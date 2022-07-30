88 comments

    1. @Oppression Olympics They aren’t corrupt and have to clean up the mess trump left all during a pandemic.

    1. My thoughts exactly. I’ll listen to excepts from news channels but will never spend a dime on a Kushner book.

    4. What’s the difference between Jared and Steve? One of them showers and shaves. The other one only sh!ts.

  5. A Jared Kushner memoir ? The money would be better spent by donating it to the mentaly disabled.

    2. @Rodney let’s see how many of them stay true trumpers once their fearless leader is locked up in jail or prison? Let’s see how many sinking rats stay on the ship or leave the boat?

    4. @Kahana Kahuna Wasn’t Trump a long time Democrat before he was made fun of and laughed at by Obama at the White house dinner? 😁

    1. @Garland FAFO; Ha, ha – yea what was that about other then him totally focussing on his ‘twelve year-old boy, in him! I sure hope he gets the max, but even half of that would give him something to think about.

    3. @Garland FAFO I’d like to see him in prison, general population, and talk tough like that.

  8. If I was the current Republican party I would be embarrassed when there kin coming along their heritage whether it be family members or such and see them in the history books as the worst most divisive party in history and when these people get older they will be ashamed of what they did in Congress because it will come back on them now and later history doesn’t forget!

    1. Bannon is so toxic that when he is around a barnyard, even the cattle get nervous! 😳😨🎆😬😱

    2. @Kat Thomas yeah so I’m thankful for the two strong ones in Liz and Adam and it was smart to make Liz second in command to Thompson on the committee that was a brilliant move on his part!

  9. Interesting that this is coming out now. Not only is this one more melodramatic episode of the Trump regime; it demonstrates how palpably toxic that hideous regime was almost from Day One. What a horrible period in American history.

  10. They are now selling all these books but said absolutely nothing about what was going on they have used it for there own gain terrible

    1. Just wait when they don’t see a return of their money or realize they got ripped off its over…

    3. Yeah and it’s funny they keep bringing up hunter Biden. As far as I know that was no where near 2 billion

    1. @arclight Lol… They come here trying to convince themselves of something… And always walk away feeling secretly sad. Lol

    2. @Killed The Cat and please understand bro that wasn’t a put down that was just an observance just the way you word your words sounds like something somebody from out the United States would say I pray you’re having a blessed life in the United States and I love Great Britain I’ve never been there but I definitely love their dry sense of humor comedy I think there’s is the best of the world and I appreciate your friendship so God bless and be safe from Boston! 😀🙏😊🇺🇦

    3. @Killed The Cat I wish that was so. But it doesn’t. It just reinforces there hatred. Many claim to be followers of jesus. I not an expert on this I’ll admit..he didn’t preach hate. My understanding is he lost his temper and caused a commotion and greed got him put on a cross. He knew the that was a possibility. He saw it coming. He felt strongly enough about it. He made a choice. The power at the time said more or less what do you want me to do? And the business men at the time said he’s bad for business he’s got to go. Greed. It’s still said it was his own people. It wasn’t they had left the faith long ago. Jesus spoke for mary magdalene when she was being stoned let thee without sin cast the first stone. I’m rambling I just find it sad that greed has replaced that train of thought. Peace be with you. Don’t be silent.

    4. @Killed The Cat what I think the point was they weren’t his people they were merchants driven by greed. Rump to a tee. That crosses all boundaries. I don’t want to be on the pulpit I’m sad to say. That’s where he was brave. Speak your convictions. Mind where they could lead you. Not being silent has risks. Being silent can be worse

    1. the CURRENT fall guy elect… In a long line of fall guys as trump tosses them off the train in a vain attempt to slow down the locomotive coming up behind.

  14. It’s bizarre how so many people worship these monsters who in the real world, nobody can bear being in the same building as them.

  15. Give me a break! A toxic person calling another toxic person “toxic…” How rich is that! 😁

    2. @P Watson 👈. Sure I do. You deflected that, “we” that use the meme, “let’s go Brandon”, cost Brandon Brown his job. In reality the NBC reporter that lied to save face cost Brandon Brown his job. You deflected it to me. But you don’t blame her. So thus P Watson, you deflected. See how that works!

    4. @M Hall Boy you’re in the wrong place talking about Brandon, this is about your master and his minions.

  16. DO NOT buy these criminals books! Whatever happened to criminals not profiting from their crimes?!

    1. @Gustavo Deugarte I don’t think he has the ability the guts or the desire to be a reformed person I think he likes to be the corrupt individual he is blinded with his own needs

    2. Now Now JK just forgot to include that he is as toxic, you know, in his rush to make a statement.

  18. The most hilarious part is how all of these pricks act like tough guys. “I’ll break you in half”! If you stepped up and squared off with ANY of these fools, they would immediately run and hide behind their security. Steve Brannon would be the quickest to run.

  19. Have you noticed how none of these people will admit to anything until they have assured themselves a tidy profit by selling it in a book?

    2. I will read the book if I don’t have to pay for it. Kushner doesn’t need my money nor would I give one cent to anyone related to Trump.

    4. @Haris Nandwani I believe it’s all about the timing – in the midst of Jan 6 hearings – this enables Kushner to get all of his version out. They’re all thinking how to protect them selves – how to move blame from one to another.

  20. Ok, so this just highlights the toxic atmosphere we already knew about but who really wants to hear from or read anything Kushner wrote? I know I don’t.

