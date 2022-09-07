Recent Post
- WaPo: Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Mar-a-Lago
- Judge removes lawmaker from office for January 6th participation
- Trans activist forced to flee across the globe by online trolls
- Longtime GOP official: Republican leaders are cowards
- Sprint to the midterms sets off on unsettled political terrain
63 comments
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂
Now get rid of all the other unhinged crazy people trying to get into office!
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
First you need to get the ones in office. Starting with joementia ,pelosi ,harris and AOC
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
The Sad part is he knew he was wrong in the first place. And Should have never been on the ballet or running for anything.
If the truth be told … he should be running for his life like he tried to make his opposition do!
Good job New Mexico, standards are necessary.
@Jessica Believe Jesus is Lord Oh, the Rapture? Better hide your house and car keys or when you go up, I’m going in and get it all.
play the whole clip! stop being brain washed by these people! but I know you won’t like usual 😄 what a joke
@grant smythe Reported for harassment and threats.
About time. Be nice if more judges had that courage.
@aarqa no it doesn’t say that read it your making that up with extra words that it doesn’t say
@J L I quoted it seven posts up, you’re looking pretty foolish.
@aarqa you put up the 14 amendment section 3 but then twisted it with your own words , your looking foolish not me
@J L Learn to read, it’s there for anyone who comes along to see for themselves. I said what it says, you said the opposite of what it says.
If you’re only answer is going to be ‘nuh uh’, then I’ll just finish by again, saying, anyone who wants to know who is correct can simply go read it a few posts up.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
Finally! As a native New Mexican, I can honestly say that this man embarrasses me and makes me ashamed.
As a native New Mexican, I agree 100%. Especially after he and two other GOP commissioners declined to certify the results of the last June 7 primary,
The trolls are on this one.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
The 14th Amendment doesn’t mean anything unless the courts enforce it.
Finally! Now, I’m starting to think maybe our Constitution and laws may actually still work as they were supposed to. Now, let’s see… Where was Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry and where was Pa. Gov. candidate Doug Mastriano (and, more importantly what was their participation) on Jan. 6, 2021?
@Rune-Thorne 👍👍
@Jesse Villa 👍👍
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
They work. That was never in question. Democratic republic purrs like a fine tuned machine…we just haven’t found a suitable driver yet. Do you understand the meaning of hyper-velocity warp speed? The gop can’t withstand the GeForce.
I wish that were true. Smh.
When he uses his falsetto voice, you know he’s lying. He’s a human wrecking ball.
And with that cowboy hat lol
😂🤣
Pelosi and Schumer should remove several people in Congress and let that set a precedent about who or what branch of government can do this. The Judicial branch will not interfere with internal disciplinary actions in Congress.
Let members of one party unilaterally remove those of another? How does one respond to that without breaking Godwin’s law?
This kind of insanity is why I left the Democratic Party.
Rubi I can do that with the kids and the 😱😓😥
Fink you have good good luck with 🤯🤬😡😠
@Rebeln Pink vonspuracy frequentky begins w verbalisation of a crime.
“People say this was unprecedented? Well it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put’em in a country club.”
— William Barr, Fox News, 9/2/22
“I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
— Liz Cheney
@Bw Bacon
You have your sources and I have mine. BTW he wasn’t fired. Wrong choice of words.
@UberLummox Yes, she did, but it takes guts to do what “ANYBODY shoulda done” when there is so much at stake and has so much to lose as was in the case with Cheney.
@UberLummox: and yet so many have failed.
About damn time. Can only hope that’s a precedent for all the others who violated the 14th, and Trump should be 1st on the list as disqualified.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
You mean 47, please it’s the people who are the country not the government..
@michael camerino 2 month old troll account.
TROLL ALERT TROLL ALERT!!!!
This is so great & fair. Justice is served.
For this one, mostly.
BMI you guys are safe in your safe love 🤗😓😖
A taxpayer paid government official insurrectionist. Yeah, that doesn’t seem right. All the taxpayer paid government official insurrectionist should be removed. This isn’t taking rights away or playing politics, it’s consequences for trying to overthrow democracy.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
TNT I love you mail mail it tomorrow 😭🤯😶🌫️
I think it will come to a “torpedos be damned” scenario. The ethical members of Congress know this will be nessecary. Win or lose the process must start. What may be as important is to attach the names whom voted, publicize those names, and in some cases those that actively involved themselves in the inserection. And those whom did actively particapated in the events that led up to January 6th must be prosecuted!!
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
Good 👍 love ❤️ I just want you to your phone
Traitor: “if they punish me for my treasonous acts then they can do the same to you”
Good
His previous pardons included ones for fraudsters, drug dealers, money launderers, etc.
Don’t forget he also pardoned war criminals convicted of mass murder of civilians.
Ching you guys are good with good 🤯😡😖
“When fascism comes to America, it will be in the form of a cross and wrapped in the flag.” Sinclair Lewis
That’s only half of it sadly. The other half claims to be anti-fascist.
There is a glimmer of hope for legal consequences.
About time a judge followed the law that rules us ALL!
10:34 “Calm-thinking, rational people…” the problem is, it seems like they are few and far between. It seems like so many Americans don’t see anything wrong with overturning democracy in the name of patriotism. 🤦🏻
That is because their education has Not given them Any understanding of what is meant or involved in the term “patriotism” ?
Fink good 👍 good 👍 I just want you to your dad