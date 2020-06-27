Elijah McClain: Body cam shows events that led to 23-year-old’s death | USA TODAY

June 27, 2020

 

Body cam video shows the night Elijah McClain was confronted by Aurora Police.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed state Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate the death of Elijah McClain's death, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody.

95 Comments on "Elijah McClain: Body cam shows events that led to 23-year-old’s death | USA TODAY"

  1. J.X Gonzalez | June 26, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    THEY ALL MURDERED HIM AND OVER DOSED HIM. THIS IS DISGUSTING AND WE WILL HAVE JUSTICE FOR ELIJAH

    • Edmond Dantes | June 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

      fucian j Officers don’t have that right unless they are detaining the individual. And again, in order to detain they need probable cause. There are discrimination laws as well as a constitutional right to not be harassed without cause. Like I said, had there been a report of anything illegal transpiring nearby, they would have been well within their rights. The police are supposed to be peacekeepers. One thing you seem to be forgetting, INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

    • cheeseboiga | June 27, 2020 at 12:11 AM | Reply

      @Edmond Dantes did you learn that on law and order? innocent until proven guilty applies to the judicial system after the arrest ya moron.

    • aBigButterStick | June 27, 2020 at 4:49 AM | Reply

      @Quintin Southwick I honestly think he was panicking saying he couldn’t breathe, in the video the cops aren’t even touching his neck. Also he didn’t say from suffocation, he had a heart attack most likely from the drug. The cops really didn’t do anything wrong here.

    • WTF BBQ | June 27, 2020 at 4:54 AM | Reply

      Waaahh waaah waaah………… You gonna go loot and burn cities now ???

    • Edmond Dantes | June 27, 2020 at 5:29 AM | Reply

      cheeseboiga Presumption of innocence extends beyond the courtroom moron. Why do you think they need probable cause? You’re not that stupid. Are you?

  2. MrSpliffstarz | June 26, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    How do you inject someone with ketamine when they’re passed out. You don’t know what type of medical problems that person has. This is at least manslaughter

  3. Dolfan Rob | June 26, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    So now you can drug citizens? This is beyond disturbing. I hope everyone involved is nailed to a cross.

    • sukmy dik | June 27, 2020 at 4:54 AM | Reply

      @Aurora you and anyone who agrees with you have never been around a special person and are complete morons. This was unacceptable and were that my son or cousin I’d kill every person involved. One sentence in and anyone can tell he’s special. Did the police de-escilate? No. They killed him. My autistic son wears winter clothes year round and I live in Florida. Yup. I’d kill em all

    • Rei W | June 27, 2020 at 5:08 AM | Reply

      @fucian j how did you come up with this exception rubbish?
      What about Tamer Rice, he wasn’t given any opportunity to follow your rules?
      What about Breonna Taylor?
      Only Floyd is the exception right?
      Do you have some way of seeing every single police interaction?
      Wherever you are getting your data is incomplete, as most districts are under no obligation to provide any data and do not.
      Lastly this is about more than just deaths.
      Being killed by the police is the worst to happen.
      But what about all the assaults.
      The mistaken identities

    • AEROTRAP | June 27, 2020 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      Wow, what a bunch of cowards these people in the comments are. They hide behind their phones and computers while spouting hate and dehumanization. Cant wait until we cleanse the earth of these fools.

    • Rei W | June 27, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @fucian j Also why is Floyd a scumbag for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman but cops aren’t?
      In fact I know on one occasion where they didn’t just point but killed a pregnant woman sleeping in her car,
      What does that make them?

    • RiRi Bellinfantie | June 27, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

      Kyle Burton he was autistic

  4. Sean Kelly | June 26, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    How dare you walk down the sidewalk and mind your own business.

    • WTF BBQ | June 27, 2020 at 4:51 AM | Reply

      When you don’t listen to authority like your parents taught you to…………….

    • zero | June 27, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

      someone called the cops that there was a suspicious person in a mask walking around

    • Angie B | June 27, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

      @cheeseboiga bud..there was never a conflict in my opinion, therefore what the hell you mean make up my mind..trust me the cops knew that he was black otherwise they would have never stopped him in the first place. That’s my opinion, have always been my opinion, and I am sticking to it.

    • Sean Kelly | June 27, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @screeech1 my bad, you’re right.

    • 2LiveNoob | June 27, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      suspicious of what? What crime?

  5. Michael Otoole | June 26, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Hey cops do you know why he had incredible strength , he was fearing for his life and the adtrneline was takeing over.

    • cheeseboiga | June 26, 2020 at 11:57 PM | Reply

      @A1Googler people on youtube comments tend to make up random things

    • Lorenzo Espetxe | June 27, 2020 at 3:27 AM | Reply

      Why would he fear. He just has to not resist. Nothing would have happened if he lets the bag on the ground a let the officers do their job.

    • Bigtime Timmy jim | June 27, 2020 at 4:48 AM | Reply

      Lorenzo Espetxe do their job of what? Harassing him? Hurting him for nothing? White kids don’t have to worry about that so you can’t speak for him.

