71 comments
And he backed them into “agreeing” not to cut Medicare and Social Security! Masterful!
That was extremely slick
Exactly! I use this strategy at work all the time. Ask a question just to get them to verbalize what you want. You can actually see their brains contorting in real time as they realize they just backed themselves into a corner. 😂
Those of us that don’t have our heads up our asses know the repukian agenda is to destroy social security, social security disability insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, and they have the gall to set there and call the president a liar on television in a nationwide broadcast. The repukians are liars. If anybody doubts their intentions, do like the president said, contact the office of the president and request a copy of the repukians list of demands.
He is a tactical genius that’s for sure. Lol jk 😂
Where are you getting the agreeing part from? Biden hasn’t agreed and won’t agree.
This State of the Union speech is easily the best speech I have ever heard from Joe Biden… When Marjorie Taylor Greene stood up and yelled at him, he took her on, unrattled and strong… Biden completely shot down the argument that he is too old…
😂👌🤡
@Atillatzke “you are way to less on YouTube comments”
what does that even mean?
@Ellen Grace that he is too less on youtube comment section lol I just added a word you should have been able to come up with yourself but seems like you are way to less on the internet to have learned extended online reading comprehension
@Atillatzke Oh, so you just need to insult people. What a great way to go through life. By the way, it’s too, not to.
@Atillatzke dude I can’t understand wtf you’re saying
She is a performer, a bad performer.
Republicans acting like kids cool the classic
They learnt their lesson well from Speaker Pelosi! But then I understand it’s only the Democrats that can get away with acting childish!
MTG must really think she is something. I’d rather not say.
A republicunt
Say it with your chest out big dawg🧐😆. Why hold it in now you already started🤣
People elect people like this. I don’t care who you vote for. I do, however, suggest you stop voting for Crazy People.
@ASCENDED JOE BIDEN Your hero joe is destroying America beautifully. He needs to be locked up.
@Kelvin Zandana CRY MORE
@Kelvin Zandana and FDT🤬.😂🤣😂🤣
@ASCENDED JOE BIDEN Still waiting to hear what policies of pe#o jo’s that you love the most there bid#phile
Logic, statistics and critical thinking should be required curriculum in high schools and college. Additionally the history of America (not taught by social media and conspiracy theories) should be a requirement to vote!
Pushed the whole party into a corner and got his way, that is what a seasoned politician will do.
@Pacmanfling dude stfu. Play along with domestic terrorists? F* those fascists and f* you if you want to play along.
Signed a proud American who fought for this country.
@Melanin Magdalene your statement doesn’t make sense at all.
@Pacmanfling I assume you don’t want the rich that are hiding their wealth in off shore bank accounts paying their fair share of taxes. I’m talking about billions and billions and more billions of untaxed wealth.
@ynotttt how rich are you? Do you hide untaxed wealth in off shore bank accounts?
@Pacmanflingmaybe because the other side are hell bent on destroying the middle class, the poor and the elderly to sate their big corporations and billionaire overlords!!! LOL just butt hurt that he showed everybody what they are all about.
Wtf is this yelling and booing? There is more respect and politenesses in the shire than in the senate.
@David is it really starting an argument if he was just being transparent with the fact that there‘s a group of people in the government that are literally just voting against any Democrat-backed proposal or bill for the sake of “owning the libs” and being sore losers, instead of caring about the country they supposedly want to serve as they took oath?
it shouldn’t be an argument unless they’re insecure about what Biden’s saying
To be fair, that’s the House Chamber, not the Senate. This type of behaviour is more expected
Country in peril with compromised Alzheimer’s president Chiden.
@David revealing the repukians plans is worth an argument.
McConnell doesn’t have a ounce of honorable in his body. He is and always has been a power monger.
It’s a disgrace MTG and many of her terrible friends who all helped conspire to overthrow the government on January 6 are even still allowed to be on the floor of the place they tried to destroy. People like her have no shame and literally act like real life is an episode of WWE where u can just shout and scream utter nonsense all day and talk badly and threaten other people in office with no consequences 🙄
You’ve been drinking the CNN Koolaid too long. January 6th nonsense was as phony as 3 dollar bill.
She needs to be removed from office. Bottom line.
@Tony Stankard what
@Arma Ellis why would you support Biden
@Doug Green no, Biden does
@Arma Ellis no this POS Biden is
@David raise your sights just a bit higher David.
Great speech by Mighty Joe! Too much truths for CONs to handle like Marginalize Greene
The republican’s lack of respect for decorum in the House only goes to show how unfit they are to serve in the House.
Decorum like Pelosi? Hypocrites much.
@rolback give an example. With republicans it’s every time they open their mouths and everyday something to cause chaos. Republicans speak in the tongue of hypocrisy.
Absolutely correct and what is wrong with America! Giving our enemies more reason to divide America is a tragedy to our Democracy and a danger to all of our futures!
They are all the same
Wait didn’t Nancy rip up a president speech?? Want to taps about respect..
Just like always one sided bull—-t
That was SO great!! He brought their “plan” to light on National TV. Awesome – way to go Joe!!!👍🏻🥰🤣
Marge cosplaying with her Cruella DeVille outfit. 🤣
😂😂😂😂
Hey, at least Cruella wasn’t hillbilly trash.
It’s made from Georgia roadkill.
@Nunya Biznez LMAO!!!!
Our comments should be critical of the repukians agenda even though your comment was humorous.
He had the balls to call you out in front of the nation lol and the camera pans away to the people 😂
Most capable politicians on both sides are talking about inflation, infrastructure , immigration important issues. She’s talking about men who like to wear dresses. The Republicans should be embarrassed by her classless behavior .
Call them out. Don’t let them hide behind their unpopular plans. Make them own it.
Is she wearing a polar bear lmao
Name the names.
@NotUser Yeah, looks she doing well for herself.
She acts like she’s on a season of Dance Moms, not in Congress. What an embarrassment.
Ikr
All of them out of touch that countries like China consider us as weak. Trust me, I have been there with them they cross the proverbial floor when this state if the nation ended. It’s not just about ” fiscal responsibility ” and the plight of our country & the people. It’s about their political standing and the future of their PARTY. We need an administration of young people & a THIRD party. Our Congress is old , rigid, and out of touch with the world!
You’re not very bright are you?
You can tell YouTube is shadow banning conservative comments now…
The people who elected her must be on fentanyl
She has singlehandedly destroyed the reputation of Georgia and Hershel Walker proved that electing her wasn’t a fluke.