Little girl in tears when dad returns from Army | Militarykind

You'll cry right along with this little girl as she waits for a hug from her Army dad.
RELATED VIDEO » Dad's jaw drops at best birthday gift ever:
Sgt. Michael Potts endured four deployments away from his daughter, Zaycee Liberty Potts. Every time he returns, the emotions are high.
Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
7 comments
She’s a straight up Daddy’s girl!!!
Beautiful
How beautiful is this that it’s not encouraging enough to have to talk to you. Although I haven’t seen your photos!
If you Americans don’t fight crt you’ll never get these scene or even well kids ever again.
Omg wtf does CRT have to do with this? This was the most asinine remark today
Relax seabed images on my new channel, you can also listen to radios on my website.
yeah I lost to the last group very bad , I felt really sad until I met mr Richard he introduce me to a platform that helped me earn a lot ,good brokers are hard to come by.