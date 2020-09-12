Lemon: Guess how many of Harris’ GOP colleagues stood up for her?

After President Trump floated a baseless birther theory about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), CNN's Don Lemon said his producers reached out to all 53 of Harris' GOP colleagues in the Senate for comment.
#CNN #News
After President Trump floated a baseless birther theory about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), CNN's Don Lemon said his producers reached out to all 53 of Harris' GOP colleagues in the Senate for comment.
#CNN #News
lol Who else went straight to the comments?
Not me 😆
@tresemeioDose of bleach? Are you serious? Are you really stupid? Nobody in their right mind would drink bleach. Trump didnt say or make people to drink bleach. I know yout not an idiot.Smh.
@Ed C. Lol. Another brainwashed…
I did, but that’s what I normally do
We didn’t even watch this one.
Socrates : “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser”.
@Lovil Davila unlike you, I can admit to my mistakes. I’m glad to admit that I was wrong about CNN, FOX is far worse. I was just trying to be unbiased, but now I realize that I was being too modest. So, I’ll ask you again, what country are you from, if you don’t live in a democracy or a republic?
@Reid Elson I haven’t said anything wrong. I’m pointing out your hypocrisy and backtracking. Now you’re triggered AF and being belligerent. Keep flexing that liberal style of yours. 😅
@Lovil Davila I never said you did, and I’m perfectly calm 😁. I’m just asking you a question. What country are you from?
@Reid Elson in your context you’re accusing me of an American Republican. Quit your backtracking fool.
@Lovil Davila I said I doubt you’re from another country, because your argument sounds ironically reflective of an American Republican. However, if you tell me you’re from another country, I’m inclined to believe you. However, you still haven’t answered my question. No need to be triggered 😂.
No one questioned her birth when she was a presidential candidate.
@Protex Blue
CNN airs photo of Biden and son with Washington Redskins logo removed from son’s hat
@Protex Blue
I love LIBTARDS and not for YOU but I CAN!!!
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state-owned residence will get a $1.1 million security upgrade, with a new 8-foot-tall barrier around the perimeter.
@Protex Blue
LIBTARDS NEWS
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler viewed negatively by two-thirds of city’s voters: report
@Protex Blue
MORE LIBTARD NEWS
“That’s not Joe Biden. That’s a shell of his former self,” Mike McCormick, who worked as a White House stenographer for 15 years and with the former vice president from 2011 to 2017
@Protex Blue
MORE LIBTARD LAWS COMING WITH BIDEN AND HARRIS SOON
A California bill that would lower penalties for sexual relations with minors is heading to Governor Newsom’s desk.
SB 145 passed both legislative houses, and would remove the requirement for offenders to register as a sex offender after committing certain sex acts with minors within a 10-year age difference
Same old questions
DUDE: “Where is your Birth Certificate?”
EVERYBODY: Dude “Where is your Tax-Returns?”
Bumblebee Optimus Prime I think it’s a perk.
@LKDoyle12 right on.
Lemon, you’re a disgraceful repoter. Such an idiot !!
@Orane Lets just see the college and high school transcripts. Much less the SAT scores.
LOL
That is true,why is he hiding them smh?
Who’s talkin about qualifications this man is never been a cop he’s never been an attorney he’s never been anything in law enforcement and now he’s talking about qualifications
Vera von Weltin these were not personal bankruptcies, they were businesses that he acquired and had to renegotiate debt to help it survive. Have you ever owned a business? If you knew anything about finance and business you would understand what he had to do in order to help the company survive. Kinda shallow but nice try though.
Lisa Zabriskie give some content for what part of the constitution he broke? Do you know why the electoral college was created? If you think that the electoral college is broken, get involved and vote for legislators that will change it.
Lisa Zabriskie get a grip on reality, he provided jobs for people, those people had a choice to work for him or not. Have you ever known anyone who has worked for one of his companies? Explain how he has chosen profits over people, this past week I read through a list of silent deeds that he did for people of his own free will. He doesn’t take a salary for his position as President but gives it to the wounded warrior foundation. This doesn’t sound like the person you seem to be talking about.
Lisa Zabriskie I disrespect the nonsense, sorry if I hurt anyones feelings. If anybody can stop spewing garbage and give me some content we could get somewhere. So far it’s just been Don Lemons Kool-ade and hum drum slandering. Certainly there is someone in this group to give us something he has done that we can research?
#Walkaway C I don’t know if you all know what Kam H is about, right? She’s not a good person! She blocked a means for a DNA test that would have proven a mans innocence who was killed before they allowed the evidence. She is not a good person!?
I thought Trump’s mother was born in Scotland? He’s an anchor baby, himself!
