I hope, for the parents, this is the correct person and that they are able to find the courage to withstand the trial. This is at least progress, but I think they may not view their emotional response as positive. My heart goes out to them.
@Connie Kimble the investigation and the parents. 😫 if you think about it they could not die all 4 of them with small stab one. Do you think he just puncture one place and died in their beds? But most won’t until they hear it for themsleves how violent it was.😭
@Church Gty I think if you are in a bedroom with a closed door one floor away and you are passed out… it is entirely plausible you didn’t hear a thing. It seems that it happened very quickly and very violently. THis was a house that was used to loud noise and loud things happening. That was the norm for party central. So many complaints about noise….. NONE of us were there. To imply the other girls were awake and did nothing is reckless and to some extent pure conjecture.
@Connie Kimble 2 survivors live was on 1st floor. And also some struggle with defensive wound but as said it was not stealth kill. The knife use was similar like in the movie rambo.
It was a violent death and they would be screaming. If you were plunge into the lungs wouldn’t you scream??
The report says they were asleep but they would have awoken. But I could be wrong but those that fought were awake
@Church Gty Believe what you want.
@Connie Kimble its the invesitgation not my view.
This reminds me of Hitchcock’s classic “Rope”.
Creepy, sadistic, psychos committing horrific crimes just to see if they’re smart enough to get away with it.
Guess he wasn’t…
So very sad for the victim’s families. 😢
@☁POPULATION-_-420🌿 seriously, quit race baiting, you are really pathetic, 4 young people died, why be obtuse and write such a reply
@Mike’Nope’ as in ‘Rope’ was already mentioned in another broadcast prior to Golgotha’s observation, so this is possibly not an original thought.
@Mike Could you be any more obviously just a troll?
@Mike Nope. Crime and Punishment is exactly as it was described. If you can’t or don’t read, you can find a television version well-done by Masterpiece Theatre that was shown in the US carried on PBS.
Yeah maybe he should have tried for a Phd in Forensics Science. Lol
A fellow graduate student in his programme said that the suspect had appeared confident and outgoing, but also “super awkward”.
He also mentioned that he wanted to appear clever. And that one thing he would always do, almost without fail, was find the most complicated way to explain something he said.
And to make sure you knew that he knew it.
@ladylawyerliebhaber great observation. I’ve noticed this same trait in smart, or seemingly smart, people as well: their overcomplicating & overexplaining, instead of effectively communicating; I call it It’s-not-that-simple!-itis. And yes, they just want to remain the center of attention & to appear superior.
@Dan it’s hilarious you actually think kurmit the frog is someone I’d give time of day.
@J. Link VII And?.. I’ll be waiting for your answer.
Effing creepy. These poor kids. Glad you made it out safe from his path.
@J. Link VII
“It’s a jew?”
What a messed up thing to say.
Modern nazis need to keep it in the closet.
It seems that all criminals think they are smarter than everyone so it’s no surprise this one was a graduate. I even suspected it would be. The media paints a picture of what a killer looks like but in reality, they look like us. This false image confuses people and makes it hard to see when they are in danger.
I think that’s right. Given the right circumstances, most people are capable of murder.
Narrcisistic people are like that..😝
Your first sentence is a complete non-sequitur.
Let’s hope for the families and their community Law enforcement can get the evidence they need. He sounds intelligent and organized and sociopathic.
He been charged with 1st degree murder. Wound on victim were guresome. One of victim lungs and liver were so torn 911 could not help if they were called. It looked like he did a wolverine slash on them. Come on them with rage and tore into them. The poor souls struggle violently and fought for their lives. It was bloody messy scene with this carnage.
I don’t know if this guy is guilty or not. IF he did do it, I’m thinking that with his education background, maybe he thought he knew enough to get away with it. But there still has to be a trial.
@Hemlock see I never heard that part. The way the person said it never stated it like that but thanks for clearing it up
@Hemlock must be neighbour who checked but 911 could not do anything as YOU know. And 911 was called during the stabbing i think. Very sad.😭
@Dlow Brown thanks brow that is very odd but it make sense that i think they were told not to disclose any of that info to the public and also there was alot of misinformation too. So could that be it? Yes good you have your thinking cap on. 😀
I’m unclear on how they were killed quietly enough to avoid waking other people on the house. We’re they just passed out from partying earlier?
@Sierra Guru no they were not killed quietly as posted they struggle violently.
If everybody was paying attention to the news when this whole thing happened they would realize that he was at their house more than two times he had been friends with one of them I don’t know who it was but he meant all of them
When which whole thing happened?
News when the murders first happened or news when the arrest happened?
