russian ,they say 😅😅😅
Wait ,how do you surrender , properly?
That sounds made up/ propaganda
@GrainOfSand you can go ahead and check it yourself, unless they banned you from the internets
I used Yandex to translate, but it’s like Google in Russia?
Thanks friends for support Ukraine! 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸
We (the US) will not stop with the stuff until complete destruction is achieved. And its working!
@Eduardo Oliveira oh yeah, we all realize that orange wig is going to try to save his sponsor if he’s back in the office, but it’s never gonna happen, he got too toxic, and he is a criminal too
“Bankers will make sure we are in debt, pharmaceutical companies that we feel bad, arms manufacturers will make sure we fight each other, the media that we don’t find out the truth, and governments will make sure everything is legal ….
Show, the payment is made at the end … “
You’re not just fighting for yourselves. You’re fighting for Freedom everywhere. Every patriotic American is in AWE of Ukraine’s Immortal Heroes. SLAVA UKRAINE!! HEROYAM SLAVA!!
Peace to the world 🤍🤍🤍
F16S, ATACMS, Leopard Tanks, and Patriot Systems could end this war by the end of next summer. Maybe even before then. But it’s in our best interest to support Ukraine because they are weakening Russia for us so we don’t have to start WW3 or lose our soldiers. If they’re doing that for us can we at least give them better equipment?
Russia doesn’t belong in this world anymore..there existence adds nothing beneficial to mankind..they have to be banished to the history books as a barbaric backward society..who left nothing positive in its time on earth
@Roberto Tovar The U.S, is just as barbaric, we invaded Iraq and killed millions of Iraqis on the false pretense of WMD’s.
@The Great ID Was our “xenophobia” the cause of Russia committing more than FORTY THOUSAND war crimes in Ukraine?
@The Great ID The point is, Russia is butchering civilians and Ukrainian fighters are doing what they can to prevent that. The Ukrainians are the good guys. Full stop.
Yes, but Russia’s share is 99.8%. You do know attacking civilians is a war crime, right? Dropping bombs on civilian infrastructure? War crime. Bombing hospitals? War crimes. These aren’t some random Russian soldiers firing off attacks without orders. This is coming from the top down. Auto moderation won’t even let me describe all the horrible things Russia has done during this war.
Ukraine is happy to come to the table when Putin pulls back to the 1991 borders.
@The Great ID Sorry, but you’re not going to bOtH sIdEs this one.
Hahaha Come on Russia atleast those Patriots are stationairy .. so they are not like Himars PhZ 2000 or Gepards mobile and shoot and scoot. so can you take one of those battery down. is the big question. you haven’t even silenced S300 in Ukraine 😛 then boasting about Russia will wreck Patriots ..
patriots are mobile… everyone that i have seen are mounted on a truck bed
great opportunity for US to put patriot to Ukraine and shoot Ballistic missile even during the launching phase..
It’s Vital more weapons and aids are sent to Ukraine Now and onwards
They must have enuff to push back in the east NOT just hold the line PLEASE AND THANKYOU
What the hell should Ukrainian soldiers have AIDS for? Isn’t it enough that Putin sends soldiers with AIDS to Ukraine?🤷♂🤦♂🥺
The guest is a knowledgeable professional
At $2,000,000, two million per shot, it is a very expensive but needed solution.
Spending 2m a shot to shoot down RC planes. Seems like a waste of money to me.
The cost is irrelevant..after all ..a patriot missile sitting in a where house doesn’t do anyone any good..fire away
@oswin hull How much do you think a ACBM or Cruse Missile costs? Patriots will be the last line after all the Drones have been destroyed
@oswin hull well you could go to Ukraine and shoot down the Russians missiles with your handy dandy sling shot.
They wouldn’t be using it to shoot down rc planes, Patriot is an advanced AA defense system meant to take out manned aircraft (fighters, helos and bombers) and cruise missiles. Using it on drones would be an act of desperation.
All the U.S seniors officials are well spoken especially this one in particular. We can all learned from.
Peace on earth and goodwill to men
Only when God’s Kingdom comes. “Man has dominated man to his injury” (Bible) We were never designed to rule ourselves. Worsening world conditions are proof of this.
Violence begets violence!
peace cost money
I like this colonel. Very credible insights. Thank you
Cedric showing his credentials here. If Patriots we deployed it would allow the UAF to redeploy the Gepards to the local battle fields. I am very impressed with the commentary fro US military Commanders.
Thank you Colonel Leighton for your masterful insights into the defense of The Ukraine 🇺🇦
Ukrainians need 300 tanks as general Zaluzhiy in the Economist has told and the West is afraid to give them the ones.
The U.S is sending one patriot system 😂
Ukraine needs a very large number of soldiers or US direct help. This war is taking too long allowing Russian to regroup, rearm and re-organize and Ukraine does not showing strong enough to stop this.
They desperately need food and medicine in hit areas.
Unfortunately, Ukrainian young people have abandoned their dogs and even their elderly parents. Escaped the war and sipping coffee at a Starbucks near you. Sad, the elderly are in dark basements with moldy bread and starving dogs waiting outside their homes for their owners to return.
Literally left them with no food or shelter. Donate what you can.
Thank you for supporting Ukraine.
Love that Ukraine is doing so well, but I’m of the mind it’s time to stop carrying all the weight. The EU/rest of NATO could pick up more of the tab, but they know we’ll empty our pockets first. It’s time to stop doing that. Gas is finally starting to go back down, which is good! That will bring down a lot of costs as transportation becomes more affordable.
This is a great opportunity for us to focus on internal growth, yet we continue to dump chunks of our budget into this. Then, our legislative branch has the audacity to raise the annual budget (it’s currently just a proposal, but these motions are often successful to the point of prediction). No. More.
Go Ukraine, just not by our wallet. It will still be done, should our allegiances truly care about the issue.
Ukraine cannot join NATO while they are at war. As an American I will gladly pay higher taxes to keep supporting Ukraine similar to many European countries are doing. We can abandon them now
Quick question. I know for a fact the training on a US Abrams tank currently in stock is less than what is required for the training on how to use our Patriot air defense system, so why are we not sending them American armor to aid in their defense and offense in the donbas