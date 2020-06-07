Large demonstrations across country anchor weekend of protests (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Large scale black lives matter demonstrations continue Sunday across the country. Concrete change to how police and law enforcement authorities are able to restrain and use force is already happening in some jurisdictions in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis, Minn, police officers. The underlying tension between law enforcement and the black community has yet to be addressed at large.
On Thursday, a memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University took place with attendees and speakers including Rev. Al Sharpton, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, T.I., Ludacris, and others. Members of George Floyd's family thanked those in attendance and those speaking up for their support.
On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced an upgrade to the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin from murder in the third degree to second degree murder, and announced aiding and abetting charges against the other police officers who were present at the death of George Floyd.
Yall can protest for weeks but then when election day come, people too busy with work, family, life to go vote for just one single day….
True. If this anger doesn’t translate to people actually getting off their butts to vote in November then expect another 4 years of the same.
Your comment is very moving. Let’s hope all of us who protest vote.
“Only very far away shots, so viewers can’t see the violence.”
If you have been brainwashed, are you aware of it?
No but following a trend is a good indicator.
They are trying not to broadcast the protests. Easing back bit by bit. Don’t want the chants, the speeches interviews… to be heard. Trying to get them to phase out.
2020 election cycle is not gonna matter at this rate.
just a week ago, they lambasted the people who protested to have things reopened back up as selfish, now apparently, the pandemic is over.
hans haslang it’s not over, other things are more pressing. This is a revolution.
Where are the celebrities saying stay home and wash your hands? We need to save lives.
Killed by COVID-19, doesn’t matter.
sure, when yall get infected, then we can have another shutdown. getting a free check for doing nothing is just too good to let go.
Standing up for wrongdoing is more important than worrying about the virus.
The entire police training today is bizarre. When one fires, they all fire. Deadly force should be a rarity. There are plenty of ways to restrain without risk of death. (Although the only “accident” was waiting for the murderer.)
Thank God I don’t live in NY City, to many folks. Nice to spend a few days there shop.
At the Same time people start protesting pandemic again. See how fast you get put in jail .
Gentle giant only lightly pushed tha gun in the pregnant woman’s baby bump enough to keep her quiet as his two friends robbed her house for meth money. Oh you didn’t know that of course you don’t because your news station would never say that about the truth about George Floyd. What about women’s rights not to be robbed by him and all the other thugs out there and nobody talks about it women how dare you protest to support that man granted he shouldn’t have been murdered by that idiot cop, how many people have to die at the hands of the liberal ran cities to get Democrats in the office?? Wake up people, they are using you!!!! Covid is going to kill everybody now
I’m seeing sore butts in some comments.
Please change you lifestyle,
the protests are not only in the US they’re Worldwide!!
All Lives Matter regardless whether you’re Black, White, Brown or Yellow.
I’m happy that you believe that. Though if all of society believed that then we wouldn’t have this civil unrest. The only reason we don’t say “all lives matter” is because not all lives matter until we prove that minorities’ lives matter as well.
Those police deaths for protect everyone’s property and safety in the parade, should it happen?
Is it legal to rob and set fire, kill police and passers-by?
Those people are you have a problem in your brain ???
You are insulting yourself who do those bad stuffs ! !
No, it’s definitely not okay to take vengeance but not all protestors are vandalizing looters just like not all cops are abusers of power. But is it okay for some police officers to abuse their power and hurt unarmed civilians? Is it okay for some police officers to hurt civilians without repercussions? Is it okay for us to sit back and watch police officers abuse their power? Absolutely not.
Heavy mind control
mass protest and riots are the only language they’ll hear