31 comments
Condolences to her family
RIP BARBARA WALTER
The fall of a Left Wing Extremist titan.
Awwww Barbara!!!! A life well lived!!!! Rest well!!!
What a legend. If only we could all be so lucky to live such a fulfilling rewarding life. Rest in peace
This makes me so sad. She was, and always will be, a legend. RIP, Barbara.
I personally I haven’t met her before but I am deeply heartbroken to hear this I used to watch her she’ll truly be missed
National treasure, even.
She defended Harvey Weinstein and attacked Corey Feldman for outing Pedofile Hollywood producer friends. She was no legend.
I grew up watching Barbara. A true icon when it came to reporting. Never afraid to take a risk, yet remained gracious. Fly high and free Fair Lady.
Open your mind
Mind Begs the Question:
Hitler used Media
To falsely Demonize Jews
To spread Nazi Propaganda
More Reliable – Corporate Media,Independent Media?
RIP Barbara Walters. You left a deep print of professionalism and caring human beings. ❤
Rest In Peace Barbara, you will always stay with us.😢😢😢
I’m very glad I watched many of her interviews and shows. I learned so much from her high profile interviews. She made them so interesting. No one can duplicate her and she will be missed. Rest in Peace dear Barbara. You were a role model for so many♥️💐
Well said❤️
Mis condolencias a su familia; descanse en paz, Barbara. My condolences to her family; rest in peace, Barbara!!!
She started her journalism career the same year I was born. I remember sitting around with my family as a little girl watching her interviews. Rest peacefully!
She lived a long life fulfilled not many people reach this age so I don’t get sad when people die at these age. It’s call old age my dad died at 72. it’s just you never know the day you will die but for her life we should celebrate. I grew up watching her as a kid.
Rest in peace Barbara , your journalism was outstanding and presence was strong! ♥️
I’m saddened by this but she was 93?!! She aged like fine wine she was gorgeous. Rest in peace Barbara 🙏🏻
I came here in solitude to say goodbye to a true pioneer in news: Barbara Walters. Thank you for the memories. You brought my family together for just one hour, one day at a time. Slowly, that one hour of news with our family being forced to spend time with one another brought our broken home back together. Next thing you know, it re-established the relationships I had with my immediate family. Thank you, Barbara, for your hard work and dedication to the TRUTH
Thank you for sharing this! I love reading stories of reunification, regardless the circumstance. Peace for you, and happy 2023
I grew up watching 20/20 Friday nights. She was a phenomenal reporter. R.I.P to legendary Barbara Walter🕊 condolences 🙏🏿to the family.
She was One of a kind. Her legacy is edged in stone. RIP we will remember her fondly
What a classy woman, my condolences to her family. She paved the way for women in the news industry, she will be missed.
She lived a long life but she gave us more than a life times worth of news. I could sit and hear her speak for hours, I loved her style of broadcasting.
No one will ever surpass what she has done in her craft. A legend.
I’m of a different opinion, but I wouldn’t mind hearing why you say that, or what it was that she has done that you’re talking about.
@Brian Gaona
Are you not familiar with Barbara Walter’s career? Or are you just trying to be edgy?
@Jeffrey I’ve passively watched her since the ’80s. And I’m sure the tone of my earlier post reveals my reservation about her, but I don’t want to be completely unfair either. From my point of view, she remained in the category a sentimentally driven populist Style commentary and interview. As if her accomplishment were primarily getting a central Spotlight in the male-dominated media. Is that unfair?
We will all miss her! Hey, I’m 82 and seems she’s always been there! Loved her! RIP Barbara 🇨🇦🤗👏❤️💐🇨🇦