    2. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
      CRIMEA IS UKRAINE
      N.A.T.O IS UKRAINE
      DONIESK IS UKRAINE
      KERSON IS UKRAINE
      ZAPORIYA IS UKRAINE
      LUGANSK IS UKRAINE
      CRIMEA IS UKRAINE 🇺🇦
      🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
      UKRAINIAN FORCE
      GLORY UKRAINE
      🇺🇦.🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
      TO VICTORY.. !.!! 🇺🇸

    3. Where’s all the Pootin bots who claim all these Ukrainians in the video are nazis especially the women and children.. lol

  3. Salute to the resilient Ukrainian Heroes..
    For successfully liberating Kherson…
    And thanks to all Ukrainian allies for the military aids & support..
    Slava Ukraini..
    Stay strong Ukraine.

    2. Народ Херсонской на референдуме принял вхождение в состав России и это уже русская территоря. И что там делают фашисты с желтыми повязками не понятно?
      с белыми повязками это русские и мирные жители. Отличие такое. Украина синие и желтые. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfEWvWmiIpE зверский фашизм терроризирует людпй в Украине. И мы очистим от этой мрази. Сколько бы не поставлял запад и США оружия. Потом разберемся со всеми финансовыми спонсорами. А как по другому поступать с фашистами?.
      Алея Ангелов. Дело украинских рук https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqnE8jDkoaA
      А вот украинские пленные у русских. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CLO-_LiXuc

    5. @Сергей Королев Ви зробите собі послугу, якщо знайдете термін «фіктивні вибори». Це все, що вони були.
      Україна може легко провести нові референдуми і повністю перевернути російську брехню.

      Ніхто не любить важких невдах, прийміть свою втрату з витонченістю та гідністю.

      До речі, «фашистська» брехня давно розвінчана. Чому ви так міцно хапаєтеся за цю брехню?

  4. Sons and Daughters need to remember these dark days and hopefully light will shine upon them. We in the uk will keep up the support

  6. Meu enorme respeito e admiração a este povo ucraniano Gigante, Herói. Meu respeito e gratidão a todos países que estão apoiando a Ucrânia.

  7. Deep condolences to all mother, father, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦

  8. Thank God. Thanks to all the Ukrainian soldiers and those who are helping Ukraine. 💗💗💗
    Praying for peace and love in Ukraine, in every land, in every home, and in every heart. 🙏🙏🙏

  10. I would like to send deep condolences to families and friends who lost their precious lives during the 9-month war. Slava Ukraine.

    2. Go Russia 🇷🇺 🇷🇺🇷🇺💪🏻!!!! No more USA-Canada-UK-backed Ukrainian Nazi-war criminals and foreign mercenaries supported by the gringos and their European lackeys!!!! Finish them!!!! Send them to meet Bandera!!!!

  11. Please do not stop support for Ukraine. Imagine if it was your country, Ukraine is fighting for the whole world against Russian terror and murder.
    They have to be stopped now and Ukraine is close to doing it for us all. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹

  12. Well done lads… long live Ukraine!👍 Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦💙🇺🇦💛🇺🇦💙 from Canada 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

  13. Those poor people, not doing anything to cause this war but being the enduring victims of it. I hope their lives can endure these future horrors of memory..

    1. They still need to survive without money, electricity, water and gas in chilling temperatures. US is not sending promised weapons. Biden signed the lend-lease months ago but is not fulfilling the promise. Why American President chooses to ignore the US Law and keeps pretending that he is helping Ukraine when in reality he does the opposite!?

  15. Oh my God, how happy they are at last. How could any one not shed tears for their brutal lifes situation, done by russians.
    Wish for their very best of it. Victory for Ukraine.

  16. GOD BLESS the brave Ukranian soldiers and its people!!!🙏❤️🇺🇦💙💛Soo heartbreaking those residents have gone through…and every living creatures over there…Praying for Peace and Justice in Ukraine 🙏❤️🇺🇦💛🌻❤️🙏🇺🇦💛💙🌻💕

  17. I am a Russian citizen and I am sincerely glad that those people are happy and at home and safe now. Hope the meaningless war will be over soon. Dictatorship always comes to its end. All criminals have to be punished BY LAW after the COURT trail.

    1. I have Russian friends, and feel sorry for those Russians who are against the war and suffer as a result. Of course our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people…….they are our heroes.

    2. @Scott Carey I never wanted to do so. If we had a referendum for example who wanted the war and not… But me personally was against the war from the start.

  18. These Ukrainian people are so amazing – they have lost so much and are so grateful just to be alive ! Bravo Ukraine !!!

  19. I’m sitting here sobbing when seeing the entire city celebrating the return of the Ukraine armed forces. Such a powerful moment.

    3. @Ronald Carpenter Thanks. But I’ll stick to my point. Empathy for ukrainians and hate for russians are totally understandable under today’s circumstances. But that doesn’t mean truth should be ignored. Take a better look on those images yourself.

  20. I am getting emotional. The situation and the pictures remind me so much about the stories and pictures after my country (Netherlands) was
    liberated at the end of WW-2. My mother anld step father grew up during the occupation. I heard their stories.
    I am so happy for the Ukranians. Unfortunately, there will still be a long period for uncertainty and it will take a long time to recover on all fronts: physical and emotional health of individuals, rebuilding the country.
    There is a silver lining though. It will be a tough ride but things will slowly get better. And rebuilding is also a chance to start fresh, to build for yourself and future generations an even better country. We did this and Ukrain can do this too.
    Things will get better.
    Ical

