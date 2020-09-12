Lemon: Guess how many of Harris’ GOP colleagues stood up for her?

September 12, 2020

 

After President Trump floated a baseless birther theory about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), CNN's Don Lemon said his producers reached out to all 53 of Harris' GOP colleagues in the Senate for comment.
96 Comments on "Lemon: Guess how many of Harris' GOP colleagues stood up for her?"

  1. Rex Chopper | August 14, 2020 at 7:14 AM | Reply

    lol Who else went straight to the comments?

  2. Trisha Meenaghan | August 14, 2020 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    Socrates : “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser”.

    • Reid Elson | September 1, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

      @Lovil Davila unlike you, I can admit to my mistakes. I’m glad to admit that I was wrong about CNN, FOX is far worse. I was just trying to be unbiased, but now I realize that I was being too modest. So, I’ll ask you again, what country are you from, if you don’t live in a democracy or a republic?

    • Lovil Davila | September 1, 2020 at 1:49 PM | Reply

      @Reid Elson I haven’t said anything wrong. I’m pointing out your hypocrisy and backtracking. Now you’re triggered AF and being belligerent. Keep flexing that liberal style of yours. 😅

    • Reid Elson | September 1, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

      @Lovil Davila I never said you did, and I’m perfectly calm 😁. I’m just asking you a question. What country are you from?

    • Lovil Davila | September 1, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      @Reid Elson in your context you’re accusing me of an American Republican. Quit your backtracking fool.

    • Reid Elson | September 1, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

      @Lovil Davila I said I doubt you’re from another country, because your argument sounds ironically reflective of an American Republican. However, if you tell me you’re from another country, I’m inclined to believe you. However, you still haven’t answered my question. No need to be triggered 😂.

  3. Carol Fulkerson | August 14, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    No one questioned her birth when she was a presidential candidate.

    • Puddles 59 | September 9, 2020 at 7:25 AM | Reply

      @Protex Blue

      CNN airs photo of Biden and son with Washington Redskins logo removed from son’s hat

    • Puddles 59 | September 9, 2020 at 7:32 AM | Reply

      @Protex Blue

      I love LIBTARDS and not for YOU but I CAN!!!

      Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state-owned residence will get a $1.1 million security upgrade, with a new 8-foot-tall barrier around the perimeter.

    • Puddles 59 | September 9, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      @Protex Blue
      LIBTARDS NEWS

      Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler viewed negatively by two-thirds of city’s voters: report

    • Puddles 59 | September 9, 2020 at 10:13 AM | Reply

      @Protex Blue
      MORE LIBTARD NEWS

      “That’s not Joe Biden. That’s a shell of his former self,” Mike McCormick, who worked as a White House stenographer for 15 years and with the former vice president from 2011 to 2017

    • Puddles 59 | September 9, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      @Protex Blue
      MORE LIBTARD LAWS COMING WITH BIDEN AND HARRIS SOON

      A California bill that would lower penalties for sexual relations with minors is heading to Governor Newsom’s desk.

      SB 145 passed both legislative houses, and would remove the requirement for offenders to register as a sex offender after committing certain sex acts with minors within a 10-year age difference

  4. MsAnticipationLady | August 14, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Same old questions
    DUDE: “Where is your Birth Certificate?”
    EVERYBODY: Dude “Where is your Tax-Returns?”

  5. Josephine White | August 15, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    Who’s talkin about qualifications this man is never been a cop he’s never been an attorney he’s never been anything in law enforcement and now he’s talking about qualifications

    • Kirk Tyler | August 16, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      Vera von Weltin these were not personal bankruptcies, they were businesses that he acquired and had to renegotiate debt to help it survive. Have you ever owned a business? If you knew anything about finance and business you would understand what he had to do in order to help the company survive. Kinda shallow but nice try though.

    • Kirk Tyler | August 16, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      Lisa Zabriskie give some content for what part of the constitution he broke? Do you know why the electoral college was created? If you think that the electoral college is broken, get involved and vote for legislators that will change it.

    • Kirk Tyler | August 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      Lisa Zabriskie get a grip on reality, he provided jobs for people, those people had a choice to work for him or not. Have you ever known anyone who has worked for one of his companies? Explain how he has chosen profits over people, this past week I read through a list of silent deeds that he did for people of his own free will. He doesn’t take a salary for his position as President but gives it to the wounded warrior foundation. This doesn’t sound like the person you seem to be talking about.

    • Kirk Tyler | August 16, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      Lisa Zabriskie I disrespect the nonsense, sorry if I hurt anyones feelings. If anybody can stop spewing garbage and give me some content we could get somewhere. So far it’s just been Don Lemons Kool-ade and hum drum slandering. Certainly there is someone in this group to give us something he has done that we can research?

    • Kirk Tyler | August 16, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      #Walkaway C I don’t know if you all know what Kam H is about, right? She’s not a good person! She blocked a means for a DNA test that would have proven a mans innocence who was killed before they allowed the evidence. She is not a good person!?

