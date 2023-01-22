Recent Post
26 comments
RIP. Beautiful send off
Simple & humble the Presley style . Really sad 😔 & will sorely be missed .
She herself had a beautiful voice. RIP 🙏
Yes she did. I have all her albums. Beautiful voice, powerful
Lisa Marie you beautiful angel, you carried such a heavy burden. You were the most famous child in the world, you were a beautiful woman, singer and caring mother. You left us way too soon.
Now you are with your papa and your son Benjamin. You are missed here. My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family…especially the children and Priscilla. Lisa we love you, forever unforgotten. rest gently.😭😭😭💔
I met her one time at a party: Will never forget her eyes so deep and you could see her dad..wow
Wow🥺❤️ Cage was right. Her eyes was the one will capture you🥺 We will miss you Lisa 😭🌹❤️
@Brave Soul Yes
Rest In Heavenly Peace Lisa Marie. Much Love and Respect. PRAYERS for all her family
Died of grief… as the child of divorced parents… her father found dead… four failed marriages… her son committing suicide… and finally… a huge financial debt pit. What a tragedy…!!!
You didn’t deserve such a life dear Lisa Marie. It will be hard for me as an Elvis fan when I visit Graceland again and stand in front of your tombstone. R.I.P. sweetie…! Courage Priscilla…!
She died of drug abuse which she has been abusing long before her son died.
The King of Rock and Roll and his baby being respected and layed to rest.
RIP Lisa Marie Presley🙏🏻. My prayers go out to her friends and family.
No Sh*t Sherlock
A beautiful celebration of life ❤ Much love and prayers for the family 🙏🏼 Rest peacefully Lisa Marie in the arms of your daddy & son 💕💕💕
Thank you to the commentator that did not mention how her son died.
💔💔🕯️ Zawsze będziesz naszych sercach Lisa Maria 🕯️🕯️
Rest In Peace Lisa Marie Presley you are with your beloved son and father love you
May Lisa Marie’s soul, and the souls of her father and son continue to rest in perpetual peace. ⛪
My respect to the Presley family .
My heart goes out to the Presley family. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
How gracious of the Duchess of York, I love her. R.I.P. Lisa Marie Presley 💕🙏
Beautiful ceremony, simple and humble and sincere.❤️❤️
Deceo que lisa Marie descanse 🙏 en paz en su propio país Estados Unidos.
I cried too over Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley when he died. Hard to understand why people we love die.