RUDYARD MAGPIE I know, terrible isn’t it, kind of like Marla Maples and Melania Knaus (oh sorry they aren’t politicians) but who can forget dear old Newt Gingrich who divorced his first wife, shortly after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis to marry his second wife Marianne while she was being treated for cancer. He was having an affair with third wife Callista in apartment he shared with his wife. And of course who can forget Mark “Appalachian Trail” Sanford, and his Argentinian mistress. All these home wreckers seems like politics is not compatible with married life.
@jack burga It wouldn’t be a big surprise. Mental illness was abundant in Hitler’s family.
Awe boo legal immigrants.
🏴🏴🏴Scotland for Trump🏴🏴🏴
🇺🇲🇺🇲MAGA🇺🇲🇺🇲
Your gonna spend another 4 years with Trump as your PRESIDENT ELECT…🇺🇲🏴🇺🇲🏴HAHAAAAA…HAAAAHA.get
Used to it
When children are born you notice all kids will play with one another with no problems. At a certain age if an adult maybe a teenager speaks into the child’s ears racism in a child’s ears then the child doesn’t really think for themselves. Now the seed of evil is planted in the soul of the child( that’s any nationality). That’s very sad, but true.
@R Patrick Holguin ouch!
Yes, we ruin the children.
Clarence Fye You’ve got to be carefully taught! South Pacific made in the 1950s new it way back then.
Jill Hennessy If you notice I never gave a date or year so I know what I’m talking about. Racism is older than You and I put together. Lets go all the way back when the first ship arrived in Africa. Before the ship arrived. Someone thought up the master plan to gather Blacks( men,women,and children’s) from Africa and others areas but main destination America. Well we all know the crap that occurred. Have a blessed day Jill.
So glad that like Kamala I was part of the first bussing in California. It totally broadened my experience to get to meet and learn with kids from the inner city. I still remember fondly my friends from North Richmond, Ca. who came 20 miles to my suburban elementary school. Racism must die.
It amazes me that he can stand there and lie with a straight face, but then again, he has had lots of practice.
He lies, Susan. He lies about itty bitty things, he lies about little things, he lies, lies, lies. I gotta tell ya, Sue; this president LIES!!
Yep Don Lemon has practice time and time again. He’s almost an expert at it.
If you could ever call trumps face “straight”.
@Humangrowth Hormone Tell us about Dons lies. See if you can find one. I’ll wait.
“I just heard”= the voices in my head are at it again.
And the voices becomes ‘people are saying….’
Lol did you just copy that comment from someone else?
It’s all of his hamberders…he follows his GUT, remember?
THEY tell him what to do! 😁
🤣🤣🤣🤣
“This virus will magically disappear”
– Agolf Twitler 🍊
Hiden Biden let one of the DemoCraps naßty deeds outta the bag the other day he said
“This virus will be gone in 3 months when we get in office”….ummm
Isn’t that when the election is scheduled??
STILL WAITING!!!!!
Gold!
“Agolf Twitler” KMSL!!!🤣😂😅🤣😂😅
😂😂🤣 your trying to break the internet.
No, he doesn’t have a modicum of honesty or class. He must have been born in a sow barn.
Trump 2020!!!!!!!🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿🎈🎉🎈 Praise the one true God, the God of the Bible Jesus Christ!!
@J K You haven’t even read The Bible, simpleton.
Where is Melania hiding? Is she so embarrassed that she must hide? She has a phone, she is free to see this news just like you and me.
Les Franks =Compost
I’m sure Melania was wearing her “I don’t care, do you?” jacket on! I’ve not forgotten that little “tidbit” of information.
Gary Craig
…
Les Franks How hilarious outrageous 😆 you sound saying that. Do you ever listen to DJT on TV? And you still haven’t picked up on his absurdities BS and lies? Wow 😳 you’re special
She spoke at the RNC
I hope the black Americans see what going on here
I already talked to several IDIOTS who said they were not going vote because the election is not going to affect them. SAD
Multi-millionaire Don Lemon is the biggest gaslighting, video-clipping, brainwashing, race baiting, cult ushers out there.
He says whatever makes CNN and him $$$. It does not matter to him if people die, as long as his pockets are full and he’s safe.
Unbelievable.
Light skinned black man doing black face?
When did Don lemon get so dark?
We do!
@Amity Ville STFU, troll.
His nose keeps growing that’s how much he lies.
Amazing how they can call everything a conspiracy, but won’t say the conspiracy, debunk it, or prove it wrong.
Everything else is called a lie, but they won’t say “here’s what’s true”.
@few2many just the same way he wasn’t qualified to be come a president. All Trump has been a bully to all his workers and to the American people.
Trump should be creating a brilliant lie to this question. Your daughter, Ivanka received 6 patents from CHINA in one month recently. One of the patents is for VOTING MACHINES. Sounds like conflict of interest to me. Then again, her position is also a conflict of interest.
