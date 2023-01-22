Recent Post
- Police search van after 10 people were killed in California massacre
- ‘Let’s be honest about it’: Durbin says docs scandal has diminished Biden’s stature
- Duchess of York, Billy Corgan pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
- Manhunt underway to find gunman who killed 10 in California massacre
- Panic attack scene in new ‘Puss in Boots’ movie has viewers talking
87 comments
Follow the latest updates on the Monterey Park shooting here: https://cnn.it/3QU0SW4
This is why they keep shooting places up because people like you guys give these guys a platform to get famous from its sick. Plus California gun laws it’s impossible to defend yourself without legal consequences give them a chance. Rip to all of these people f*ck cnn
@Mr Soyjak And yet the worst city in the USA for violent gun deaths is Menphis which is in a state with the most lax gun laws including open carry of fire arms!
@Mary Loves God (UNSHAKEABLE FAITH) Well you just lied. Your exact goal was to convert. Otherwise you wouldn’t have posted that garbage. And your myths are sociopaths. And religion spreads fear and hatred. Again go thump someplace else.
@wojak what’s that got to do with this shooting? Please explain. I really want to know how your mind works.
@CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! I’ll say this much…there’s nothing more entertaining than a stupid American (USA).
Wow…he felt compelled to ensure us that there was no hesitation, on the part of his PD, to go in.
@half-breed Really almost any crime, cops commit crime a lot more than they prevent it, except in movies
@Deandre Dunbar HELLO? WHEN IS ENOUGH ENOUGH? CONFISCATE THOSE WEAPONS OF WAR FROM THEM TRANSPHOBIC, RACIST, SEXIST, XENONOPHOBIC WHITE CISGENDERED HETEROSEXUAL MAGA MALES!!!
@jamin i see, so your anti cop. And which political party do you associate yourself with ?
Every single person I’m America should be armed then if there not going change the laws.
@Dave Larson Yellow on yellow violence. The guy is Asian. Just try to blame blacks now.
My sincere condolences to family members and friends. 🙏🙏
This is tragic and unacceptable, I hope justice prevails.
@Martin Anders TukkerCalifornia has very strict gun laws
kina virus released to fk up the elections…millions dead, billion+ with heart/organ issues…evil know no bounds, 100% intentionally released…just to get one man out of office, one man they could not buy/control….Godless people will always create hell !!!
@Martin Anders Tukker well get rid of boyd replace with harley see what lemecke will do then
You said “tragic and unacceptable.” The height of irony and hypocrisy. Mass shootings: The most accepted “unacceptable” know to human existence. “I’ll give you my gun, when you pry it from my cold dead hands.”
$$$$$$$$$$$$$, NRA, CORRUPTION , AND CRIME, THERE IS ALL (REPUBLICANS), POLITICIANS LOVE
Lord when will it end my condolences to the family and friends 🙏🙏🙏🙏
@mile_high_topher you literally ask me to name when a good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy, “mile_high_topher
6 hours ago
@Steven Reitz Name the shootings that have been stopped by a “good guy with a gun.” We’ll wait.” then you said I didnt name enough, “Out of literally thousands of mass shootings, you’ve found 3? Congrats!” then you talked about the police shooting good people. Who is the illiterate that cant seem to stay on his own original comment? In reality 100% is stopped with good guys, being police or civilians. Illiterate? That would be you, stay on one topic.
@Steven Reitz Yes… but that was my point all along, and I appreciate you helping me make it. You can name a handful of shooting where the shooter was stopped by a “good guy,” but 99% don’t. Did you actually think I’d be like, “Oh, wow! Three shootings out of thousands! Good guys really are the only solution to gun violence!”? C’mon, son.
100%? LMAO! Who taught you math, and were they fired for incompetence? How many end with the shooter doing himself in? How many end with them surrendering? How many are never caught? What size clown shoes do you wear?
@jason120378 Not sure I agree with “corporal punishment”, but consequences, YES! I grew up with spankings, though my Dad, as that was his job, always explained the why before the spanking, so we – my sis and I were usually in trouble together – knew exactly why we were being spanked and were rarely spanked for the same thing twice. I do, as an adult, think that hitting a child isn’t necessarily necessary in order to let a child know what is right and what is wrong. In any case, respect, love, compassion, humanity, tolerence, and the idea of community must be taught and re-enforced in every child in order to stop the chaos. Love is the creative force of the universe and the only true healing power, but love also knows the importence of saying, and when to say NO! ENOUGH! Where gun violence is concerned, enough has been enough for a long while now. It’s time to say “NO!”
