  1. I can empathize with this woman my son’s father is a trump too. Narcissistic manipulating, lies and people believe him for some reason until it’s too late, and never seems to be held legally responsible for the crimes he commits

    2. @Tanya Troxler No they are just responsible for their incomprehensible decisions that do affect everyone else. ,

    3. I dated a narcisst who was fired up to go to DC and told me he would die for 45. He was raring to go.

    4. I BEEN THERE ,EX HAD BOOKS ON HOW TO CONTROL SITUATIONS AND HE HAD BOOKS ON HOW TO MAKE U THE GUILTY ONE ,BUT HE HAD WRONG WIFE ! CAUSE I LOVE CHALLANGE ,AND I HAD THE LAST LAUGH,UP TO THIS DAY IM STILL LAUGH ,SO I BEEN THERE DONE THAT .☺️

  2. I sincerely hope the worst for these hogs. I hope they get convicted, get harsh sentences, and when they get out I hope the felonies haunt them and ruin the rest of their lives.
    These people warrant no sympathy or consideration.

  3. I send my hugs to this woman. He was a domestic abuser and this woman has lived in terror. I commend her for her bravery

    3. @Kelly Evans Maybe he has threatened to kill her, she will divorce him once he is rotting in prison.

  4. How a single American, let alone any genuine Republican, could do anything other than condemn everything about January 6th has the developed world astounded.

    2. Bravo! I am a Vietnam vet and never, ever aligned myself with any political party, but I always aligned myself with out Constitution! January 6th was a horrible event and we should be ashamed of it as it so disgraced all who fought for it. Best of luck to all of us!

  5. I hope that the worst that can possibly happen to these people does happen. My heart goes out to Tasha Adams and her children, and I hope that they never have to suffer another day.

    2. @Rubi Chatalian Dint know what a troll is. Lets just fight back – don’t need to be fighting you if you are on the same side

    3. WOMEN ABUSERS ARE COWARDS OF THE WORST KIND, I AM 80, I, TOO WAS MARRIED TO A MENTAL CASE, GETTING AWAY WAS THE HARDEST!!! MY POOR CHILDREN, (3) SUFFER ANXIETY STILL, AS OLD ADULTS!!

    4. @Sharon Snow I’m so very sorry to hear that. I, too, was married to an abuser, but not one nearly so badly as you were. There are so many of these abusers out there, and in their wake they leave shattered women and children. P.S. I’m 79. July 1, 1943. P.S.S. My mother was also abused by my father. She remarried a lovely man when I was 7.

    1. @Douglas Reagan What Bible have you been reading? Jesus was by no means an insurrectionist. The god you worship aint him. Ok maybe you don’t worship him.

  8. God bless this poor lady and her children. She is incredibly brave and deserves a much better life than she had with this cowardly monster. Stay safe strong lady. Praying for you and yours.

  9. You have to feel for this woman who obviously had been in a relationship which got “worse” not “better.” Has to be tough for a women to hold her tongue, be polite and not say my husband is bat S*** crazy. VOTE BLUE IN 22 AMERICA !!

    3. @Polarbearsrus You know what happens to EVERY wave? It crashes and diminishes into nothing in the end… Just saying…

    4. @gladiator3000 _”Everything you said is on point. Blue all day”_

      I’m sorry you’re sad all day
      I promise it will get better,
      when you realize the errors of you way.

  10. Great to hear from two straight-talking people, Tasha and William. I wish we had such people running the media, not just sometimes appearing on it.

  11. I was married to a man like this and I hope and pray his wife can find the strength to stand up and leave this man (terrifying option) and save her own soul. Nothing positive for her or her family will come from a man like this! Please stay strong and find local help, please!

  12. This brave soul is standing up to a malignant NPD bully. I hope more women step forth to call out these dangerous people who not only ruin their families ‘ lives, but terrorise your whole nation. Love and courage from Germany, truth will prevail.

    3. Unfortunately, a lot of women agree with these men. Even though their man might treat them the same as this woman’s husband. We make it so hard for single mothers, hold them in such low esteem, that many would rather live with a man like him, than to be exposed to the charity of welfare haters.

    1. shes just trying to minimize the collateral damage shes experiencing. which is expected of her, i would do the same. but its all to save face. its a facade.

    4. If I was trying to minimize damage, I would have stayed quiet. By speaking out, I’m putting myself at huge risk. I left almost five years ago. I have no need to come forward. If he’s aquitted, I’m dead.

  15. The fact that he did not go into the Capitol and he let others do his criminal deeds, says everything you need to know about his flawed character. Best wishes to his former wife and family dealing with the past and moving forward.

  16. And they say it’s not a cult. Every aspect of his ex-wife’s description describes a “cult leader,” and everyone should be paying attention. The biggest mistake as a society we make is when we underestimate a sociopath such as this man is.

  17. This lady is brave and a true hero. No one shouldn’t have to take this type of abuse. I hope she getting her life back. You are a strong and good lady.

  18. What a brave woman speaking out. Clearly she has suffered trauma from being married to this man. He is obviously intelligent and a very dangerous person if you are not on his side.

  19. She is very brave to speak out about these things. I wish her and her kids safety and better times ahead.

  20. My heart goes out to this woman and her children. To live in fear and being abused constantly is a living hell. I hope she and her children live better today and most of all “safe”.

