  2. Sellers should not be worried, they already have their investments, and they not gonna sell at the loss regardless. It’s the buyers, who should be worried with sky high interests rates.

  9. wouldnt we just run a full circle if we see home prices drop back down to what they were pre pandemic (although still very high) and lower interest rates again?

  12. Fingers crossed that we have our own ’08. Let it crash and burn and leave those who caused the problem by over bidding on homes to live with the consequences.

  14. The market is just experiencing initial fatigue, headache, and irritability.

    Chills, Shivering, Shakiness, Sleeping difficulties, Sweating, Tremors, Vomiting are on the way. Oh yeah.

  15. Housing is a long term investment. If you don’t need to sell right away it’s best to wait things out. Don’t panic sell.

