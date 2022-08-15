38 comments

    3. Not since Vietnam. I honestly feel bad for every soldier that fought in Vietnam and now those who fought and those we lost in Afghanistan.

      Reply

  3. Economist magazine just released a podcast on the subject. Not cut and dry. For many rural afghans life has improved. So says Economist. Worth listening to.

    Reply

    1. Lol they mentioned the safety only they still admitted poverty and hunger and also Said that the future will likely be worse

      Reply

  7. Wasn’t the main reason we stayed there for twenty years , was to bring justice to women and create a fair democracy

    Reply

    1. Officially? Sure. In reality? Money. War is extremely profitable to those in power and it achieved exactly that. Profits

      Reply

  8. So weird I thought for sure they’d be building transgender bathrooms and doing mandatory inclusivity training. 🤷‍♂️

    Reply

  10. They probably should have fought for their country like everyone else has had to in order to be free. Unfortunately they expected other countries to sacrifice their young men and treasure. Instead they immediately surrendered as I’d be easier to just sell off a daughter or two. They knew the stakes and chose the latter.

    Reply

    1. “Fought for their country”. You mean the same country that hasn’t paid you for your work in over a year

      Reply

  15. What no one seems to talk about is how much support the Taliban get from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Start going after them if you want things to change

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.