Little boy’s happy place is with Disney characters | Humankind

This little boy has the most pure, joyous and magical reaction to Snow White at Disneyland. 😍👑
RELATED: Super hockey fan gets championship ring:
Diagnosed with Autism and microcephaly, four-year-old Evan finds joy and comfort in all the cast members around Disneyland.
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
FIRST
This kid deserves all the love. And seeing all the cast members recognize him that’s adorable
Pathetic people put that little boy in a dress.
Actually, in the 16th and 17th centuries, children wore dresses until they were 5 or 6.
Florian But that’s the 16th and 17th century
I feel bad for the kid. But putting him in a princess dress is only going to add confusion and unneeded stress in the future. He doesn’t need that on top of his autism. I know the woman loves her child, but this is bad parenting. You’re making him happy now, but also depositing misery in the bank for later.
@sassyfeistymighty ikr.
JabberCT to even comment this shows how uneducated you are the dress isn’t going to ruin his life
How will this ruin his life?
JabberCT soon he will be crying for getting bullied for being a wierdo
S’ymone Ranea are u dumb?
you don’t force the child to wear a dress but idk if a 4 year old has the best judgement. i was under the impression you are supposed to be guiding your son
A M respect brv
When you are early and there are no funny comme ts
Give it some time.
Yes. Let’s let the kid be the parent!
anyone commenting that she is a bad parent yall are so wrong
wearing a dress isnt making him less of a boy its clothing
To start, to the parents well done you are doing great and can see the love you have for your children in there smiles, and well done for letting your son be want he wants to be. With you as his parents and with you supporting him through life he will do fantastically. To those who say negative things to this video, learn to see we are all different,and we should be aloud to choose how own way. Again GREAT PARENTS, FANTASTIC CHILDREN. XXX
Satanic Masonic disney
Poor kid. He will be confused and possibly bullied in school. 👗
AAAAWWE, that’s special!!!2😄❤