@mile_high_topher ROFL i named 3 of a million, if I sat here and tagged you in every one you would never get to leave your basement. Proof you cant see the light. It’s not the guns, it’s the people behind them. Show me one report or video showing a gun jumping up and walking around by itself shooting… we’ll wait
Very sad and tragic story. May the victims RIP. Pray that the perp(s) are caught soon, and if need be, put down.
Yeah you keep praying. It’s working so well.
@The Masked Man Ah, do not give up on faith. If prayers are not working, it signifies God does not desire to waste his time on America which is now satans wasteland.
Not sad, not tragic…!!! Just another day in stupid AmeriKKKa…!!!!!
@Anthony Martin It signifies that you’re talking to yourself.
@The Masked Man Says the man with the mask !
My condolences to everyone hurt by this tragic.
@Jeremy DeCaro There is no reason to shove your religion in the faces of people that are learning of MURDER! Tacky!
Tragic what?
@Kat Gold You’ve just now learned what murder is? I’m pretty sure most people on this thread have learned what murder is a long time ago. Like I said, I do what God wants of me, and that’s to preach the gospel anytime and anywhere. I could care less of your opinion. I do care what God thinks of me.
2 Timothy 4:2 KJV Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.
@Yousef Yeah because the news is going to show 10 Dead Bodies covered in blood, Smh get real.
@Jeremy DeCaro The phrase is “couldn’t care less.” If you could care less then that implies that you do care.
May all 10 victims and their family’s find peace
@were are the dream team and you are leading the way
@were are the dream team New to trolling, are you? 🥱
there is no peace that can be found here, not for the victims for sure.
The victims are at peace.
They not have to worry about medical bankruptcy, they dontnhave to worry about a 400 dollar problem.
20
My condolences to all the family who lost their loves one. 🙏🙏🙏
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/gEC-yYhKFH4-666
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/gEC-yYhKFH4-666
kina virus released to fk up the elections…millions dead, billion+ with heart/organ issues…evil know no bounds, 100% intentionally released…just to get one man out of office, one man they could not buy/control….Godless people will always create hell !!!
Same I’m heartbroken for these victims & families ❤️💔
Those strict gun laws really save lives California!!
I will never understand the need to take someone else’s life, if you’re a coward that will shoot someone just because you can’t control your emotions then take your own worthless life and leave everyone else alone
@Rubber Baby Buggy Bumper wait so using your logic, conservatives are insane seeing how red states have the highest gun homocides. Thank you for being a conservative that speaks the truth on your fellow political leaning brothers and sisters. They shouldn’t have guns, you’re right. Thank you. Good day sir.
@America’s Team I think you need to reread what I just wrote. I just cited two states with the same unrestrictive gun laws as Texas but have the lowest violent crime rate. Chicago, St. Louis, and Detroit are liberal cities that have the highest violent crime rates in the country and are also very strict on gun laws. It’s not a gun issue. It’s a people issue.
Why do people steal from others instead of working?
Why do people illegally enter countries instead of using the legal method?
Why do people have sex but don’t want kids and still take the risk?
Why do people vote for people who have proved time and again they are not worthy to represent you?
Why do people complain about the success of others when they do nothing to improve themselves…and high school graduates do better than them?
@Rubber Baby Buggy Bumper lol the site you clearly used is based on 2019 statistics. It doesn’t take in the past three years, you know when Gregg Abbot passed laws to make it easier for people to get and carry guns which caused homocides to go up. Why do you not acknowledge your this? The outliers don’t outweigh the states with the loosest gun laws which are red states. The outliers you posted still have less gun homocides than the red states. Cities have more people, of course there will be a lot of homocides. It’s pretty obvious this is first time you looked anything about about this topic. Do not care that kids and killing have gone up? Do not want guns away from people who commit these crimes? Why not force gun owners to get training and gun safety. Why are you against that? Also, many blues are in red states or live in near red states. People will go where they can buy the guns even if it’s far away.
