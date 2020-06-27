Soldier honors her mom’s dying wish | Militarykind

Soldiers take an oath to selfless service but when Sgt. Megan Freed's mom needed her, she answered the call and stood by her side battling ALS

When her mom was diagnosed with ALS, Sgt. Megan Freed took all the leadership, selflessness, and courage she learned in the Army and put it towards caring for her mom.

