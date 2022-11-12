Recent Post
- Analysis: Why Mark Kelly’s projected win in Arizona is an ‘extraordinary development’
- Why Trump’s possible 2024 election bid is causing division in the family
- Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes the spotlight
- Kherson residents tell CNN how they feel after Russia’s retreat
- ‘A dramatic shift’: John King breaks down latest Nevada Senate numbers
72 comments
Goes to show you that people tend to care about their rights. Odd isn’t it.
@Loretta Nericcio-Bohlman All yours, meaning all those who side with your party. What blacks can speak ebonics but I can’t type all yours? Who is the racist now? Rolls eyes.
@KV T Careful. Supposedly just questioning the left on social media, means you are “destroying yourself” by communicating common sense lol
@Tory Livingston 👍
@Square funny how logic throws a wrench into the entire insurrection BS
@KV T yea you must’ve been hit with Taylor Greens “Jewish Space Laser.” The Rs have no vision or a plan. Its Hunter Biden, conspiracy with the FBI(which got a nutcase shot) stop the steal, woke mob, China virus, Kung flu, critical race theory(Fyi, flordia Education system is now 25th from 14th), radical left and more. One day you all will get that hate out of your hearts and walk away from the conspiracy theories. Believe in our Democracy. Believe in America.
So if she continues to get 2/3 of the vote from those areas she will win. 🕉
She could win with just 55% of the vote from that area.
@dtex301 Called counting every legal vote from a U.S. citizen. It is the votes they are counting, not finding them, they were already there.
Cheers to Maga tears 🍻
@dtex301 Republicans make it so the Democratic votes get counted last, and then complain about counting them.
Yep, hey look everyone, we found this box of votes in a van behind the building. Let’s count these too.
John King runs it as a sports commentary!
The analysis is also totally unreliable. The numbers swing both ways. With the latest drop, the Republican pulled back away with 7714-7691 new votes, now close to 900, from 800. Moreover, the total outstanding of those “small counties” still adds up to quite a lot and, because of their wider margins, it can be just enough to offset Clark and Washoe, because those counties are both running relatively close to 50-50 (probably because of the suburbs).
says more about you.
BOYCOTT CNN 👎🏼
It is
both elections and sporting events are inherently boring and extremely uninteresting if viewed objectively, but still some people get super excited about both, so, yeah, that’s a good analogy.
This election is intense. Great breakdown by John King. Thank you, CNN! 👍
Keep going, you are doing a great job counting votes, regardless of who wins, thank you for your hard work !
I can’t see the rest of the votes not going Mastro’s way due to where they are coming from.. Go Nevada from NY💙💙
@Eldeecue Probably because Donald J Trump told all his supporters that the system is rigged and voting early sucks.
@Ethan Weeter Can’t argue with that.
@shane oneill Oh, if it weren’t for cheating, every race would vote in a Republican. X D I mean…it couldn’t _possibly_ be that voters don’t want MAGA Republicans governing them….that’s just crazy talk.
How are you doing
@Cookie Cute as a puppy hi
This has literally got my palms sweating 😩
LOL – no solid foods for ME. 🤣🤣🤣
Gay !!!!!!
@El JJ me three😅
@Sailing On The Run To Nowhere Bruh
@David H clean house? Not very bright, that’s why donny loves you.
Hell Yeah, we got this!
😎👍
I love John King he’s the best! Lol he is always on point! I love Wolf too! Let’sssss goooooo DEM’S!! 🗳️💙🙏🏽
Well done Nevada!! 👍
Si, bien hecho. Cuatro días después de la votación y no hay resultados definitivos. Como pasa ultimamente en USA, aparecen poco a poco votos mayoritariamente demócratas que alteran los resultados Vergüenza!
I am so thankful for people getting involved in our Homeland 🗽⚖️🇺🇲
Regardless who wins I’m glad people came out to vote, specially the young people who are our future. Count every vote! Behind every vote there is a face.
Such a shame you have people talking about raising the voting age limit to 21, that’s what fascism is.
@FJB – Fear not, we have drones…
It doesn’t matter what restroom they use, as long as they can hold a gun.
@FJB considering you don’t know the difference between “are” and “our”, it’s safe to say the country has been screwed since you graduated elementary school.
@FJB every generation complains about the last and yet this country keeps going
Nothing like having a Democrat vote for a Fetterman or even a dead person in Pennsylvania.
Yea we should lower it to 12😂
Shout out to all the Election workers doing their bit to ensure safe and secure Elections for everyone.
@Street Fighter Don’t need your permission.
Yea Maricopa had a flawless process 😂
@Mike Impressions & Reviews Like we’re going to believe someone who knows nothing about the process. 😏
Dems appreciate the work, MAGAs post childish comments about election fraud unless they win. We all laugh at them now:)
@Street Fighter and YOU believe THAT. LMAO.
I will be sending all my thoughts and prayers to the people of Arizona and Nevada to send this over the top. We can get this done.
Wow, amazing. Good on us for coming out to vote
If you believe this you’re dumber than you look all this was was a
A ploy to keep the polling places open to stuff ballots
Yes the machines aka“democrat voters”are working perfect now, way to go soy boys!
@P Bang yeah OK if Florida can vote in one day that has 19 million people and have all the votes counted then what’s the problem in Arizona Libtard
The problem is is they need the time to see how far ahead the Republicans are so they can stuff the ballots to catch up with the Republicans you can see it in the data
@Jacob B Please don’t cry.
With margins this thin, there will be recounts (as there should be). I am very hopeful!
If we win both Arizona and Nevada, the runoff in Georgia will be to determine whether or not Joe Manchin will be relevant.
@Susan L. I believe you. The problem is, the Republicans on the moderate side allow the extremists the megaphone. MTG, Bobo Boebert, Gaetz, Jordan, Cruz and DeSantis are the face of the party unfortunately. They are ALL in Trump’s grip. Only they can change the perception.
@Susan L. Sorry, no. Not nowadays. Not when they stay quiet or actively support insurrections, baseless claims of voter fraud, and repeated political violence. When the majority speak out against that I’ll believe the Republicans have regained some of their lost integrity. But I’m still waiting.
@Marvellous132 what was wrong with Trumps policy? All Americans winning vs Bidens All Americans losing…
We still won’t control it because of Manchin & sinama & I don’t know which is worse between the two, they are both really bad
You do understand that if the Republicans win the house it balances out the power of the senate which means split congress and no one has any power. I hope you under stand this. No ifs or buts you lose the house the senate means nothing.
John King is a masterpiece of elections. I love how he always stays neutral, he never sticks with the “dogmatic” narrow views of one party, and he always provides a very in-depth detail about where the votes stand. He’s a true professional!
@Paul S That’s not how he uses the word “we”. He’s using it in the universal sense. “Will we get rain tomorrow?”. “We saw the economy collapse.”. “We see voting patterns……”. It’s not referring to one side.
@aintnomeaning That’s not how he’s using the word “we”. It’s used in the universal sense of everyone who is following the election results. It’s a basic premise in the English language.
@adonna price yes he is neutral in his dealings
John King, the dude will sell you Snake Oil and you believe is the Elixir of Life, fool
He’s not neutral 😂
There has to be some kind of award for the phenomenonal analysis that John is giving us here.
All the remaining votes are from blue counties because they are much larger than rural red areas. I believe they said 56000 left all together, and if team blue gets 60 percent like the last two batches of votes. This would give Laxalt (R) 477,414 and Cortez Masto (D) 492,296 when the vote is completed..