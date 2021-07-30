Kaylan Dowdie – Teen’s Recovery Update | TVJ News – July 29 2021

The mother of the 17 year old Jamaican girl who was beaten into a coma last year says threats against her life are persistent. She believes persons connected to the women accused of attacking her daughter are intent on intimidating her but the police say they can't operate on hearsay.
31 comments
Jah jah
prayers up for kaylan
The government and the community needs to step up and help this mother no mother like to see their children suffer and its through no faults of her own. This family is suffering enough jamaican people hear the cry of this mother and help her please.
Lord with u everything is possible just liift her up and heal her in your name it can be done
Have your way Mighty God.. You’re still the healing Jesus of yesterday, today and forever..
This is a wake up call for her so she should walk with the Lord now
What! We all need to walk with the Lord. Meanwhile the authorities need to help to protect the safety of of both ladies, regardless of heresies.
How do you know she wasn’t walking with the Lord? Bad things do happen to good people.
She’s been walking with the lord
God is on time. He will get them. Continue praying people. These wicked women figure. Not real women.
Jamaican police are the worst this why people choose not to speak out!
I say this everyday, I overheard a police officer one day saying that he doesn’t like informers
These so called females who felt like chucking badness should pay dearly. They should be held without bail.
Well since law enforcement wont do anything to or go after the family members there is not much else to do.But if this woman gets hurt ….the cops will know to collect as much family members of the’crimials who tried to kill Kaylin and MAKE them talk .
If anything happens to that young lady keep them in jail
Plenty happened already. They need to go away for their crime.
@Travis Miller Yes they need to go to jail for a long time and again the Jamaican government should be blame for all these crime
Andrew’Holness this mother needs help All the politicians in Jamaica please contribute to an envelope for this’girls overseas trip. All Jamaicans from the14’parishes’each one put a’dollar.We could pay for’Kaylin and’change’leftover fi buy bulla cake.Someone please start this Campaign it’s called A Dollar For K.K.
Prayer for her recovery.
The judge wants a statement from someone on life support 9 months on going before sending these girls to prison that beat this woman’s child to the brink of death
… Me really a try make sense of this
Totally agree what kind of legal system is that incompetent
Sigh said it myself how she going to give a statement when she’s unconscious
My thoughts exactly…….
Daddy Jesus!!! Hear her humble cry, while on others thou art calling do not pass them by.
There was enough people there that witnessed what happened..Step up an do the right thing..If it was your child this happen to, wouldnt you want Justice? Why allow these women to get away with it? Dont let them do this again. Jamaican Police more than likely getting some kinda payment, but police can arrest a Pastor for speaking out about Mr.Holness, police know how these criminals work an threaten victims to drop the case.
God bring them justice for the crimes against them. AMEN
May God protect Kaylan & her Family. Give them strength & courage to overcome the trials & tribulations
Exactly, its just sad that they need a statement from this little girl my God man
Yes mother stand up for you’re child .
Don’t you worry Mummy, God is on the throne. He did not bring you guys this far to forsake you. I cant imagine the audacity of those animals and their families to expect to harm your daughter and for you to stand by and take it just like that. Keep fighting for justice and sue them when possible. Its time that people in Jamaica stand up to those “predictors” who exist down there. God bless you and your daughter.
Lord protect the mother and daughter from these evil people
A wonder if the judge did get a statement form lizard
this is really upsetting they’ll only going to protect tht girl until they kill her then they feel remorse smh