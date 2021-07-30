Vaccine Bonanza in Jamaica | 11 Persons Have Died After Being Vaccinated – July 30 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
72 comments
Smt like these people dont have a mind of them own big fraud !!! Jamaicans wake up wake up !!!! Sickening!!!!
So much people died from it but yet they still forcing us to take it.
@Gods Tomahawk they only banned AstraCeneca, thats just one of the vaccines and its only banneed for people under 55
@Taurusman tv You can still get the virus after you had the poison ! So you tell me what is the jab for? Let them experiment on you! We don’t want it! My body my choice!
real thing
@Taurusman tv interesting you should say that, because when they claimed persons were dying from COVID-19 they say 1 death from the virus is 1 death too much. And therefore we must be vaccinated to prevent and protect others. Now there are claims persons are dying from taking the jab, you are saying the numbers are few. And so the benefits outweigh the good.
When a product is on the market and there are deaths from using the product, usually that product is pulled until further investigation.
Some islands in the Caribbean have very few deaths from COVID-19. As a matter of fact the death rate from domestic dispute is higher in comparison.
@Taurusman tv Are you joking? You really think you need a vaccine for a flu? Grow up bro. Herbs is the way. Why you want a white man drug? Why?
So what about the coincidental deaths of people with covid 19 and I bet that is some 90%
Dr Ennis is a bare face liar, smh
Coincidental deaths…JESUS she saying it like ordering patties at Juicy Patties
@Claudette Bennett Come back better next time. Stooping this low for the colonizers is absurd. You should be ashamed of yourself.
@Perfeccionista they want us to die with them lol
@Perfeccionista The very phone and technology you are using was made an developed by descendants of the colonizers, throw them away and use one that was developed by your own race.
Of course it was “coincidental”
You guys don’t get it yet huh?
Nothing can go wrong with their precious saviour shots.
If it was an underlying condition you would hear them immediately say it was the so called virus.
@Perfeccionista she is saying that all the medications that are prescribed, have side effects. Just listen or read all the info on the labels. Also I’m adding that if any of you out there that are eating at any fast food restaurant or buying food that isn’t organic & NonGMO, you have no footing to not take the vaccine. Do you all know what they have put in these foods?
not caused by the dead shot but it was coincident? HELP US HEAVENLY FATHER
@Page One its not the virus i ask the FATHER help for its my brothers and sisters who believe in the government
@Hamalyahu Bantu well there’s no god going to help anyone we’re all our brothers and sisters keepers!! We need to stop this religious foolishness
@Page One
. Just look at the people pushing the agenda on this channel. All of their accounts are new
@Page One Exactly. There no god going to help anyone; and all Jamaicans should understand that by now just by knowing the history of African people in Jamaica
@Coz J real talk but the lie is sweeter than the truth! You have to admit our ancestors tormentors did a fantastic job of brainwashing us ! What a nice hustle when you can convince peoples that there’s a invisible man watching them that always need more money
lol
There’s crime to tackle instead of talking about a fifteenth parish in Jamaica,in order to get a next parish in portmore solve crime first
Not only dat wi need ambulance an good governance bout in government an in cooperate suh yuh right paul
True
I don’t see the importance of making portmore a parish
@Pattypee Pattypee upgraded and additional infrastructure for the increasing number of people who are calling this place home.
Crime plan on hold. It’s all about covid, vaccination and curfew.
Making portmore a parish is not important.
Why did you have to report the deaths and the availability of vaccines in the same broadcast?! I swear these people are cautioning us against taking the jab.
Talking facts
He is telling you don’t take it. Believe or not that’s what he say
Who have ears to hear let them hear
It’s the mark of the beast.
This Delta variant is more deadly but these news people have their own agenda.
I agree with mr. Jackson. Making portmore the 15th Parish is bull crop as to its benefits.
Tell them to go fix up Spanish town first that is the capital of St. Catherine of which port more is a part of
We don’t need another parish and why is this the focus in a time like this? Smh
Rich people want us to take it so they can get back to making money
Jesus Christ is coming sooner than we think
Nope. It’s for extermination.
Rich people’s net worth have grown significantly.
@R R Yes, that’s correct.
Jamaica don’t need another parish!!!
Of course not
Amen.
Gov can’t manage 14 how dem a go manage 15.
Revelation 16v2:The first one went off and poured out his bowl on the earth .And a hurtful and malignant ulcer afflicted the people who had the mark of the wild beast and who were worshipping it’s image.
@Donnette Jolly the truth hurts lol
@Page One Long Teeth Page what a gwaan bro…..Big uuuuuuupp yuh idiot selfie
@Donnette Jolly I’m fantastic just watching the fools waiting for the invisible man to fall from the sky with milk
and honey for the slaves hahaha
@Page One LOL….big uuuuuup.Take care
@Donnette Jolly thanks same to you
We only hv one life when its gone its gone father god where r u
Him naa come so stay da a wait for him to save you, by the way is he coming from out of the sky?
@nanah p
Lol in the sky way up high
Tourists are asking about vaccine of locals that’s bull these “tourists” aren’t vaccinated in their own countries why would they worry about Jamaica
@Robert Lussier You are not immune !!! Did the doctors not tell you that??? If the vaxx works for you, you simply won’t end up in hospital. But vaccinated people still transmits the virus, a festival held recently in the Netherlands only vaxxed people !!!! They were all spreading the virus despite being vaxxed !!!
Jamaica has a million and one problem before the pandemic, so imagine what has happened after with the lockdown and the loss of jobs. We have no choice, we are beggars.
@john brown k
Exactly why I won’t travel. Maybe when the stubborn die off things will be different. I’m glad mom’s in the ’50s weren’t so vaccine hesitant. Have you ever seen a polio ward?
@Robert Lussier you could go to school without being vaccinated against polio.
Don’t see the sense in making Portmore a parish, 14 is more than enough
And it already in st.Catherine
@45 Askel look at the dilapidated buildings in an around Spanish town and all the poor drainage that allows all kinds of stagnant water in the town, they need to go fix that first
Parish status will allow additional infrastructure to be built in Portmore to justify its new status including a hospital.
@B. Edwards That does not make sense
Why they don’t push for a better healthcare system why they don’t push for something to help curb crime?
Taking vaccines is a personal thing. One can carry the virus whether a person takes it or not. The vaccinated teachers can give the virus to unvaccinated children.
Stop creating accounts TV J!
That is what I heard also; the vaccine can help only the persons who take the vaccine. In addition, the vaccine may also hurt some persons who take it
There is no coincidences in the universe there’s a reason for everything!
Mr Wallace want the Jungle night club to reopen so he can continue making his millions
Come out and talk the truth, bout coincidental.