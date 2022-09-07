Recent Post
- WaPo: Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Mar-a-Lago
- Judge removes lawmaker from office for January 6th participation
- Trans activist forced to flee across the globe by online trolls
- Longtime GOP official: Republican leaders are cowards
- Sprint to the midterms sets off on unsettled political terrain
84 comments
Whoever is reading this, i pray that whatever you’re going through gets better and whatever you’re struggling with or worrying about is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day! Amen
слава советской армии
https://youtu.be/67YDVclaVe8
1 Ocious Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkQEl3Op2VY
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Get a hobby 😐
T.Y. 🌸
President Biden was right about Trump supporters except the correct term is fascist and not semi fascist.
@kyle c he starts with smelling hair 🤣
@a vet you don’t live in America, and which part of the constitution did the con-artist break .. ill wait , I could use a good laugh🤣
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
@Walter Pierce ok groomer
In terms of the GOP context, an alternative term to “semi-fascist” is “fascist”.
@M Hall Ok, Sparky. See you in the ring LOL
@Zepparella Dakunish🤣 high gas price, inflation, Recession, crime and the border crisis ( is not going away) by November , we’re looking forward to meeting you
Have you read Lawrence Britt: “Fourteen Characteristics of Fascism”– well worth the time.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
There are no semi fascists, just neo fascists. There were a lot of people in Weimar Germany who said afterward, “we never saw it coming, joining the Nazi party was just a way to get along in the world…”
If you’re a trumpie, you’re on the wrong side of history.
@Rider 38 Hyss now, humans are talking, no bots allowed
@Kgosi But why is that word so important to you? If someone goes to the extent of physically changing their sex, shouldn’t that show you how important it really means to them? These processes are very dangerous, you know? No one goes into it lightly. So again, why do you care so much about that word? Is it something your job is based on? In what ways does the inclusion of the other meaning affect you personally?
@YMX Hyss now, no bots allowed, humans are talking.
There is no “semi-fascism” you either are fascist or not. There is no middle ground. You cannot be for threatening politicians, teachers, doctors, judges and the FBI “just a little” to get them to back down and do what you want. Either you do or you don’t.
@D A lmao how was shower with Ashley go with Joe Biden
Reason I love Prrsident Harry Truman. Truman came out and called the Republicans Fascist in 1948.
Should be done to all of the officials that took part,in every state.
including FG
Exactly.😉
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
This is a much needed ray of light. Now, if the same could happen to Drumpf and all his ilk, supporters, aides, co-conspirators, etc and all who are aping him, then this country will be much better for it.
@just sayin’ cops fly all the time.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
@FreshBoxLive well.. if you say so.. oh… wait.. never mind. “I know you are but what am I”, is actually not an argument adults make. Na! We good!
@FreshBoxLive I’ll let you explain than, and allow you to have the first word before I retort.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
What’s the point of having a (serious) law if you’re not going to enforce it. This is great news.
@Marvin martin they carry the Gay flag with them now ?
@Marvin martin I come from a military family, sir. All four branches. Irregardless of what’s happening right now, there are hundreds of millions of people like me that still appreciate you serving and protecting us. Thank you for your service.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
More convictions and repercussions for insurrectionists!
Way to go, New Mexico!
i 💖 NM
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
The proper term? Drop the “semi”.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
Why can’t we do this with all the other congressional officials who participated in the insurrection?
@Lawn Chair Watch out. Once you get past a 2and grade education you will be ready for a 3 word sentence.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
@Robert Allred
Real men don’t send women in first to do insurrections, rip Ashley
You do realise a majority of the Democrat party could then be convicted for their role in the summer of 2020 correct.
“Headpiece filled with straw.” You don’t often get a dude, much less a Republican, who can aptly quote T.S. Eliot. Color me impressed.
@Antony 24 But… I’m more than willing to look at your claims just as long as you have the proof to back them up? See… We don’t feel the need to deflect from our ppls actions. We hold them to equal standards and if they don’t meet them, we don’t feel the urge to deflect from it in order to deflect from them. Again… Pick up your own back yard… Then come talk to us about ours.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌
That makes me sad.
