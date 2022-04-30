Kansas tornado heavily damages buildings and injures several people | USA TODAY

Recent Post
25 comments
I will donate 15% of my entire Thoughts and Prayers account. Tell me how you can contribute.
Lol
By getting pressganged into cleaning up
My heart goes out to those affected, this was crazy I saw it pass less than a mile away
Tornadoes are caused by sin, repent of your sins and send me large amounts of money, god needs money he always needs money! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ⚛ 👍 😁
Murder, however, is caused by annoying people not shutting up.
Go your way Kansans. Don’t ask for any fed money either. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps.
Dude, this is literally a fact of life out here. Not much we can do except clean up and have shelters ready to protect people (houses can be replaced).
We don’t get hurricanes or earthquakes so I don’t see how it’s worse.
Dorthy, It’s a TWISTA, It’s a TWISTA!
Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.
No, Dorothy. This is definitely Kansas. 😉
Cheap home builders that didn’t add shelters to a known tornadic area
Nah we got basements here
If wanted a tornado shelter, we’d have them. But nah, most people simply hide in closets or trust their luck isn’t too bad. You’re still more likely to be killed by an animal than a tornado
Wtf kind of news is this
Uh… very real US news?
Australia has better news on this fing hell
Wut?
Meh. Not really breaking news. This happens so often here my wife and I and some of the neighbors sit outside looking for them.
Not often it plows through urban areas.
I know somebody ‘s got to record these things, and I get it, but I’m gonna have to ask you and the commenters like Jesus asked the people’s concerning John the Baptist “What Did You All Come Out To See? Y’all be sighing and saying “hope nobody got hurt ” and “oh those poor people’s “, and the commenters be sending prayers and saying “God protect those people’s ” . But before any tornado has touched down all of you are begging to see a tornado touch down. Stop praying vain repetitious prayers when you asked to see a tornado touch down, because we all knows tornadoes do damage and sometimes kills. So I ask a second time “WHAT DID YOU COME OUT TO SEE?
DeSantis/Musk 2024 let freedom ring
Just drove through the area. A lot of damage visible from Hwy400 with torn roofs, a downed power line, and a boat thrown into a house. Cleanup crews already working on it.
Wow
Just exactly 32 years after the F5 tornado ripped through Andover Kansas, I wonder what the rating of the tornado was?