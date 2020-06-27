Little boy’s happy place is with Disney characters | Humankind

June 27, 2020

 

This little boy has the most pure, joyous and magical reaction to Snow White at Disneyland. 😍👑
Diagnosed with Autism and microcephaly, four-year-old Evan finds joy and comfort in all the cast members around Disneyland.

22 Comments on "Little boy’s happy place is with Disney characters | Humankind"

  1. Makenzie Muir | June 27, 2020 at 7:02 AM | Reply

    FIRST

  2. I need to stop changing this account | June 27, 2020 at 7:04 AM | Reply

    This kid deserves all the love. And seeing all the cast members recognize him that’s adorable

  3. MrMUKIE | June 27, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    Pathetic people put that little boy in a dress.

  4. JabberCT | June 27, 2020 at 7:37 AM | Reply

    I feel bad for the kid. But putting him in a princess dress is only going to add confusion and unneeded stress in the future. He doesn’t need that on top of his autism. I know the woman loves her child, but this is bad parenting. You’re making him happy now, but also depositing misery in the bank for later.

  5. A M | June 27, 2020 at 7:53 AM | Reply

    you don’t force the child to wear a dress but idk if a 4 year old has the best judgement. i was under the impression you are supposed to be guiding your son

  6. LunaGaming | June 27, 2020 at 7:54 AM | Reply

    When you are early and there are no funny comme ts

  7. Justin Turner | June 27, 2020 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    Yes. Let’s let the kid be the parent!

  8. Mike R | June 27, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    anyone commenting that she is a bad parent yall are so wrong

  9. Mike R | June 27, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    wearing a dress isnt making him less of a boy its clothing

  10. Steven Kemp | June 27, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    To start, to the parents well done you are doing great and can see the love you have for your children in there smiles, and well done for letting your son be want he wants to be. With you as his parents and with you supporting him through life he will do fantastically. To those who say negative things to this video, learn to see we are all different,and we should be aloud to choose how own way. Again GREAT PARENTS, FANTASTIC CHILDREN. XXX

  11. domino d | June 27, 2020 at 12:46 PM | Reply

    Satanic Masonic disney

  12. Ippo Makunouchi | June 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Poor kid. He will be confused and possibly bullied in school. 👗

  13. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | June 27, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    AAAAWWE, that’s special!!!2😄❤

