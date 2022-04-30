Emotional Regulation Needed for Educators | TVJ Smile Jamaica – April 29 2022

4 comments
Emotional Regulation Needed for Educators | TVJ Smile Jamaica - April 29 2022 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

4 comments

  4. These academic institutions try to merge emotion with intelligence, is the equivalent of trying to mix oil with water.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.