You would not be so easily impressed.
If were you capable of doing it.
@Killed The Cat
It may not be original or creative.
But, that shits funny.
@Killed The Cat “up your game” up my game with someone who doesn’t know 4th grade grammar? Mmmkay boo boo head.
Mary Trump’s book title might have sounded like hyperbole when it was first released, but when you know, you know.
‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’
Mary’s the only one who’s going to be spared if the rest of her family ends up in prison or dead. Bet.
she sure has nailed EVERYTHING she said would happen
@C B she’s had to live with the man her entire life. Had to live with him for 8 years now. I’m a listen when she talks. Cuz everything she says seems to line up directly with everything he’s shown us the last eight years. 😉
@That Filthy Weeaboo I fear that Justice isn’t that just.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
This whole messy scenario, IMMENSELY messy to say it mildly, was far from unforeseeable.
Disaster was looming on the horizon the day when someTHING like trump, was allowed to become USA’s president.
Much of the World felt an almost tangible doom in the air. Some people were literally sick to their stomach.
We all deserve to behold that he be held, finally, *ACCOUNTABLE!*
@Ren H
In today’s World, you definitely are privileged, as are people in my home-country tho they struggle more than what the outside world is aware of, take healthcare, for instance. It’s no bed of roses. Regardless, you have democracy, and it should be nurtured and upheld, and never be taken for granted.
Love and peace to you, too
❤⚡
@camelshit true words. I don’t like seeing privilege get taken for granted. Especially by those who are unaware they have it.
I live by the old verse “I thought I was poor because I had no shoes, till I met the. Man who had no feet”.
There is always someone worse off, so appreciate what you have.
May fortune and love always be in your life my friend.
Happy trails.
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
@Ren H
Yes, it’s good to be aware, and appreciate what we have.
I also appreciate your kind sentiments, and wish you the same.
It’s always nice when one stumbles upon decent folks hereabouts, nowadays.
Take care, be well and safe, you friendly stranger!
⚡❤
@camelshit haha. It is good to converse with someone of your intelligence and standard. There are plenty of good folk still around. I believe that. Our voices are currently getting drowned out by the noise of the minority negative haters of humanity and peaceful society.
I think we share an equal distaste of trump and his misled flock.
But good will prevail.
Be kind, be well and above all be safe.
But we can’t do this with the man who actually orchestrated the whole insurrection? WTH???
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
Now if all the Republicans were like this man United States would be a happier place to live alongside with the nice Democrats
@NBA1 how nice
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
No it wouldn’t it would be full of crime lmao
So basically shut up and agree with you? That sounds pretty totalitarian.
Glad to see a decent republican official Peter Wehner for sharing his ideas.
@Kristy Campbell 👈👆Remember, DON’T CLICK THE LINK! Just report as SPAM and then move on! 😉✌
So few left. Sad.
Too funny too full of confirmation bias,
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg
@Lenard Melvin Na! Cuz if it was you wouldn’t be trying to replace substance to disprove the claims with buzz words meant to try and dismiss them without having any evidence to do so.
How can they be considered leaders and cowards at the same time?
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
1 Chris Guy Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkQEl3Op2VY
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
They aren’t. That’s the point.
The problem I have with President Biden’s description of the MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascist” is his use of the limiting term “semi.” If one looks at the various traits of fascism they are all there with the Trumpian base.
1 Kenneth Lowrie Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkQEl3Op2VY
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
🇺🇸💙VOTE BLUE TO SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY!!!💙🇺🇸
Yes, vote blue to save
our Children
Women rights
Women health care
Social Security
Our Vets
Medicare
Unions
Save our country from greedy and corrupted corporations
Save our country from greedy and corrupted Republican billionaires
Save us from the repulsive GQP/MEGA domestic terrorists!
Voting blue 2022 2024
Here finally https://youtu.be/f_TJ9KMAGQg