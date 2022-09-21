Recent Post
- Special master questions Trump claims about declassifying documents
- Legal group files class action lawsuit on behalf of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
- CNN gets access to eastern Ukrainian town under constant shelling
- Lawmaker predicts likely next step for Putin in Ukraine
- Fiona strengthens into first major hurricane of 2022
43 comments
This is actually insane. There are cities in the United States of America that don’t have clean running water.
@A abram in that case the administration’s transportation of illegals by bus and planes is no different! Great News 😝
@Miss Riss it isn’t a problem, all you are doing is assuming.
migrants work, pay taxes.
Wait didn’t he previously say Biden isn’t hard on migrants, and now he’s treating migrants horribly? I’m disappointed by people’s inability to observe the obvious lies and platitudes of politicians.
1 Kylarro Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Sanctuary cities should share in all the border issues with these illegal immigrants.
We need to find the addresses of these CNN hosts and send a few hundred thousand “undocumented immigrants” to their houses.
1 Sarah Jenkins Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Send them home, it’s a legal process for them to enter legally
@Gary Marino Florida is not a sanctuary state. Massachusetts is. Try to learn facts and the world around you.
@Michelle Farris Doesn’t matter, that 10 million would have taken care of the situation and then some. He’ll he would have had money left over to help the homeless but instead he plays childish games.
@Gary Marino It does matter. Your grandiose ego is in your own way.
And the government acts like they’re spending their money it’s our money we pay the taxes
1 Ann Sanchez Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Man the residents of Martha’s Vineyard were so brave and inclusive by panicking when 50 brown people showed up to a place with thousands of empty beds and calling the army to have them taken away and locked up. I love how they then raised money FOR THEMSELVES to prevent something like this in the future. Funny how the border isn’t a problem until it shows up on your doorstep.
Do you ever get tired of just regurgitating what Fox, OAN and the GOP tell you to think?
Don’t you ever wonder what it feels like to have a truly original thought, not one based on prejudices and buzzwords you’ve had hardcoded into you like a chat bot from the year 2000?
@dawg gone vidz See if you can make a substantive point re: the rich liberals of Martha’s Vineyard who shooed poor brown people from their land, falsely claiming that they didn’t have room to house them. Then we can all come back to hold a mirror up to you, to demonstrate who and what you are.
@dawg gone vidz Biden mess
They are not Legal though because they haven’t gone through the proper process y’all are trippin you want to let them in but then you get mad when they are in your backyard.
Never mind how they got into the country in the first place. Asylum seekers from what ???Everyone can claim to be asylum seekers if that’s the case.
How would you like it to be over run with non-citizens!
DeSantis admin knows the laws better than the migrants thats why they made good use of their knowledge.
When the state forced my wife to loose her job and shut down my business. Where were my rights? Non citizens have more then us!!
It is your business. Deal with it!! Their applications of asylum may not be approved. Live with it!
You are not kidding and my business has suffered in Los Angeles because of left-wing Democrat angry representatives who don’t care that we are losing our businesses. Thank God I have enough put away and I am retired so I will get through it but they are destroying peoples livelihoods in Los Angeles.
Sending them to the most wealthy place in the country is cruelty?
1 TheCEODon Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
WHAT???!!!!! They are ILLEGAL Immigrants. They have NO rights here. I’m a US CITIZEN FOR 65yrs. Permanently 100% disabled, 70% blind, and HOMELESS. I’M ALWAYS HUNGRY AND ALONE Maybe I should be an illegal immigrant to get help!!!
A Colorado Mountain Grandma, USA 💜🏞️
1 Michelle Shaw Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Mayor of Chicago regarding immigrants
“The federal government has to step up, I know they are under enormous pressure, and this isn’t a new challenge, but it’s new to us…. We need federal support, resources, communication, collaboration.”
1 Proud Immigrant that flew to Martha’s Vineyard Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
LOL🤣
Does this mean we can sue Joe Bidens administration then?
1 34bighitter Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
By the way, we’ve set records at our southern borders, over 2 million for the year (yes, that’s just one year)… Chicago and D.C. etc. get a few of these people and they beg for federal funds to help them, but they still fully support having them flood in, on somebody else’s land.
1 Z Malachi Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I lost my job during pandemic. I been paying tax for 17 years. Bout to loose my house. Been living on 180 a week. Where are my rights
1 gursharan grewal Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
best vote red then .
Man, we’ve got enough court cases.
1 Bark Eyes Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Did the people at Martha’s Vineyard give the migrants a choice to either get on the bus or not or did they force the migrants to get on the bus?
1 CC Chodkowski Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeFR8ZSr-eA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer