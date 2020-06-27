Soldier honors her mom’s dying wish | Militarykind

Soldier honors her mom's dying wish | Militarykind 1

June 27, 2020

 

Soldiers take an oath to selfless service but when Sgt. Megan Freed's mom needed her, she answered the call and stood by her side battling ALS
RELATED: Soldier surprise dad with ALS at retirement parade:

When her mom was diagnosed with ALS, Sgt. Megan Freed took all the leadership, selflessness, and courage she learned in the Army and put it towards caring for her mom.

7 Comments on "Soldier honors her mom’s dying wish | Militarykind"

  1. Gordon B | June 26, 2020 at 6:12 AM | Reply

    I don’t understand this country single mom family situation

    • J Breezy | June 26, 2020 at 6:40 AM | Reply

      In some cases relationships don’t work out or people going through bad relationships don’t work it out

  2. beinoz girl | June 26, 2020 at 6:41 AM | Reply

    Family mom

  3. J Breezy | June 26, 2020 at 6:43 AM | Reply

    God bless her

  4. Pinkbubblegum | June 26, 2020 at 6:53 AM | Reply

    😰 Big hug Carla Israel

  5. Pinkbubblegum | June 26, 2020 at 6:56 AM | Reply

    This is sooooo moving

  6. Lilian Whittle | June 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    One word…respect.

