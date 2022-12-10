Recent Post
Just the posession of two falsified passports would lead to a lengthy prison sentence in my country! How could the authorities in Florida let her walk around free? Is it common there to sail under a false flag and nobody bothers?
Prolly paid DeSantis some hush money.
@Marco Esteban How much hush money, and for what?
@J F or illegally obtained, “dirt”.
Floriduh.
The fake driver’s license alone would bring state charges on forgery and possession of counterfeit government documents!
The counterfeit passports from two countries should make it an international criminal matter!
If there is evidence of more then 1 visit, that already falsifies her claim of visiting once, it is safe to assume the rest of her statement is a lie
@Peter Price Poor russian girl, father was a truck driver, mother was a whatever. Yeah, right. She’s a Putin drone. Probably his daughter.
DONALD JOHANN DRUMPF 666
“THE NUMBER OF A MAN”
AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON
“Conform no longer with the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of the mind.”
The Holy Bible
What..expensive car has satellite link txt capability, sure photos..who cares.All rich people have such things. No problem
@Cornelius Gal Can you link to the 4chan post? I would like to read the source material.
@Cornelius Gal get a life
Anna was not the only fake rich person at Mar-a-Lago, nor was she the most dangerous.
@Timothy Jarvis Who do you reckon is backing Anna Rothschild? And why?
It’s only “dangerous” for people I could give two sh*ts about, thanks.
@Theonly1 he I losing all properties due to defaults ! He doesn’t pay his bills!!!
@Ms Berries traitor trump is nothing but a dumb grifter that prays on the uneducated!! He loves them! Said so himself!
@Spritel4 it costs millions for trumps security!! We should save the money!! He is NOT worth the investment!! Much better things to spend our money on!! Have the proud boys 1percenters, west, and kkk do it!!! They need to be busy, and he needs jail!!!!!❤❤
Many questions about a mysterious woman; this is an example of why there are laws meant to be followed about U.S. classified documents that are not allowed in private homes.
This is so dangerous. Who was she? What was she trying to do? It shows how little security there is.
@Carol Hill exactly
She has Spy printed on her blouse. It is so obvious.
@Rebecca EnlowWait, are we worried about dangerous Russians today? Can’t have it both ways.
@Alvaro Q A couple of Trump’s SS detail have already been implicated in his madness.
@The sage 85 Correct — -they don’t rule him
I can’t believe that people are taking advantage of the fact that you can literally buy access to the ex-president. Who would have thought having a corrupt money loving ex would be so dangerous.
He’s basically letting people visit him if you pay him
@NadiaGirl1 I would… it’s a good business plan, and defunds those trying to buy our government. Ukraine us getting billions of our dollars and the democrats don’t want us to know where it’s going. That’s a far more corrupt action. Also speculation doesn’t get a conviction. We have evidence that Joe not only met with, but provided china maps of our natural gas industry. There’s a big difference. Trump is also the only president to lose money by being in office. A corrupt president would gain money drastically while in office like Joe, the Clintons, Obama, and the Bush family
buying access? really? i guess Fmr President Trump is responsible for all the vetting now? Hello, there is SS on site and if they dropped the ball, we blame Trump? Great reasoning dude! look at the bigger picture.
@John Halverson and exactly how we’re we in trouble idiot I’d say maybe all the fentynal deaths and an unsafe border would be the idea of trouble and can you say laptop suppression and shadow banning I’ve never seen so many idiots being brainwashed to oppress themselves yall need to get educated
@NadiaGirl1 kinda like Biden did with hunters business partners except oh yea he’s not president anymore and he didn’t intentionally take money from communists big difference you idiot
The million dollar question is where did she get the 170,000 Mercedes, Rolex watch, designer clothes and expensive jewelry . She has to have a connection to money and obviously a hidden agenda.
Putin
Russian oligarchs
Uncle Vlad is very generous.
She is a globalist
I bet the vehicle was a fee for exploring the gold mine she sits on, same with the rest.
To imagine that sensitive national documents were kept at such a place where access could be extracted easily is scary and could be detrimental to the nation’s security especially at a time of intensed effort by certain foreign adversaries to undermine the national security interests of the United States.
@Belly Dancer Em the “sensitive national documents” or the 30,000 emails deleted under subpoena and devices broken with hammers Nad bleach bit. With the unsercure government server. It’s OK kid keep trying.
Didn’t the FBI find that classified docs were missing.
Trump, probably didn’t even know they were missing, until the empty folders were photographed and shown to him.
A criminal, avoidable mess
@Nonya Business Clinton didn’t steal nuclear secrets
@isabelle white was it 30,000 emails deleted and devices broken with hammers and bleached bit? Or the un secure server with state departments government information??? Keep trying kid
@Vicky Moffatt d u m b a s s
She isn’t the only one posing as a billionaire in this story…
Trump Derangement Syndrome OWNS you😂🤣😂
😄
Comment=🏆
✔️❗️
Lol
Someone lying at Mar-A-Lago? What a shock!
My post had nothing to do with Joe, did it Dennis the Menace?
@Dennis the Menace I never mentioned Hunter or Joe did I? Why so defensive?
@Curt Mowry no you didn’t maybe you should worry about the pos we got now ruining this country
@R M stay on these nuts you don’t get to tell me what the f I can do commy
@Curt Mowry that’s their only go to, they need to find new material….
