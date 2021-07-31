Katie Ledecky has her sights set on 2024 Paris Olympics, possibly 2028 Los Angeles Games | USA TODAY

Katie Ledecky wrapped up her Tokyo Olympics with two silver and two gold medals. She's now looking ahead to Paris and Los Angeles Games.
13 comments
