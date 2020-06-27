Elijah McClain: Body cam shows events that led to 23-year-old’s death | USA TODAY

Body cam video shows the night Elijah McClain was confronted by Aurora Police.

RELATED: John Bolton full interview

Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed state Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate the death of Elijah McClain's death, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#elijahmcclain