In Palm Beach it is against local ordinances to have a residence in a resort or club. He cannot legally live there or claim it as his legal residence for voting. Just another case of him thumbing his nose at everyone else.
He is listed as an employee of the club. Loophole.
@Valerie DeMello yeah he is the CGO chief grifting officer…
@Valerie DeMello I was not aware that employees were permitted to use their workplace as a residence, given that the ordinance makes no exception. Do any “other” employees live there?
@Valerie DeMello I can think of another hole 🕳️ but that’s beside the point, our National Security is compromised as long as King Cheeto Dust is allowed to walk free.
It’s simply amazing that all this evidence of her impersonating another person is available and yet nobody can find a reason to arrest her because of her influence.
Mr. Dee Very clever play on words.
@Joe Okabayashi
Exactly. That’s what they do.
well she’s impersonating a fake person there is no anna de Rothchild. From what the video said the passports and ids are just pdf.s meaning no physical copies are in law enforcements hands having a picture of a fake passport isn’t a crime. So not really anything for the police to arrest her on yet. I will say the story is just bonkers though.
@Joe Okabayashi they’ve been teasing us with trumps arrest for years… they really aren’t doing anything
She’s back in Russia, having given Putin how many of those documents Putin stole?
I wonder how many Classified documents SHE walked off with… or at least photos of them.
Hello Amy lovely picture you have on your profile 😊
CREEP ALERT ⚠️ ☝️
Anyone with a Slavic accent and short skirt can get access to trump.
I said the same exact thing
@Kraig ken Dude try to stop hitting on women on this site….it’s not cool.
yup, that’s the thing, real spies wouldn’t have walked out with anything, they would have taken photos & walked out with a hidden micro-sd card full of photos of everything! The question is, how many people walked out with those photos & where did each of them work/who did they pass taht info onto? Spies are taught not to leave evidence they’ve been there or taken anything!
One thing she definitely isn’t faking is being a Republican. She fits the bill.
Yep: white, fragile & pretending they’ve got $$$.
I did agree she may be to honest or smart..
Maybe that’s why there were folders marked as classified there that were empty. People can just walk out with documents and sell them to whomever.
Why would the secret service do a background check? She “has the complexion for the protection.” ~ Paul Mooney.
Paul Mooney rocked, he was so brutally honest.
He was keeping classified documents there . What if she was a spy ? With that kind of access she could get access to almost anywhere in the building and no one would have thought twice about . There’s no telling how much information she could have gotten access to . 🤦♂️
@Michael ShirhallOkay there Shaggy..glad to see you and Scooby Doo are on the case.👍
@Michael Shirhall. . .Yeah! Guarded by the Secret Service. Okay, Spanky, do you hear YOURSELF?
@DK ProTek😂😂
@Rejeanne Wunderlich
Spies are almost always citizens of the country they’re spying on.
what if HE is a spy?
The fact that they aren’t verifying the identity of these people who are visiting the club is really going to hurt Trump in court. At this point he’s already said he did what he’s accused of, so the only mitigating factor he could use to get a more lenient sentence is that the documents were secure, despite not being where they belonged, but thanks to this sketchy young woman—that ship has sailed.
I kinda wonder what her deal was, and if she was just grifting to be able to afford those fancy clothes and jewelry, or if she was there for even more nefarious reasons. Either way it doesn’t look good for Trump or his secret service detail, because now that it’s obvious that nobody is screening the guests down there, even more shady characters are going to get in—unless they actually start doing their jobs properly, but I don’t see that happening, because everything is working just the way Trump wants it to.
yawn…. here we go.
everyone’s magically a legal expert
CNN sucks 💩
@Bill Barr I spent 18 years as a judge and I agree with Kernelpickle’s comment. As to the “spy” part — she sure seems to know enough ‘tradecraft’ to create false I.D.’s, passports and impressions. And, she sure went to the right place if she was looking for Top Secret U.S. documents. So, I’d say Kernelpickle could be right about that, too.
@Luke_SkyWanker she meet with Trump along with the hundreds of others that meet with him each year.
you make it sound like that she then engaged in some mission impossible scenario, where she dropped from the ceiling to obtain top secrete nuclear documents….lol. you clowns are all off your head.
the likes of Swalwell was literally banging a chinese spy and not a single one of you give a f*ck. in fact your probably supported his ‘diverse’ relationship.
@Bill Barr That’s quite a “diverse” mental capacity you have there, Mr. Barr. I hope you’ll come back and tell us about it when you’re proven wrong.
If incessantly bragging about all the ways your family blows through money is a “near-perfect ruse” to fit into a group, that group really sucks.
She definitely knows how to make copies of official documents.
@J BEST I doubt tRump can “cut the mustard” anymore.
@MrShobar all us old guys still want the “mustard” even if we can’t cut it.
@J BEST 😅😅
Yes. or knows someone that does. She likely knows how to make cell phone pics — how many of the documents “45” stole did she make.
With a cell phone she was allowed to carry with her wherever she went on the premises!
I think she should be investigated as a potential Russian spy and not the glamorous poser for fame character that many are categorizing her as!
Gate crashers don’t usually go to these extremes to attend lavish parties for thrills!