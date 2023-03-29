Recent Post
9 comments
Why do we need a king
What would you rather have President Trudeau? As commander-in-chief of our army? No thanks. Our parliamentary system works well. That’s why 5 out of the 10 highest HDI (human development index) countries are monarchies, despite only 22% of countries in the world being monarchies. It forces our politicians to humble themselves in front of a ceremonial but powerless figure.
King Charles is related to Germany in a way – family heritage of Windsor!!!
Edit: it should be Battenburg!! 🥲
Battenburg not Windsor
@Coreen Evans thanks 🙏 for the correction
@Tom Lee thank you for taking it in the manner offered.
Thanks for reporting on Jimmy Savile’s best friend. I’m sure they shared the same passion for life.
Objection your honour: RELEVANCE
Please. Forget that ungrateful harry Stop giving him ratings. It’s all he wants