    1. I personally I haven’t met her before but I am deeply heartbroken to hear this I used to watch her she’ll truly be missed

    3. She defended Harvey Weinstein and attacked Corey Feldman for outing Pedofile Hollywood producer friends. She was no legend.

  5. I grew up watching Barbara. A true icon when it came to reporting. Never afraid to take a risk, yet remained gracious. Fly high and free Fair Lady.

    2. Mind Begs the Question:
      Hitler used Media
      To falsely Demonize Jews
      To spread Nazi Propaganda
      More Reliable – Corporate Media,Independent Media?

  8. I’m very glad I watched many of her interviews and shows. I learned so much from her high profile interviews. She made them so interesting. No one can duplicate her and she will be missed. Rest in Peace dear Barbara. You were a role model for so many♥️💐

  10. She started her journalism career the same year I was born. I remember sitting around with my family as a little girl watching her interviews. Rest peacefully!

  11. She lived a long life fulfilled not many people reach this age so I don’t get sad when people die at these age. It’s call old age my dad died at 72. it’s just you never know the day you will die but for her life we should celebrate. I grew up watching her as a kid.

  13. I’m saddened by this but she was 93?!! She aged like fine wine she was gorgeous. Rest in peace Barbara 🙏🏻

  14. I came here in solitude to say goodbye to a true pioneer in news: Barbara Walters. Thank you for the memories. You brought my family together for just one hour, one day at a time. Slowly, that one hour of news with our family being forced to spend time with one another brought our broken home back together. Next thing you know, it re-established the relationships I had with my immediate family. Thank you, Barbara, for your hard work and dedication to the TRUTH

    1. Thank you for sharing this! I love reading stories of reunification, regardless the circumstance. Peace for you, and happy 2023

  15. I grew up watching 20/20 Friday nights. She was a phenomenal reporter. R.I.P to legendary Barbara Walter🕊 condolences 🙏🏿to the family.

  17. What a classy woman, my condolences to her family. She paved the way for women in the news industry, she will be missed.

  18. She lived a long life but she gave us more than a life times worth of news. I could sit and hear her speak for hours, I loved her style of broadcasting.

    1. I’m of a different opinion, but I wouldn’t mind hearing why you say that, or what it was that she has done that you’re talking about.

    3. @Jeffrey I’ve passively watched her since the ’80s. And I’m sure the tone of my earlier post reveals my reservation about her, but I don’t want to be completely unfair either. From my point of view, she remained in the category a sentimentally driven populist Style commentary and interview. As if her accomplishment were primarily getting a central Spotlight in the male-dominated media. Is that unfair?

  20. We will all miss her! Hey, I’m 82 and seems she’s always been there! Loved her! RIP Barbara 🇨🇦🤗👏❤️💐🇨🇦

