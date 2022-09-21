Recent Post
- Special master questions Trump claims about declassifying documents
- Legal group files class action lawsuit on behalf of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
- CNN gets access to eastern Ukrainian town under constant shelling
- Lawmaker predicts likely next step for Putin in Ukraine
- Fiona strengthens into first major hurricane of 2022
52 comments
Go Ukraine!!! Liberate your land!
I like how the only comments are bots
@RecRoom_Leaks Save me, I’m drowning in botsssssss.
When Putin have to recruit criminals to fight a dirty war he already lost. Using prisoners as soldiers now for commuted sentences? I can’t even imagine what kind of heinous things those Russian prisoners are going to do to innocent civilians, my god. Stay Strong Ukraine from the US. 💪🇺🇸♥🇺🇦☮💙💛
We reacted far to slow to the words of Zelensky who seems to be the only real leader. Help was to slow, disengagement with Putin was too slow. The invasion could easily been stopped. Putin is a joke as a leader but it shows we aren’t any better and are paying the price! Too many meetings too much talk with no power, shame on us all for the ones that will suffer the most! Leadership is a gift only very few people possess!
Excellent reporting Nick and thanks to Jake and the CNN team and CNN Contributors for keeping us up-to-speed on a war set to go ballistic. Stay safe Nick and we send our best to the Ukrainian fighters—-
@🇰🇵KIM JUNG-UN you’re first too go bye bye 💀🚩
If it goes ballistic ,, yea that’s the end for you 💀 !
Victory to Ukraine. 💙💛☮
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, released three separate reports on Monday. Each, documenting misconduct by three Assistant United States attorneys.
I was hoping russia would use artillery on the cnn reporters!!
💪Incredible reportage !!!!!
A million thank you, to this awesome war journalist.
This report will stay in memory for a long time.
Outstanding job !!
Take care sir.👍
Thank you again from Canada 🤘🇨🇦👍
Ukrainian town getting shelled but they’re still winning?
If you’re going to commit a crime, where do you recruit your men?
Where the experts are. And in the movies they are in jail.
In real life, that idea is as stupid as many other ideas Putin and his gang come up with.
Who says, jailbirds support the country that put them in jail? Who says they won’t turn against their government instead and become real heroes?
Now that’s a movie I’d watch.
God bless and help Ukrain president people and Ukrain army and countries helping Ukrain fighting for their motherland territories in defense patriotic brave .
God help Ukrain to take back all its lands and territories
In WWII, the northern part of Belgium was raised by bombings while the south was relatively untouched. Today, the north is nice and well built with an economy and the south is old, poor and falling apart with the world’s highest taxes.
May God be with you Ukrainians. Praying for you.
The west is laughing at Russia 😅 😂
universe please help russia get a Democratic goverment glory to the heroes
*🇺🇦 Glory to Ukraine and glory to the heroic Ukrainian soldiers 🇺🇦*
Even if Russia does use nukes, NATO can’t do anything other imposing sanctions.A sanctions which even failed to empty a single shelves in Russian shopping mall😂😂
Russian reservists fighting in Ukraine:
The first soldier gets a rifle the second soldier gets ammunition, when the soldier with the rifle falls you pick up the rifle!!
I’ve seen that in a movie. This is not going to end well for those Russian reservists.
They’re going up against battle hardened Ukrainians with superior weapons and tactics.
And by the time those reservists are trained and equipped with obsolete weapons you’re talking about januari 2023.
And by that time Ukraine already received an 8 billion weaponpackage in total.
It’s not Ukraine that’s fucked, it’s Russia that’s fucked.
Peace be with you Ukraine 🇺🇦 -Thanh’s cnn
