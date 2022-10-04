Recent Post
- ‘We’ve got weights in fish!’: See the moment cheaters are caught during fishing tournament
- Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned
- Oath Keeper leader’s estranged wife ‘100% positive’ he will do this at trial
- Netbball Jamaica Name Squads for Fast 5 Series & World Cup Qualifiers – Oct 4 2022
- Donna Lee Donaldson Case: New Charges Hit Noel Maitland | $6M Stolen from Casino – Oct 4 2022
74 comments
I can empathize with this woman my son’s father is a trump too. Narcissistic manipulating, lies and people believe him for some reason until it’s too late, and never seems to be held legally responsible for the crimes he commits
@C. Spad yes
@Tanya Troxler No they are just responsible for their incomprehensible decisions that do affect everyone else. ,
I dated a narcisst who was fired up to go to DC and told me he would die for 45. He was raring to go.
I BEEN THERE ,EX HAD BOOKS ON HOW TO CONTROL SITUATIONS AND HE HAD BOOKS ON HOW TO MAKE U THE GUILTY ONE ,BUT HE HAD WRONG WIFE ! CAUSE I LOVE CHALLANGE ,AND I HAD THE LAST LAUGH,UP TO THIS DAY IM STILL LAUGH ,SO I BEEN THERE DONE THAT .☺️
@Doug Down Under womp womp. You got played by an orange TRAITOR!
I sincerely hope the worst for these hogs. I hope they get convicted, get harsh sentences, and when they get out I hope the felonies haunt them and ruin the rest of their lives.
These people warrant no sympathy or consideration.
I send my hugs to this woman. He was a domestic abuser and this woman has lived in terror. I commend her for her bravery
I know. You can tell she was abused. Listen to how she speaks.
You sure can pick ’em lady
@Kelly Evans Maybe he has threatened to kill her, she will divorce him once he is rotting in prison.
said the woman who has been married three times .
Cowards abuse women and children. And those who can’t defend themselves.
How a single American, let alone any genuine Republican, could do anything other than condemn everything about January 6th has the developed world astounded.
@Lovel Boring, disconnected, out of context, and nutty.
Bravo! I am a Vietnam vet and never, ever aligned myself with any political party, but I always aligned myself with out Constitution! January 6th was a horrible event and we should be ashamed of it as it so disgraced all who fought for it. Best of luck to all of us!
I hope that the worst that can possibly happen to these people does happen. My heart goes out to Tasha Adams and her children, and I hope that they never have to suffer another day.
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
@Rubi Chatalian Dint know what a troll is. Lets just fight back – don’t need to be fighting you if you are on the same side
WOMEN ABUSERS ARE COWARDS OF THE WORST KIND, I AM 80, I, TOO WAS MARRIED TO A MENTAL CASE, GETTING AWAY WAS THE HARDEST!!! MY POOR CHILDREN, (3) SUFFER ANXIETY STILL, AS OLD ADULTS!!
@Sharon Snow I’m so very sorry to hear that. I, too, was married to an abuser, but not one nearly so badly as you were. There are so many of these abusers out there, and in their wake they leave shattered women and children. P.S. I’m 79. July 1, 1943. P.S.S. My mother was also abused by my father. She remarried a lovely man when I was 7.
Warm hugs for that woman. She is braver than that pitiful traitor. Please give her space.
@Douglas Reagan What Bible have you been reading? Jesus was by no means an insurrectionist. The god you worship aint him. Ok maybe you don’t worship him.
@Karen G. King what Jesus? The orange Jesus
He needs to be given the maximum sentencing the courts can give him they all do!
Maximum sentence. Tax payers will be feeding them in prison. Just put them to sleep
Hopefully they’ll meet some real tough guys in prison
God bless this poor lady and her children. She is incredibly brave and deserves a much better life than she had with this cowardly monster. Stay safe strong lady. Praying for you and yours.
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
You have to feel for this woman who obviously had been in a relationship which got “worse” not “better.” Has to be tough for a women to hold her tongue, be polite and not say my husband is bat S*** crazy. VOTE BLUE IN 22 AMERICA !!
@S D Did Perfect Blue plan and execute Jan. 6th, huh, AH?
Everything you said is on point. Blue all day
@Polarbearsrus You know what happens to EVERY wave? It crashes and diminishes into nothing in the end… Just saying…
@gladiator3000 _”Everything you said is on point. Blue all day”_
I’m sorry you’re sad all day
I promise it will get better,
when you realize the errors of you way.
Great to hear from two straight-talking people, Tasha and William. I wish we had such people running the media, not just sometimes appearing on it.
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
I was married to a man like this and I hope and pray his wife can find the strength to stand up and leave this man (terrifying option) and save her own soul. Nothing positive for her or her family will come from a man like this! Please stay strong and find local help, please!
They are divorced, I believe.
Malignant narcissists are the WORST. Lived thru that also. Got out alive.
Or the inevitable
Given the conversation it does not sound like she any longer communicates with him
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
This brave soul is standing up to a malignant NPD bully. I hope more women step forth to call out these dangerous people who not only ruin their families ‘ lives, but terrorise your whole nation. Love and courage from Germany, truth will prevail.
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
THANK YOU!!
Unfortunately, a lot of women agree with these men. Even though their man might treat them the same as this woman’s husband. We make it so hard for single mothers, hold them in such low esteem, that many would rather live with a man like him, than to be exposed to the charity of welfare haters.
Thank you, from an American
What an intelligent and articulate woman! The most enlightening interview I’ve heard in awhile.
shes just trying to minimize the collateral damage shes experiencing. which is expected of her, i would do the same. but its all to save face. its a facade.
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
She was abused by him and had to learn to be articulate and smart…smarter than him!
If I was trying to minimize damage, I would have stayed quiet. By speaking out, I’m putting myself at huge risk. I left almost five years ago. I have no need to come forward. If he’s aquitted, I’m dead.
@Tasha Adams I understand, my ex works for the CIA and I know of what you speak!
She’s afraid but every brave.
Thank you for speaking out.
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
The fact that he did not go into the Capitol and he let others do his criminal deeds, says everything you need to know about his flawed character. Best wishes to his former wife and family dealing with the past and moving forward.
@Chris Flood ,he’s a narcissist like Manson, but Manson wouldn’t have shot himself in the face.
So basically the man is on trial because of his freedom of his freedom of speech?
@John Thomas conspiracy is a crime, and not covered by the first amendment
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
And they say it’s not a cult. Every aspect of his ex-wife’s description describes a “cult leader,” and everyone should be paying attention. The biggest mistake as a society we make is when we underestimate a sociopath such as this man is.
One cure, blue tsunami! 🌊🌊🌊
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
Or like Trump and those following him.
This lady is brave and a true hero. No one shouldn’t have to take this type of abuse. I hope she getting her life back. You are a strong and good lady.
One cure, blue tsunami! 🌊🌊🌊
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
What a brave woman speaking out. Clearly she has suffered trauma from being married to this man. He is obviously intelligent and a very dangerous person if you are not on his side.
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
She is very brave to speak out about these things. I wish her and her kids safety and better times ahead.
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
My heart goes out to this woman and her children. To live in fear and being abused constantly is a living hell. I hope she and her children live better today and most of all “safe”.
Here is the final video https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
@Betty Laura The “final video” of what?