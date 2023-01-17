Recent Post
- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls Ontario Premier Ford’s private health care investment ‘illogical’
- Two drinks per week?! New alcohol consumption recommendation in Canada
- Impaired woman who caused massive explosion sues company that served her drinks
- Justin Trudeau blasts Pierre Poilievre for supporting ‘Freedom Convoy’
- Prime Minister Trudeau didn’t invite Scott Moe to announcement in Saskatoon
31 comments
That was quite the setup question ….I smell an Election in the future….
Your handouts won’t buy my vote Justin. Stop printing money and piling on debt for our children and grandchildren.
The handouts are our own money and we’re supposed to be grateful
@Tammy McLeod yes and no. Yeah the money is ours (and we get over-taxed like crazy to fund NONSENSE lol don’t get me started). But something like ~20% of all Canadian money was printed in 2020-2022.
Edit: fixed date.
He must’ve rehearsed that answer many times at night in front of the mirror
Voting for Poilievre.
The silver spooned narcissist flapping his gums.
Sanity vs Insanity! Knowing what is important and what is not!
Poor Trudeau, he is starting to run out of issues and has nothing else to say but keep repeating the same things over and over. We need new ideas not old politics, Trudeau is old news.
This is why he likes to wedge voters by politicizing a longterm issue like climate change.
His job is to line his pockets, spending $6000 a night on a hotel.
It’s better it invest $2 billions in a non existing company.
That will help Canada to get onto the right track
$2 Billion is the start of the $15 Billion they will put into this slush fund.
My support will be with Poilievre, not the weasel face PM.
Me too
@Cameron Buttigieg me to
trudumb and conland are finished
It’s like s scripted re-run speech 😂
ALL Canadians need a voice for what they believe in.
Trudeau won with less than 40% of the popular vote.
He does not represent ALL Canadians, only the ones that agree with him.
I like the think that those lemmings (that follow him) are getting fewer
I think his supporters have Stokholm Syndrome.
32% actually. He is not a leader. Last seven years should have shown that 32% by now, I’d think. 68% already knew!
So?
You know how rare it is for a prime minister to get 50 percent.
84 the last time
We have 5 parties that get at least 5 percent
And guess who voted for him…
Didn’t take him long to twist the question around. We’re facing big problems. You are not.
Someone is very concerned about his chances of facing the electorate!
JT still thinks he’s snowing Canadians with his ranting
Spoken from real privilege 👏
He gets so angry when you question him on his ridiculous covid nonsense policies
Too bad Justin wouldn’t show Canadians how to use MAID, lead by example for a change
Never forget, he actually said… the “Budget will Balance itself”
The definition of corruption pretending to be a Saint