  6. Ruth Slone | August 15, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

    I thought Trump’s mother was born in Scotland? He’s an anchor baby, himself!

    • Rachel Garber | August 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      RUDYARD MAGPIE I know, terrible isn’t it, kind of like Marla Maples and Melania Knaus (oh sorry they aren’t politicians) but who can forget dear old Newt Gingrich who divorced his first wife, shortly after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis to marry his second wife Marianne while she was being treated for cancer. He was having an affair with third wife Callista in apartment he shared with his wife. And of course who can forget Mark “Appalachian Trail” Sanford, and his Argentinian mistress. All these home wreckers seems like politics is not compatible with married life.

    • Oblio965 | August 28, 2020 at 4:22 AM | Reply

      @jack burga It wouldn’t be a big surprise. Mental illness was abundant in Hitler’s family.

    • InventiveEye | August 28, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      Awe boo legal immigrants.

    • Dwayne Chalmers | August 31, 2020 at 11:35 PM | Reply

      🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Scotland for Trump🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
      🇺🇲🇺🇲MAGA🇺🇲🇺🇲

    • Dwayne Chalmers | August 31, 2020 at 11:38 PM | Reply

      Your gonna spend another 4 years with Trump as your PRESIDENT ELECT…🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿HAHAAAAA…HAAAAHA.get
      Used to it

  7. Clarence Fye | August 15, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

    When children are born you notice all kids will play with one another with no problems. At a certain age if an adult maybe a teenager speaks into the child’s ears racism in a child’s ears then the child doesn’t really think for themselves. Now the seed of evil is planted in the soul of the child( that’s any nationality). That’s very sad, but true.

    • David Eby | August 16, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      @R Patrick Holguin ouch!

    • One Pretty Cookie | August 17, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

      Yes, we ruin the children.

    • Jill Hennessy | August 18, 2020 at 4:55 AM | Reply

      Clarence Fye You’ve got to be carefully taught! South Pacific made in the 1950s new it way back then.

    • Clarence Fye | August 18, 2020 at 6:18 AM | Reply

      Jill Hennessy If you notice I never gave a date or year so I know what I’m talking about. Racism is older than You and I put together. Lets go all the way back when the first ship arrived in Africa. Before the ship arrived. Someone thought up the master plan to gather Blacks( men,women,and children’s) from Africa and others areas but main destination America. Well we all know the crap that occurred. Have a blessed day Jill.

    • Protex Blue | September 6, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

      So glad that like Kamala I was part of the first bussing in California. It totally broadened my experience to get to meet and learn with kids from the inner city. I still remember fondly my friends from North Richmond, Ca. who came 20 miles to my suburban elementary school. Racism must die.

  8. Susan R Smith | August 16, 2020 at 1:45 AM | Reply

    It amazes me that he can stand there and lie with a straight face, but then again, he has had lots of practice.

  9. Godly Message | August 16, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    “I just heard”= the voices in my head are at it again.

  10. Electric Gigolo | August 16, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    “This virus will magically disappear”

    – Agolf Twitler 🍊

  11. Barking Doggai | August 16, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    No, he doesn’t have a modicum of honesty or class. He must have been born in a sow barn.

  12. Beth Parker | August 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Where is Melania hiding? Is she so embarrassed that she must hide? She has a phone, she is free to see this news just like you and me.

  13. kenmore fleming | August 16, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    I hope the black Americans see what going on here

  14. Maria Zavala | August 16, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    His nose keeps growing that’s how much he lies.

    • few2many | September 2, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      Amazing how they can call everything a conspiracy, but won’t say the conspiracy, debunk it, or prove it wrong.
      Everything else is called a lie, but they won’t say “here’s what’s true”.

    • Maria Zavala | September 2, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

      @few2many just the same way he wasn’t qualified to be come a president. All Trump has been a bully to all his workers and to the American people.

  15. Betty Hardwick | August 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Trump should be creating a brilliant lie to this question. Your daughter, Ivanka received 6 patents from CHINA in one month recently. One of the patents is for VOTING MACHINES. Sounds like conflict of interest to me. Then again, her position is also a conflict of interest.

    • Jutta Jost | August 17, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

      His daughter always gets away with everything and also his son-in-law Jared Kushner the big a****** and slumlord and he looks like a corpse from Victorian post mortem pictures after he had his dimples surgically removed

    • RUDYARD MAGPIE | August 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      Democrats choose a TOKEN woman of color so that when she is criticized they can yell RACIST! SEXIST! Like this one:
      Democrats Homewreckers.
      Ilhan Omar is not the first known Democrat ADULTERER. Democrat VP candidate KAMALA HARRIS, then 30, F–Ks married Democrat Mayor Willie Brown, 60 for a BMW. In two weeks KAMALA was promoted as District Attorney. KAMALA dumped Brown when she no longer needs him. Willie Brown admitted the affair. Still bitter Brown asked BIden not to consider KAMALA as VP. Biden denied Brown’s appeal after KAMALA lets Biden sniffed her irresistible long glossy black hai

