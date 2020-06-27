John Bolton on his new book “The Room Where it Happened” – FULL INTERVIEW | USA TODAY

John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, talks with USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief Susan Page about his new book, "The Room Where It Happened."
Bolton has gained national attention for his criticism of Donald Trump after spending nearly a year and half as the president's top adviser on national security. Bolton continues his criticism and recounts for USA TODAY some instances in which he questioned Trump's acumen, intelligence and dedication to issues of national security. Susan Page asks Bolton about the impeachment efforts led by House Democratic Party leadership, to which Bolton responds that he would have convicted Trump on Ukraine. But Bolton is not interested in supporting Joe Biden, or any other Democratic candidates in 2020. He plans to write-in a conservative of his own choosing.
He didn’t testify because house democrats were focusing on Ukraine and only “considered” information on other corruption.
Bolton agreed to testify before the Senate who could be much broader, but the senate republicans voted to not have any testimony hearing.
I did not go along with Bolton’s politics or his hawkish foreign policy but in this interview, he comes across as honest and truthful.
ive never thought of Bolton as a very funny or personable person but I laughed when she pointed out some negative things trump said about him and he said “whoever hired bolton should be fired” lol
