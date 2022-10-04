Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned

    1. @Joboygbp Edwards YEA…There are procedures for declassified material. Mr. T’s lawyers have not repeated his claims in court, where there are professional consequences for lying; they have also resisted a judges proposal that they submit a sworn declaration.

  7. The man is so despicable ! Wish he would just shut up! Can not stand his voice , his demeanor -nothing but lies come out of his mouth!

  8. We all know any other citizen in this country would be sitting in jail for stealing top secret and classified documents! Smh

    2. @cactustree505 I see Ukraine is still voting to be Russian though to the tune of 99%. That’s gotta sting you guys 😅

  9. Trump’s lawyer is Alexander Cannon. I wonder if there is a connection to Judge Aileen Cannon. It is unlikely, but with Trump you never know.

  11. Why is the DOJ playing softball with this thug. He stole sensitive information, we saw the video of more boxes being loaded and moved to NJ. It doesn’t take a genius to know he still has more of these documents. This is a national security issues.

  12. It surprises me to no end that this glob of orange goo would actually do physical work and pack the documents himself.

  14. Once a lawyer starts participating in their client’s crimes, the crime-fraud exception makes their attorney-client privilege disappear. He’d be better off becoming a cooperating witness.

    1. @Timothy Ball Nope. The whole thing. Once you pierce the veil and become a co-conspirator, none of your communications are privileged.

  15. Glenn Kirschner, “if you’re a defense lawyer for a bank robber, you would never sign an affidavit certifying your client returned all the money he stole from the bank!”

  16. I honestly can’t imagine Trump going through documents himself to select what to take with him…thats a hard one but I can see him seated listening to the people doing the work and he says yeap that goes and nope you can leave that one…and I bet the people who sorted the documents are not the same who packed them and got them to transport, then un loading and securing, the chain of custody was long broken starting with bringing documents for sorting……but I don’t see Donald sort documents himself. Never.

  17. He has an empty Classfied file folder on display at his bar in NY – as well as a daily briefing folder. Does the DOJ know he was taking them too?

  18. The GOP and Trump put three “Eileen Cannons” our our Supreme Court for THIS specific purpose…and it seems to be working.

  19. Him packing the boxes while damning, is practically moot at this point. They found classified documents IN HIS DESK, so him being ignorant of what was in his possession isn’t going to fly anyway. Obstructing Justice though is new, in this case anyway.

