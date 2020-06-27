Vice President Pence holds coronavirus task force briefing | USA TODAY

The Coronavirus Task Force will have its first public meeting in almost two months at the Department of Health and Human Services. It will be led by task force head Vice President Mike Pence.

As the U.S. hits a new record for daily coronavirus cases, the true number of infections is likely 10 times the number of reported cases, said Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday.

That means officials estimate that 20 million Americans, or 6% of the nation's 331 million people, have actually been infected, meaning the vast majority of the population remains susceptible.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are trending upward in about half of U.S. states, and several have reported record-breaking daily new case counts this week, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. reported 39,972 daily cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, a new daily record, according to a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

While some states are pushing ahead to the next phase of reopening, Florida and Texas hit pause on their reopening plans Thursday and Texas also suspended elective surgeries in the state's largest counties.