🐂💩
They have to investigate if he’s done it before .
To think about how many more to times he was going to do this and get away with it once established as a professional .
You know that was probably his plan .
That’s so creepy
Maybe he has done this many more times and is an established professional. He killed 4 people so efficiently it stands to reason these weren’t his first.
I read there were several stabbings/murders in that area of PA very similar.
For a PhD student, he is not very smart. When he took flight, he didn’t ditch his car and was found at his parents’ house. Like Batman said “criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot.” Thank God for that if he is indeed the killer because it helped facilitate his capture.
I know. He must have seen his car in the news. Can’t be very smart.
A rare instance where I can say the police were really smart. They made it seem like they were struggling to find who it was to get his guard down so he wouldn’t go into hiding. Then they got him.
@HiMyNameIsDannny that’s why i was so annoyed how news network like Inside Edition kept trying to make investigators revealed their progress.
Lots of crime and many unsolved murders in that area. What a shame.
Never ever move to Idaho — there is no value for human life and poor police response
Wow, trying to imagine what is going through his parents’ minds today. Scary
@Irish send please
I can’t imagine. Being so proud of your son that just got his degree . Criminal justice at that(which happens to be degree I got) then go from being so proud of your son to pure unbelievable shock. I bet they are in denial for sure. No one could believe they raised a monster. Embarrassment too. Everyone across our country knows this case and to have everyone you ever met know your kid was arrested for it OMG I can’t even.
100 percent not his first murders 😳😳😳
I’m really sorry for the pain and suffering, but Kaylee’s dad looks like a jackass.
@Akmong he was just tormented and frustrated… Such a terrible loss for him
This case scares the hell out of me…those poor kids. 😪
@FEAR THE GHOST IN ME 😨 FAK Ukraine!Fake war
@FEAR THE GHOST IN ME 😨 dude that’s the jews there too.
Kids? What were they 6???
Wanted to murder. Apparently his studies of criminology didn’t make him too smart
Can you imagine how lucky the other two girls are that they slept throw the whole thing? If they would have woken up and go check while the murder was taking place they would have ended up the same. They must be traumatized for life😢
R.I.P. to the victims🙏 My condolences to the families🙏
I know its also great that we now we won’t have 25 million dollar lawsuits blaming the police for not investigating properly…
There’s a number of criminals hiding out in criminal justice programs.
For sure. Look into social workers and lawyers too. I’d bet a lot of those types get off on power over others. The government is filled with criminals, probably more so than the private sector.
The connection I think comes down to Jazzmin Kernodle (Xana’s older sister) who also attends WSU. Hopefully the FBI are thoroughly looking at that angle.
WSU is a fifteen minute drive from the crime scene. If he were looking for a victim, it’s more likely he found them on the internet. He wouldn’t want to do anything where he was well known. But one town over in a crowded bar on a weekend he’d be the next best thing to anonymous, especially if he were trying to be.
@Sierra Guru perhaps… but why is it that coincidentally he attends the same school as 1 of the victim’s sister?? That has to be looked at and heavily analyzed.
Anyone who knows police investigation protocols understood early on here that law enforcement had someone- Bryan Kohberger as we now know- in mind, but purposely promoted via the media that they did NOT have a suspect and no leads, much to the critical disappointment of family, friends, and public. The reason for this strategy, which is standard law enforcement operating procedure in certain cases, is to lull the suspect(s) into thinking they are free to live and move normally without concern when in fact they are being carefully monitored 24/7 to determine if their actions suggest flight/guilt while corroborating leads are being investigated and evidence is processed. The biggest shock about the outcome of the Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie case was that this “fake out” police protocol WASN’T used and Laundrie was allowed to skip out unmonitored and off himself. Thankfully that’s not the case here and this suspect will face justice.
A former good friend of his posted last night. She was obviously very shaken. She spoke of his addiction to heroine and his anger issues. He went into a rehab programme and appeared to do well. He asked his friend to help him find an address one night. She drove him around but later discovered he was back on drugs and had been looking for a dealer. It was harrowing to hear her speak because she was in so much shock.
It will be interesting to know if he had any links to these students or if they were random targets. When drugs are involved he could had bad dealings with one of them. He may have got wrong house of a drug dealer. Or he may have had lustings for one of the girls. I wanna know his motive.
These are the type of sick and creepy individuals our parents warn us about. He thought he was getting away with the perfect murder. And to use a weapon when the victims were most vulnerable. Just goes to show how much of a coward he is. Hope all 4 of those kids get JUSTICE!!
Psychopaths have no remorse and no feelings but they do try to emulate. If someone asks perpetrators or victims what their “feeling” then something is really wrong.