His daughter always gets away with everything and also his son-in-law Jared Kushner the big a****** and slumlord and he looks like a corpse from Victorian post mortem pictures after he had his dimples surgically removed
Democrats choose a TOKEN woman of color so that when she is criticized they can yell RACIST! SEXIST! Like this one:
Democrats Homewreckers.
Ilhan Omar is not the first known Democrat ADULTERER. Democrat VP candidate KAMALA HARRIS, then 30, F–Ks married Democrat Mayor Willie Brown, 60 for a BMW. In two weeks KAMALA was promoted as District Attorney. KAMALA dumped Brown when she no longer needs him. Willie Brown admitted the affair. Still bitter Brown asked BIden not to consider KAMALA as VP. Biden denied Brown’s appeal after KAMALA lets Biden sniffed her irresistible long glossy black hai
He went golfing after his brother died 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tarekthedrum the orange thing has no moral compass. It is what it is.
Robert Woodman it is what it is.
“HIS OWN NIECE SAYS HE IS CHALLENGED MENTALLY”. Seriously
Yes she depicted him as a pathological liar and a sociopath and I totally agree that this is true and many people think it’s true and we know that from his actions. But he gets away with everything and to mix up things and he lies and his base is still going for him. Of course he will also meet with Putin before the elections and you know that he will win and it’s going to be a Belarus with fighting Bloodshed and guns
Democrats choose a TOKEN woman of color so that when she is criticized they can yell RACIST! SEXIST! Like this one:
Democrats Homewreckers.
Ilhan Omar is not the first known Democrat ADULTERER. Democrat VP candidate KAMALA HARRIS, then 30, F–Ks married Democrat Mayor Willie Brown, 60 for a BMW. In two weeks KAMALA was promoted as District Attorney. KAMALA dumped Brown when she no longer needs him. Willie Brown admitted the affair. Still bitter Brown asked BIden not to consider KAMALA as VP. Biden denied Brown’s appeal after KAMALA lets Biden sniffed her irresistible long glossy black hai
Trump gave them his tax records lol. They will never show you theirs
I believe his niece mary trumps. Orange head mentally wrong with his
Well we all know her personally and can vouch for her character so great point! Moron
If you’re a strong woman and you decide to vote for Trump, don’t complain when men call you “nasty” and denigrate you.
Gene Adams Go ahead and believe our pathological liar president instead. https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/08/trumps-lies-about-coronavirus/608647/
J K Trump can’t even recite one verse from the Bible! https://youtu.be/ERUngQUCsyE
🤣🤣🤣 you people are losing your minds! I love it!
Women my age do more or less nothing but Treat me poorly, they think they can get away with it because they’re women and I’m an ugly man
Remember under Democratic Socialism you have no constitutional Rights no Freedoms. Every Socialists government takes away your rights, America is the Last Free Nation and under Democratic Socialism you can not have Socialism and constitutional Rights. They do not work together. But go on and believe the lie, remember Joe Biden is the guy who gave most American jobs to China , as well he has promised China that he would stop all Tariffs to China given more companies and Americans jobs to China as well he has promised China all contracts under his New Green Plan.
They hate America. Karl Marx said it best Socialism is one step to communism. Heads of BLM have come out and said they are Marxist and hate America and with Antifa backed by the Democrats party you can see the America they want Burning flags and Bibles looting and Burning business killing innocent people, History shows the Democrats party are the Party of slavery, thats why they want you to destroy historical statues because most of them are Democratic slave owners, if you forget your history you will repeat it.
The Media are paid for by Democrats party, Hilter did the same thing with Radio and newspapers to turn the German people to vote for him.
Every Great nation must destroy itself from within before it is destroyed from without Watch “The Deadliest Virus In The World: Communism” on YouTube
https://youtu.be/iXGxRKlA70A
Watch “EXPOSED: Corporations Funding BLM | Bill O’Reilly” on YouTube
https://youtu.be/CaOooPBJZDs
“The struggle is real…” (Don Lemon August, 2020)
First of all, black people haven’t been voting for democrats “all these years” . You journalist should have caught that lie long ago. We were and are, as black people, Lincoln republicans. We voted for Kennedy in 60 for the first time. But not in numbers. We began having a small impact with Clinton, but the first time we really voted for a democrat was for Barack Obama. We only had the vote for 50 years, and we have only been using it for about 12 years. So people stop telling that lie. I would say profoundly, that in that amount of time we have made significant progress. So stop telling that lie.
Also Barack Obama brought down black unemployment over 20 points, it dropped 1 point with the guy in the Whitehouse. Remember people asked for Barabas instead of Jesus, so are you surprised they lied. (Not comparing anyone to Jesus) some people said the jobs just magically came back in 2016. It was magic alright, if you call 8 long hard years of work put in by Barack Obama, his Vice President and staff. “That’s why they always mad”. #BidenHarris2020