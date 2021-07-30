Kaylan Dowdie – Teen’s Recovery Update | TVJ News – July 29 2021

The mother of the 17 year old Jamaican girl who was beaten into a coma last year says threats against her life are persistent. She believes persons connected to the women accused of attacking her daughter are intent on intimidating her but the police say they can't operate on hearsay.