@Rubber Baby Buggy Bumper Americans can’t keep defending their overly relaxed gun laws. There is definitely a correlation between your gun laws in the US and your mass shootings and gun crimes and violence in general in the USA. No other western democracy has anywhere near the same gun crime as you guys do. It’s unique to the United States. Yet people like you continue denying it. You keep on defending your gun laws despite these incidents happening again and again and again.
condolences,the sheriff sounds like he knows his job despite being in a small police force.
The LA sheriff county force is not small, probably one of the CA state biggest. Monterrey city is small but this sheriff that’s speaking is the LA county sheriff.
La County sheriff’s is massive! Wtf you smoking
@Brandon Watts I am canadian.i heard on the news the first reponders were local and the state police were assisting.
@teudaan I see ,I wasn’t sure which force he was with.
correction…county force not state and the local sherriff isnt doing the interview.
This police chief is really good. I like how he answers the questions and the level of transparency he provided that he was able to.
@Sammy Thebear STOP! WHEN IS ENOUGH ENOUGH? CONFISCATE THOSE WEAPONS OF WAR FROM THEM TRANSPHOBIC, RACIST, SEXIST, XENONOPHOBIC WHITE CISGENDERED HETEROSEXUAL MAGA MALES!
@Gamer Guy nice Dark Knight reference lol
Another hoax 🎯
@Gamer Guy Lol you racist af
@Leslie A. i also hope to that they question and thoroughly analyze the shooter to get anything and everything from him and what his heinous act in killing is all about . And my opinion they need to reveal more to us in the public as when they would be ready . Even though I’m in only a town in CA many miles from there . All these shootings I cannot see how they are mere unrelated occurrences . Possibly just maybe somehow these are planned to be by some otherwise VIP that pulls the strings . I say only I recall times we had almost no shootings decades ago done this way ..the 80s and before that . The lack of obvious connection mystifies me .
My condolences to the families of all of those victims rest in peace
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/gEC-yYhKFH4-666
Our thought and prayer and Condolences to the victim and they family members. Rips .😥👏
rips….lol
like you really care
Think about which gun manufacturer will have the shares go up the most from the orgy of gun sales this marketing event will cause and pray you choose wisely.
*thoughts
*prayers
*condolences
*victims
*their
*RIP
@Nevyn of OZ 1973 *BAN GUNS NOW* ⛔
Fu#k your thoughts and prayers
This is so sad, absolutely terrifying he potentially tried it at another venue afterwards too😢 hoping he’s off the streets asap ❤
My condolences to the victims and their families 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Wow, all of this just to distract from Samuel Aldama? Smh
Another hoax 🎯
My heart goes out to all affected by this. Except for the gunman
Why do people with what ever is going on with there lives take it out on innocent people Disturbing story everyone stay safe
Condolences to the families .my prayers are with you
We living in a world of madness. My sincere condolences to all the families affected by this tragedy. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️
@MrSparklespringThis is a tragedy California has the strictest gun laws in the Country. Ever since the Democrats took over California it’s nothing but a tragic mess.
Nothing to do with the rest of the world. This is almost exclusively an American problem.
@Nevyn of OZ 1973 I can’t understand how America’s tourism industry hasn’t collapsed.
@Ryan Diddy I watched a video last week of a dude in New Zealand taking a shotgun to like 30 Muslims. I saw two days ago cartels shooting up civilians on the side of the road just because. Open ur eyes bro
@Mind Blown No other country in the world has a more diverse population then we do our country is the melting pot of the world. People have been killing people long before the gun was ever invented anybody that studies history knows this . I remember when I was young I used to bring my rifle to school it was displayed in my truck with the action open. No one threatened anybody in my town with a gun the houses in the town I lived in had no locks on the doors . What happened? Guns are not the problem people today don’t read there Bibles they don’t go to church they have no moral compass this is the problem. The gun is not a weapon unless it is used as such! We used guns to put food on the table for our families and for those less fortunate people that needed help. We need to all of us be raised in kind loving homes and love our neighbors as ourselves!
So sad this happened and my heart goes out to the victims and their families. And the family of the shooter must be horrified that someone from their family did this heinous act!
My heart goes out to the victims, the families and the Asian community who will now have to endure whatever the public does with this story.