    • Teddy300 | June 27, 2020 at 7:27 AM | Reply

      Karen Schumer what? Ya ok. He was simply asked one thing. Stop. They would have investigated why they got the call and let him go. 99.9% of deaths by police involve people who RESIST!

  6. Lionel Pickens | June 26, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Simply sad 😢

  7. oldtimedrumcorps | June 26, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    All Elijah McCains fault . He was black and…. oh, and so very suspicious. suspicious of walking with a bag in his hand on the sidewalk at night .and did I mention he was Black ?

  8. Miss GNX | June 26, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Throw the book at those murdering bastards cops. I’m so sorry that happen to you Lil Bro. Elijah you are resting in heaven now

    • Karen Schumer | June 26, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

      Just imagine the thousands of times that white cops have killed blacks in situation like this but got away with it because it was not on video tape!

    • Darnell T. | June 27, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

      Someone called police and police were sent out to investigate that call. Also it was the EMTs that injected the drug in Elijah McClain.

      It’s still sad what happened, but it wasn’t the police this time.

    • aBigButterStick | June 27, 2020 at 4:42 AM | Reply

      @Darnell T. They don’t care, the police were involved so it’s their fault.

    • WTF BBQ | June 27, 2020 at 4:52 AM | Reply

      I’m not sorry. No reason to fight the cops if you didn’t do anything wrong………….

  9. infinitezerogaming 303 | June 26, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    But James Holmes is alive

    • Ay Foo | June 26, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

      infinitezerogaming 303 exactly, a man in full riot gear armed with an automatic weapon was able to surrender and LIVE. We all know why.

    • 唐三藏 | June 26, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      Because James Holmes surrendered peacefully and gave zero resistance. Also… different policemen involved. Same with Dylan Roof. He just gave himself up without any resistance.

    • K X | June 27, 2020 at 3:06 AM | Reply

      唐三藏 -how do you explain Matthew Bernard then? Stop making excuses

  10. Cakey Cakey | June 26, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    “Whatever he’s on, he has incredible strength” said the cop who MURDERED him

  11. Promise You | June 26, 2020 at 1:19 PM | Reply

    So everyone is different is on drugs

    • MR. FOX | June 27, 2020 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      He was

    • MR. FOX | June 27, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @Jamie Dallas You don’t know what the heck you are talking about. Were you there? Did you do an toxicology on the kid?

    • Therese Mouat | June 27, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      @MR. FOX were you, did you? The way this young man was treated was completely unacceptable. He was clearly not a danger and there was no need for sedation. Policing in the US is out of control!

    • vh9network | June 27, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      This report didn’t even confirm he was on drugs all you have to assume he’s on drugs is the police on cam, and they could have been saying that as an excuse for their arrest since they know they are recording.
      Think People!

    • Doritalos | June 27, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      He was high on dope per autopsy moron.

  12. Hisbeautiful Truth | June 26, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    I literally just saw this on cnn and was like “who injects something into a person without knowing their health condition”?!

  13. Alan Morris | June 26, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    I’m sure those cops thought they had gotten away with another murder, but they might as well start looking for a good lawyer.

    • aBigButterStick | June 27, 2020 at 4:42 AM | Reply

      The cops did literally nothing wrong, the EMT gave him the drug and it was approved. If anything you should be mad at the city for allowing that drug to be used without knowing medical history, but no, cop bad always.

    • mobetter25 | June 27, 2020 at 7:54 AM | Reply

      @aBigButterStick you cant be that that dumb.

    • Dennis Mood | June 27, 2020 at 8:09 AM | Reply

      @aBigButterStick As the police cam showed, Mcclain was just walking down the street. Nothing “suspicious” there. Unless there is some footage of something else going on, the police had no legal reason to stop him.

    • William Garcia | June 27, 2020 at 9:58 AM | Reply

      @mobetter25 what an argument….

    • Alan Morris | June 27, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

      @aBigButterStick
      As far as you’re concerned, the cops never do anything wrong.

  14. Wheein Here | June 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    “At best, he can explain why we were called, and if there was anything criminal…. but it doesn’t look like there was.”- Even the cop knew there was no reason for them to be there. The caller should get just as much, if not more hate than the cops.

    • Wheein Here | June 27, 2020 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      @Sara Shepard Breathing in dust and air pollution causes even more health problems. Don’t act like you give af about health.

    • Garrett Lempia | June 27, 2020 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      @Wheein Here Elijah escalated the situation at the beginning of the interaction but the cop did nothing to descalate the situation which was gross I hate to see it but this goes back to the discussion of police training

    • Ngawati marupohill | June 27, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

      @brad Lute he walked in and out of store with it on so your whole standpoint just completely falls apart

    • Ngawati marupohill | June 27, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

      @Garrett Lempia how did he escalate the situation please explain to the YouTube comment section your idiotic view point

    • chewsir | June 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      @Ngawati marupohill I can see where an insecure cop would interpret someone not obeying their command as escalating the situation. Personally, I believe that Elijah did NOTHING wrong and these idiots do not know how to interact with the public.

