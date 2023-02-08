Recent Post
When adults don’t respect each other — children don’t respect adults. What is going on in our country?
g.o.p. the PARTY of ME ME ME and the HELL with U.S.
Marjorie for president!
Joe Biden is the most ignorant incoherent and immature president of all time
@Haywood Jablomi
Troll bot, or her side piece that wrecked her marriage
@Haywood Jablomi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
let’s give public school teachers a raise, yes. Let’s also stop holding them captive in teacher contracts that prevent them from leaving jobs where they are abused and bullied by administrators who are only their for their own careers and self interests (personal experience folks). If we say we value educators, let’s take a look at the laws that allow these abuses in the field of education.
Agreed!!!
Let’s disband teachers unions and stop teaching kids how to be gay little socialist
Cut education! If that is what you call it
Balloon Biden
McCarthy has nothing. Priceless. He made them stand up for his policies.
Biden tricked them into standing up for social security. Class act 🤣
@Sheila E yay! You’re here for transgender rights!! That’s so awesome of you!!
@Piccalilli Pit you’re absolutely right. He got them right where he wanted them.
Biden is a master in this game.
@Jack Riddance lol ever heard Trump?
@Eskil Tester *THE UNREASONABLE EFFECTIVENESS OF JOE BIDEN* ive said it a hundred times over the last 6 months – he SHOULD by all reasonable measure be taking loss after loss after loss – but he keeps posting the wins.
Im not a fan, he is not progressive enough for me, way too corporate – but he IS effective. Say what you want – doddery old joe has been at this game a LONG time
That was brilliant.
“Excuse me, Karen! The President is talking. It’s not some black kid you caught trying to use the pool. No you can’t have another skinny margarita, and if you don’t sit down, this flight is never getting to Orlando!” – Bill Maher
F Bill Maher
MTG= k*n*.
@Graham Wade F MTG and Lauren “too dumb to finish school” Boebert.
Boy her new attitude sure looked like the old attitude didn’t it? She truly is insane.
McCarthy is having a hard time keeping that supercilious smirk on his face
@Jack L He kicked tRumpel forskins azz
@Ch can’t leave out texass turd crudz
@Jack L Try an APOLOGY to U.S. tRUMP left the economy WORST than he found it! As did the last TWO g.o.p. administration’s TOO! Plus tRUMP increased the national debt 25% in 4 years! Then there’s tRUMPs family separation plan! Ended up being tRUMPs KIDNAPPING CHILDREN plan! Talk about putting lipstick on a pig!!! And let U.S. not forget! tRUMP told Bob Woodward on tape covid is DEADLY! Then tRUMP turns around and tRUMP tells U.S. “covid was just a bad case of the flue”! + tRUMP literally hawked FAKE CURES for covid! Then 400,000 Americans DIED! A COUP! And heck Biden and Pence told U.S. and gave it back! tRUMP DENIED it and tried to HIDE it! Heard about the difference between Apples and Oranges. This is More like Apples and MORE of the BS! Sorry pal ALOT of SERIOUS stuff here! Just trying to help RAISE the old HUE AND CRY! After all I am a herold. Only a town cryer. But I’v heard of the herold angels. And I’m thinking their not too happy either.
I thought so too
Those that didn’t stand for the Medicare and social security, get their names.
@Jerry Lee na, they had some. That was a nice move by the old fart
Democrats are delusional as usual. Biden is clearly lying and dividing like always. Worst President ever. Trump called it like it is and was right on every issue. Democrats have made everything worse by the numbers.
Same thought I had seniors need to know who are trying to cut benefits
@Jerry Lee They’ve been in jeopardy for 50 years.Look it up!
Rick the LUCIFER Scott.
He is pure EVIL 😈
👹💩🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥
She’s like a teenager at a basketball game with her fur coat
@MarleyManDatsme 👈. I love that she called demented racist biden out for what he is. A liar.
@Dee Lee 👈. She was just stating facts. Biden and his followers are liars.
@Dylon Rasco 👈. Biden and his lyin followers are the worse. Such an embarrassment. MTG just called it out. 👏👏👏
@M Hall you’re wrong bonehead
She fell into the cotton candy machine, but that didn’t make her sweet
You know something is important when Alan Greenspan is there for your speech in person, and he’s 96 years old.
