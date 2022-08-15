Skip to content
Tagged with Bank of Canada
, bidding war
, bmo
, buying a home
, canada economy
, canada housing market
, canada inflation
, Canadian Real Estate Association
, COVID-19
, CREA
, CTV
, CTV News
, home sales
, inflation
, interest rates
, mortgage
, news
, pandemic
, real estate
, selling a home
17 comments
لَا إلَهَ إلَّا اللَّهُ مُحَمَّدُ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ •
You get a commission or something?
Sellers should not be worried, they already have their investments, and they not gonna sell at the loss regardless. It’s the buyers, who should be worried with sky high interests rates.
‘Sky High Interest Rates’? You must be new to this planet.
Typical post by you.
Scwelers scheweled schewleses bat last virues
I just reminds them their top level one more level smaller avengers hahahaah vandazals teams big avengers smallers they warning hahaaha I just show them this field this parts right infront of u if u had brain u already could fix for more important purpose I kept it hide today I’m in Vancouver this v makes issues now is time I see some bigger sizes behind busses my neck it’s selves yellow page bolt means I’ll show ur green
Note the point many years with prove u been hacked fully discovery every day were showing
Now vandaizal John Cena rock one side put old matrix too mix them together bring avengers ready for show ??? High voltage generals
I hope the real state bubble will burst soon.
Hahahaha
Let it fall
Let it fall
Let it fall
wouldnt we just run a full circle if we see home prices drop back down to what they were pre pandemic (although still very high) and lower interest rates again?
It will be a different story one year from now….just keep your house for a year or two!
Biggest problem is we can’t help immigrants can’t live in a tent at -40
Fingers crossed that we have our own ’08. Let it crash and burn and leave those who caused the problem by over bidding on homes to live with the consequences.
Goes up down and up again
The market is just experiencing initial fatigue, headache, and irritability.
Chills, Shivering, Shakiness, Sleeping difficulties, Sweating, Tremors, Vomiting are on the way. Oh yeah.
Housing is a long term investment. If you don’t need to sell right away it’s best to wait things out. Don’t panic sell.