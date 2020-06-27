John Bolton on his new book “The Room Where it Happened” – FULL INTERVIEW | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
John Bolton on his new book "The Room Where it Happened" - FULL INTERVIEW | USA TODAY 1

June 27, 2020

 

John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, talks with USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief Susan Page about his new book, "The Room Where It Happened."
RELATED: Watch Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Bolton has gained national attention for his criticism of Donald Trump after spending nearly a year and half as the president's top adviser on national security. Bolton continues his criticism and recounts for USA TODAY some instances in which he questioned Trump's acumen, intelligence and dedication to issues of national security. Susan Page asks Bolton about the impeachment efforts led by House Democratic Party leadership, to which Bolton responds that he would have convicted Trump on Ukraine. But Bolton is not interested in supporting Joe Biden, or any other Democratic candidates in 2020. He plans to write-in a conservative of his own choosing.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#johnbolton #theroomwhereithappened #usatoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

26 Comments on "John Bolton on his new book “The Room Where it Happened” – FULL INTERVIEW | USA TODAY"

  1. Kevin Luo | June 25, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    trump is bad, but bolton also didn’t testify

    • ABOXofMONSTERS | June 26, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      He didn’t testify because it’s all malarkey that’s why he wrote a book like the rest of team Satan. May as well be listening to Whoopi Goldberg on the view.

    • Jettugi | June 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      He didn’t testify because house democrats were focusing on Ukraine and only “considered” information on other corruption.
      Impeachment wouldn’t have gone anywhere with their playbook. Might as well impact the US voters with a book.

      Bolton agreed to testify before the Senate who could be much broader, but the senate republicans voted to not have any testimony hearing.

    • nasnus999 | June 27, 2020 at 2:44 AM | Reply

      Bolton is a greedy soulless psychopath. He should be indicted for not testifying on dumb Trump’s impeachment. Bolton is the king of lies. Bolton is evil.

  2. ABOXofMONSTERS | June 26, 2020 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    That’s the problem !! we’ve had for the last four years electoral constraint ..hopefully that means the eye of the storm will move over !! i’m waiting for the sound of chinooks and Blackhawks at 4 AM. Get this party started

  3. Michael chrysler | June 26, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    This POS reminds me of a CCR song; Fortunate Son. Here is one of the verses. “Some folks inherit star spangled eyes – Ooh, they send you down to war, Lord – And when you ask them “How much more should we give?” – Ooh, they only answer “More! More! More!”

    • Delmar Simpson | June 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      It reminds me of proud Mary….big wheels keep on moving,big wheels keep on turning, Bolton book rolling, rolling down the river

  4. REB Bal | June 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    I did not go along with Bolton’s politics or his hawkish foreign policy but in this interview, he comes across as honest and truthful.

  5. Maria Richards | June 26, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    How fast did he say that?

  6. reg ister | June 26, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Every interview , JB , is holding a pen.

  7. Sleepy | June 26, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    He is so partisan.

  8. Thomas Jefferson | June 26, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    This guy was a running joke.

  9. R G | June 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    He sounds smarter than he actually acted. What did he expect?

  10. 7thRingHunt | June 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    ive never thought of Bolton as a very funny or personable person but I laughed when she pointed out some negative things trump said about him and he said “whoever hired bolton should be fired” lol

  11. GHustle4 | June 27, 2020 at 4:04 AM | Reply

    GET RID OF THE 2 PARTY SYSTEM!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  12. Rob Dan | June 27, 2020 at 4:32 AM | Reply

    Evil little man

  13. Jawad Ahmady | June 27, 2020 at 4:55 AM | Reply

    Pathetic….

  14. Data | June 27, 2020 at 5:46 AM | Reply

    Talibans destroyed them.

    Cant fight the truth.

  15. Mocmoc Gueye | June 27, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

    Everybody is working for Trump to have a book to write.

  16. john L | June 27, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    So the guy with a 40 yr political record serving 3 administrations; gets hired by Trump, kept on the payroll for 17 months and Trumps says he is a “washed up nobody” and that he didn’t agree with anything Bolton wanted him to do. Only an idiot (Republican Deplorable) would buy any of that dribble.

  17. john L | June 27, 2020 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    When Biden wins Biggly in November we need to send all those Trumpies to North Korea to be re-educated, not that it’s possible but if anyone can do it Lil Kim can.

  18. Triumphus Here | June 27, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    RAT

  19. Franklin Hall | June 27, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    I’m afraid the Senate has to be given to the Democrats because those senators and McConnell have caused a lot of problems to our country and we will not tolerate anymore corruption from them.

  20. hblaub | June 27, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    Very weird opinion: Elections are every two years (mid-term) and four years. Why should the people wait so damn long to remove someone from office? Maybe Trump can insert two more judges, destroy the whole NATO and so on, before the next election. IMHO it really should be impeachable! To stop and show presidents where the red line of democracy is.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.