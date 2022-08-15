Life deteriorating under Taliban’s rule of Afghanistan August 15, 2022 38 comments Tagged with afghanistan, CTV, CTV News, First Anniversary of the Return to Power, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Kabul, news, Taliban, Taliban takeover, The Proud Day of Aug. 15 LATEST BUZZ
That “withdrawal” was one of the most embarrassing military blunders in modern history.
actually was an impressive feat of military logistics which has never been done before..
@Annie Mosienko nice strawman argument
Not since Vietnam. I honestly feel bad for every soldier that fought in Vietnam and now those who fought and those we lost in Afghanistan.
so was the war on terror
It’s to bad they didn’t want to fight for their country
@Jumbo Me Maybe you should do some research
@Mom Tur oh am I wrong ? Do tell
@Jumbo Me do your own research
@Mom Tur lol didn’t think you actually knew what you where talking about. Goodbye
Economist magazine just released a podcast on the subject. Not cut and dry. For many rural afghans life has improved. So says Economist. Worth listening to.
Lol they mentioned the safety only they still admitted poverty and hunger and also Said that the future will likely be worse
@Aka Aka yes, not cut and dry
In other news, water is still wet.
where do they finds these geniuses…
Is Paul in Afghanistan? or sitting and talking from his apartment?
It is a sh’thole you can move if you like it so much
Wasn’t the main reason we stayed there for twenty years , was to bring justice to women and create a fair democracy
Officially? Sure. In reality? Money. War is extremely profitable to those in power and it achieved exactly that. Profits
“nation building” mission, supposedly
Yeah, on paper it was. As Rick mentioned, War is EXTREMELY profitable.
That worked well in Benghazi 🤣🤣
So weird I thought for sure they’d be building transgender bathrooms and doing mandatory inclusivity training. 🤷♂️
“Who could have seen this coming”…. Uhh everyone.
Funny, my father said this in 2003 after serf two years in Afghanistan. He quit the army then.
They probably should have fought for their country like everyone else has had to in order to be free. Unfortunately they expected other countries to sacrifice their young men and treasure. Instead they immediately surrendered as I’d be easier to just sell off a daughter or two. They knew the stakes and chose the latter.
“Fought for their country”. You mean the same country that hasn’t paid you for your work in over a year
That’s the Brandon Administration’s fault, tell the truth. LGB!
Lol the truth is it trump who made the deal to pull
Who would have thought, wow shocker
But, I’ve been sending thoughts and prayers.
So, how is this now any different than, say, Canada??
What no one seems to talk about is how much support the Taliban get from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Start going after them if you want things to change
Back to the Middle ages ! They would not fight for themselves ! ENJOY !
“how’s life in afganistan” by some British dude 😒
The most shocking title of all time…who could have predicted that outcome.
Shocking! Especially since old Joe undertook such a thoughtful, well executed withdrawl.
Life here is also deteriorating under the liberal/ndp coalition of Canada.