  16. Tarekthedrum | August 16, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    He went golfing after his brother died 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  17. Adrienne C Mensah | August 17, 2020 at 6:47 AM | Reply

    “HIS OWN NIECE SAYS HE IS CHALLENGED MENTALLY”. Seriously

    • Jutta Jost | August 17, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      Yes she depicted him as a pathological liar and a sociopath and I totally agree that this is true and many people think it’s true and we know that from his actions. But he gets away with everything and to mix up things and he lies and his base is still going for him. Of course he will also meet with Putin before the elections and you know that he will win and it’s going to be a Belarus with fighting Bloodshed and guns

    • RUDYARD MAGPIE | August 17, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      Democrats choose a TOKEN woman of color so that when she is criticized they can yell RACIST! SEXIST! Like this one:
      Democrats Homewreckers.
      Ilhan Omar is not the first known Democrat ADULTERER. Democrat VP candidate KAMALA HARRIS, then 30, F–Ks married Democrat Mayor Willie Brown, 60 for a BMW. In two weeks KAMALA was promoted as District Attorney. KAMALA dumped Brown when she no longer needs him. Willie Brown admitted the affair. Still bitter Brown asked BIden not to consider KAMALA as VP. Biden denied Brown’s appeal after KAMALA lets Biden sniffed her irresistible long glossy black hai

    • Cole Thomas | August 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

      Trump gave them his tax records lol. They will never show you theirs

    • shay tanksley | August 27, 2020 at 11:35 PM | Reply

      I believe his niece mary trumps. Orange head mentally wrong with his

    • Cedric Williams | August 30, 2020 at 5:24 AM | Reply

      Well we all know her personally and can vouch for her character so great point! Moron

  18. Ricardo Chavez | August 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    If you’re a strong woman and you decide to vote for Trump, don’t complain when men call you “nasty” and denigrate you.

    • Ricardo Chavez | August 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      Gene Adams Go ahead and believe our pathological liar president instead. https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/08/trumps-lies-about-coronavirus/608647/

    • Ricardo Chavez | August 19, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

      J K Trump can’t even recite one verse from the Bible! https://youtu.be/ERUngQUCsyE

    • grimeyIRF | August 26, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

      🤣🤣🤣 you people are losing your minds! I love it!

    • John Moore | September 1, 2020 at 1:21 AM | Reply

      Women my age do more or less nothing but Treat me poorly, they think they can get away with it because they’re women and I’m an ugly man

    • mgb gt | September 6, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      Remember under Democratic Socialism you have no constitutional Rights no Freedoms. Every Socialists government takes away your rights, America is the Last Free Nation and under Democratic Socialism you can not have Socialism and constitutional Rights. They do not work together. But go on and believe the lie, remember Joe Biden is the guy who gave most American jobs to China , as well he has promised China that he would stop all Tariffs to China given more companies and Americans jobs to China as well he has promised China all contracts under his New Green Plan.
      They hate America. Karl Marx said it best Socialism is one step to communism. Heads of BLM have come out and said they are Marxist and hate America and with Antifa backed by the Democrats party you can see the America they want Burning flags and Bibles looting and Burning business killing innocent people, History shows the Democrats party are the Party of slavery, thats why they want you to destroy historical statues because most of them are Democratic slave owners, if you forget your history you will repeat it.
      The Media are paid for by Democrats party, Hilter did the same thing with Radio and newspapers to turn the German people to vote for him.
      Every Great nation must destroy itself from within before it is destroyed from without Watch “The Deadliest Virus In The World: Communism” on YouTube
      https://youtu.be/iXGxRKlA70A
      Watch “EXPOSED: Corporations Funding BLM | Bill O’Reilly” on YouTube
      https://youtu.be/CaOooPBJZDs

  19. Philly Phil | August 19, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    “The struggle is real…” (Don Lemon August, 2020)

  20. Yumme Momme | September 4, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    First of all, black people haven’t been voting for democrats “all these years” . You journalist should have caught that lie long ago. We were and are, as black people, Lincoln republicans. We voted for Kennedy in 60 for the first time. But not in numbers. We began having a small impact with Clinton, but the first time we really voted for a democrat was for Barack Obama. We only had the vote for 50 years, and we have only been using it for about 12 years. So people stop telling that lie. I would say profoundly, that in that amount of time we have made significant progress. So stop telling that lie.
    Also Barack Obama brought down black unemployment over 20 points, it dropped 1 point with the guy in the Whitehouse. Remember people asked for Barabas instead of Jesus, so are you surprised they lied. (Not comparing anyone to Jesus) some people said the jobs just magically came back in 2016. It was magic alright, if you call 8 long hard years of work put in by Barack Obama, his Vice President and staff. “That’s why they always mad”. #BidenHarris2020

