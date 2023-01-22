Recent Post
40 comments
They need a librarian sign out
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/gEC-yYhKFH4
His home doesn’t even have a visitors logged.
I’m glad that Biden will be a 1 term president after this debacle. I still don’t want some right wing but job to take the top spot though
Really? Do you believe that then you don’t know politics. If people still voting for Trump after all of his issues. You think they not vote for Biden again. Let Trump run again and see how many people will forget this instantly
Bernie 2024. The person who most of the younger generation wanted in
16 & 20.
The shocking thing is that there must be other docs out there… the fact there isn’t a out/in accounting of classified docs? Mind blowing
@TJ W he was also compromised because of the affair he had with the harpy, he cannot be trusted and neither can any news outlet that has him as an analyst
Biden’s chief of staff looked at everything and announced “I’m Out”
well, you may have not heard but, some docs stopped in the middle of DC China Town. This is no “scandal” as Durbin would like it to be, it is criminal activity.
Precedent setting……hopefully!
The issue here is the docs were used during the fundraising for UPenn.
And Trump did open his home, the democrat party is still covering trying to argue for a distinction. There is, one is a President and the other was the Vice President.
CNN needs to get a little more honest here.
Trump or Biden – who is in charge of keeping track of these docs? The National Archives – accountability should start there. Public Library does a better job.
Matter of “Trust” especially in and from High-Office/s from both Biden & Trump.
It is absolutely pathetic, 40 years as politician and still breaking a simple rule. How do you explain all what is going on in America today?
Who the hell is in charge of these documents they should be held accountable as well. Completely out of control.
@Harold Lamble like when hunters laptop was labeled a hoax? Plus he stole these well before trump even ran for president. You all can’t keep blaming trump for everything. Please listen to the truth about Democrats and liberals. They are horrible people
@Wednesday Addams that simply is untrue .
@Harold Lamble do you not remember the summer of love they promoted? What about dropping the charge to a felony to a misdemeanor for not telling people you have AIDS in California. Or they defended George Floyd a drug addicted who was high out of his mind and fought cop and died because of his own actions. Or wait when Joe Biden destroyed over 11,000 jobs by stopping the pipe line. Or when doctor fauci lied to the world about being involved in gain of function research and helped china develope the virus that just killed millions. There is proof of all of this.
@Harold Lamble is it untrue or do you just not want to believe that your precious Obama is incompetent or irresponsible.
When a murderer confesses to the crime after being caught, it doesn’t make their actions any less egregious. Particularly when they declare “no regrets.”
@Kr_mk7
Joe can declassify and take all documents he wants for he is president for exactly 728 more days or untill January 20, 2025 which ever comes first.
BwaHaHaHaHa
@Eduardo Oliveira that still doesn’t justify the fact that he took the majority BEFORE he was president. What don’t you get about that?
@dark room ambience I bet you thought that the documents Trump had were treasonous that he had them.
@Kr_mk7 VP has the authority to classify.
There’s no two ways about it Biden absolutely stumbled here. However there’s one Salient point that is being overlooked is that this is something that has been known about Biden all along his propensity to trip over his own two feet and rather clumsily. But the big distinction here is that this is completely consistent with Biden being quote-unquote caught being clumsy not being willful certainly not being obstructive. That difference is something the media seemed hell-bent on suppressing in their narrative dissemination as regards how to compare and contrast Biden versus Trump and their handling of classified documents. People have known all along who Biden was have had plenty of time to vet him over the course of his career as a public official. In contrast it’s only through hard lessons that we are finding out just how far Trump is willing to go to compel and Propel his initiative even in contravention to law. Not even Republicans are going quite so far they’re coming close but not quite so far as to come out and say that what Biden did was intentional principally because they know Biden just as well as everyone else… he’s clumsy. I’ll take clumsy over Sinister every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
Um a simple search of the Obama and Biden admins own statements about their return of documents after office prove that they lied to the national archives, and the DOJ , the public and the press KNOWINGLY. Their is no fundamental difference other than the ones you ASSUME without even checking. Trump AND Biden are both incompetent pathological LIARS and Hypocrites. Neither political party spends any time fact checking the claims of its own side., they are more interested in claiming that their critics are evil morons or Russian intel assets working for Putin.
The president receives a daily national security briefing. It’s not that surprising to discover that some documents were misplaced. Before I got my clearance up to Secret, I was still allowed to possess pages within Secret documents that were labeled Confidential or Unclassified. I worked on a couple of programs based entirely upon Confidential and Unclassified information that was readily available in the public domain. What I put together was then classified as Secret. In theory, I was prohibited access to something I created and could have easily reproduced in my sleep at home.
In many cases, documents such as what I worked on end up classified as much to shield Dept of Defense contractors from competition as opposed to genuine national security concerns.
AMEN! TFG has SO Many OTHER, CRIMINALLY HISTORIC Felonious Offenses to be Held to Account For….these 2, Differently handled “storylines” NEED to be kept seperate until Punishment is rendered!
PERSONS that put these documents have log book accountability and they know TO WHO CHECKED THEM OUT, WHEN , AND WHEN IT WAS RETURNED OR NOT ,,,these people should be in jail for not reporting the violation ,,,this is where it starts ,,,were they paid off, blackmailed etc
I think that the reasons they each had classified documents are completely different, one was devious and the other incompetent. That being said I am sick of, fed up with and have lost any shred of belief I had in our government and politics. Not just because of this, but the US has lost any and all credibility with me. It’s a lost cause. We’re just headed for disaster.
“They are very different, so so different” 😂😂😂😂 who are the people that still watch this for actual information?! 🤦♂️😂
My local library keeps a better record of who took what book and when it should be returned.
Being cooperative still doesn’t justify the fact that there is money from China invoked with these documents.
To clarify, when the press secretary said “Biden takes classified documents seriously”, what she meant to say was, “seriously,Biden takes classified documents.
He had authority. VPs and Presidents have authority to classify.
The more important, dangerous fact is that there is not a system in place to better secure and protect classified documents.
Believe it or not, there was a time when we didn’t have to pretend an AG was independent of an executive branch headed up by the man who appointed him. That was when special counsels were rare because the Justice Department wasn’t weaponized to prosecute political enemies. It actually went after real transgressions instead of criminalizing politics.
How is it that the department responsible for these documents has never missed them? 6 years.