  15. The Big G | June 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    “Whatevers he ‘on’, he has crazy strength.” Turns out, he was “on” nothing. Also, he weighed 140 lbs.

    • AEROTRAP | June 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM | Reply

      @Martin K these people in the comments are sick in the head, not only was he profiled for being black *cough sorry I meant suspicious… but some how he deserved to die because he resisted. Just another way to dehumanize black people.

    • Kok Plopper | June 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      Kennedy Suggs teaching courses in bootlicking 101 😂😂😂 these people who pretend to love freedom but then get on all fours for the government 😂

    • Lean 2200 | June 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      Kennedy Suggs he was vomitting after the cops relesead the chock hold. He had already sustained the heart attack then.

    • Margarita Aguilar | June 27, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

      @UltimateWATCHER2 Talk about low IQ. You’re making guesses. He wasn’t trespassing. He was walking home. He was “suspicious” because he was wearing a ski mask (because he was anemic) and waiving his arms (because he was listening to music and dancing.) His “resisting” was asking not to be touched. Which, since he didn’t do anything wrong, was a reasonable request.

    • Therese Mouat | June 27, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      @Lorenzo Espetxe yes, he will have been extremely scared, but describing him as unstable is unfair and also does not justify in the slightest the consequences. I don’t know whether this is correct or not, but he may have been on the autistic spectrum. This would massively affect how he reacted when confronted by the police in this way. Well trained police officers should know how to recognise this and deal with the situation appropriately. Even if Elijah did not have autism, the situation should have been de-escalated. There was absolutely no need for it to result in a (rightly) terrified man being sedated to the point of death.

  16. DieAnnaSaurusRexx | June 26, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    To everyone saying that he should have cooperated: The poor kid is scared. Amygdala hijack is a very real thing. You are put in a stressful situation and your fight or flight response kicks in, in the case of fight, it can make you act “irrationally”. A young black man who has definitely grown up seeing MULTIPLE cases of young black men being murdered by police finds himself stopped by police for being “suspicious”. I don’t blame him for reacting the way he did. This young man’s fight or flight response kicked in because he perceived a threat. Cops need to learn to deescalate. They also need to learn to not inject medications into someone without knowing their medical history. Especially if they’re using incorrect dosing. This is gross negligence by the cops and paramedic.

    Also, it’s very suspect that their body cameras fell on the grass grass…

    • Clarissa Explains It All | June 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Doritalos please place the time stamp where he “takes the gun”.

    • B3autifull Her | June 27, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      *** You’re incorrect. It had nothing to do with acting irrational or fight or flight, he is autistic.

    • B3autifull Her | June 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      Half of you talking have no idea what your even talking about. *** It had nothing to do with acting irrational, not following order, or fight or flight, he is autistic.

    • Doritalos | June 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Clarissa Explains It All I said he grabed the gun. I didn’t say he took it. So step back and get my words right first off. Second, 1:05 the other officer let’s him know.

  17. Priscilla P. | June 26, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    “Get him some more units, we are fighting him”.

    That’s all I needed to hear.

    Y’all felt intimidated by an unarmed young man wearing a ski mask due to being anemic & walking to his home after shopping.

    Before any questions were asked, you approached him while he was turning down his music to hear y’all. Ok…🤔

    He kept repeating, I’m an introvert and I’m different. I just want to go home.

    “Whatever he was on, he had incredible strength” He was scared!!!

    When did he reach for a gun? I don’t hear anyone saying such a thing on camera. False report!

    • brad Lute | June 27, 2020 at 1:01 AM | Reply

      He was trying to walk away from them when he was told to stay put. It is clearly said on video that the officer thought he was reaching for his holster.

      It is so sad this happened. He didn’t understand what the social code is with police. He seemed like such a kind soul. But he was resisting and they used the wrong force on him. That poor kid.

    • Lorenzo Espetxe | June 27, 2020 at 3:38 AM | Reply

      They do say that. Was probably a lie, cause in this climate cops need to make it look like they are in danger to act or they ll get fired. My advice: dont resist arrest.

    • aBigButterStick | June 27, 2020 at 4:46 AM | Reply

      @Lorenzo Espetxe If I was resisting a cop and he said I reached for his gun I would immediately say I didn’t, Elijah didn’t say anything, no one was there but everyone seems to know the cops are lying.

    • Margarita Aguilar | June 27, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      @aBigButterStick You would have the forethought to say that as you’re being dragged to the ground? You’re a better person than me. If I’d even realized the cop was making that claim under those circumstances, I would have been surprised at myself.

  18. Van L | June 26, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    I pray that this family gets some kind of JUSTICE…THIS REALLY SADDENS ME WITH THIS VERY, VERY INNOCENT YOUNG MAN…DAMN

  19. Lavant Brooks | June 27, 2020 at 12:26 AM | Reply

    Can you imagine how his father feels? I would want blood… NOTHING ELSE! As a father of three black children I am simply heartbroken. Grown men killing my child. Nothing but death would be appropriate.

  20. Dollhousexoxo | June 27, 2020 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    I literally just sat here and cried like a baby. Like this is so fkk’d up mannn😞😞😞😢💔

