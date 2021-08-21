Little girl in tears when dad returns from Army | Militarykind 1

Little girl in tears when dad returns from Army | Militarykind

7 comments

 

You'll cry right along with this little girl as she waits for a hug from her Army dad.
RELATED VIDEO » Dad's jaw drops at best birthday gift ever:

Sgt. Michael Potts endured four deployments away from his daughter, Zaycee Liberty Potts. Every time he returns, the emotions are high.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

Tags

7 comments

    1. How beautiful is this that it’s not encouraging enough to have to talk to you. Although I haven’t seen your photos!

      Reply

  4. Relax seabed images on my new channel, you can also listen to radios on my website.

    Reply

  5. yeah I lost to the last group very bad , I felt really sad until I met mr Richard he introduce me to a platform that helped me earn a lot ,good brokers are hard to come by.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.