Alan Greenspan is still trying to figure out how come the market didn’t police itself back in 2008.
The man who oversaw the largest economic disaster in American history and causing the global financial crisis? Yeah I would wonder why he is there too.
How do you know Alan Greenspan was at the SOTU Address?
@Tess McKay What? Andrea Mitchell is married to Alan Greenspan? How would you know that?
@Diane Bannister It’s pretty well know.
One of my favorite statements he made tonight was – “Capitalism without competition is not Capitalism, it’s extortion. It’s exploitation.” And, when corporations are subsidized, when profits are privatized while losses are publicized, and the only ones paying income tax are the poor, middle class, and small and medium businesses, that’s called Corporate-Welfare. Anybody who says any different is full of 💩.
@Richard Hall
Sounds like
Donald Trump,
Jeff Epstein and Les Wexner in the 70s and 80s before they fell out over a real estate scam with
Charlie Kushner in the 90s
Channelled a bit of his inner Bernie Sanders in stating that.
100%
Donald Trump read his handler’s words from a teleprompter wĥen he speaks in public. Nancy Pelosi booed his state of the union teleprompter speech
The problem is that all of Congress benefits from Corporate-welfare, they lobby Congress and given a pass.
The GOP walked right into his trap and they didn’t even see it coming. Wow!
@Lora Larose How did he lie?
@Cuso Mano wrong again, sweetie. Once you Iearn how to fact-check, you’ll enjoy a whole new world. Well, after you seek intensive therapy to decondition your mind and address the 🧠-rot. Good luck!
@Blue Calla Speaking of fact-checking, can you tell me how many genders exist, without causing a stir among those sensitive Biden supporters? It’s a basic concept, really. Yet, I understand that some folks like to get creative with their interpretations of reality. But let’s keep it grounded, shall we? The correct answer should be a matter of fact, not a matter of opinion. 😂😂🤣🤣
@Cuso Mano honey, we went over this already. Work on that 🧠 rot. You should never look to social media to find facts. Instead of being Iazy and asking randos for answers to questions you’re not knowledgeable about, fact-check it for yourseIf. That means always going directly to the source then validating that source.
I’m no democrat nor republican.
I have studied the history of the ussr from the beginning of the revolutionary days till the present time and I know Putin would pursue an aggressive foreign policy in former Soviet Republics regardless of Western involvement.
I know I sound like an old foggy when I say this, but I miss the old days when behavior like this would have been universally condemned by both parties. It’s disgraceful.
Yup todays GQP has gone so downhill
green joins joe wilson (SC) as another howling raving rabid baboon from the south
Welcome to the new GQP, the maga crazies own it now…….
American politics changed for the worse when MAGA hit the scene
Liké piglosi
Hardly an interruption…and she almost certainly didn’t understand what he’d said anyway.
😂
Hey Jonathan I just wanted to let you know Donald Trump called he’s ready for his rim job 😛😛😛
Still disrespecting
She should clean her ears.
mtg🤔
“Okay, So we have unanimity then?” Brilliant. Not so sleepy Jo after all huh?
When MTG yelled “Liar!” George Santos thought she was calling out to him.
cycokir–👍👍👍👍👍👏👏
Lol
Truth is always bitter. I love this man. He knows how to expose wrong ideas planned behind closed doors.
You are Insane 😂
Are you from this planet?
Lmfao!!!
OMG! Well played Joe, well played!
Hes a National embarrassment.
Balloon Biden
I am so sick of these “adults” in office acting like primary school children.
Me too act like kids especially when Pelosi tore Trump’s speech 😂😂😂.
I agree, like when a certain someone tore up a speech behind the POTUS! Worst disrespect ever! Extremely childish!
They just pretend to be enemies. After the cameras off they’re high-fiving and talking about who’s going to host the barbecue
Amazing to see Joe working this tough crowd like butter on a hot grill .. lol way to go Joe!
It’s something he does with China getting them to give money to his kid
Tell us more about your barbecue daddy. They’re all the same. They’re acting for the cameras
It’s ironic how she calls him a “liar” when that’s exactly what she does on Twitter. 🤡😑
You are a liberal hypocrit