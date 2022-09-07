84 comments

  1. Whoever is reading this, i pray that whatever you’re going through gets better and whatever you’re struggling with or worrying about is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day! Amen

    2. @a vet you don’t live in America, and which part of the constitution did the con-artist break .. ill wait , I could use a good laugh🤣

    2. @Zepparella Dakunish🤣 high gas price, inflation, Recession, crime and the border crisis ( is not going away) by November , we’re looking forward to meeting you

  4. There are no semi fascists, just neo fascists. There were a lot of people in Weimar Germany who said afterward, “we never saw it coming, joining the Nazi party was just a way to get along in the world…”

    If you’re a trumpie, you’re on the wrong side of history.

    2. @Kgosi But why is that word so important to you? If someone goes to the extent of physically changing their sex, shouldn’t that show you how important it really means to them? These processes are very dangerous, you know? No one goes into it lightly. So again, why do you care so much about that word? Is it something your job is based on? In what ways does the inclusion of the other meaning affect you personally?

  5. There is no “semi-fascism” you either are fascist or not. There is no middle ground. You cannot be for threatening politicians, teachers, doctors, judges and the FBI “just a little” to get them to back down and do what you want. Either you do or you don’t.

  7. This is a much needed ray of light. Now, if the same could happen to Drumpf and all his ilk, supporters, aides, co-conspirators, etc and all who are aping him, then this country will be much better for it.

    3. @FreshBoxLive well.. if you say so.. oh… wait.. never mind. “I know you are but what am I”, is actually not an argument adults make. Na! We good!

    2. @Marvin martin I come from a military family, sir. All four branches. Irregardless of what’s happening right now, there are hundreds of millions of people like me that still appreciate you serving and protecting us. Thank you for your service.

    4. You do realise a majority of the Democrat party could then be convicted for their role in the summer of 2020 correct.

  12. “Headpiece filled with straw.” You don’t often get a dude, much less a Republican, who can aptly quote T.S. Eliot. Color me impressed.

    1. @Antony 24 But… I’m more than willing to look at your claims just as long as you have the proof to back them up? See… We don’t feel the need to deflect from our ppls actions. We hold them to equal standards and if they don’t meet them, we don’t feel the urge to deflect from it in order to deflect from them. Again… Pick up your own back yard… Then come talk to us about ours.

    4. @Killed The Cat “up your game” up my game with someone who doesn’t know 4th grade grammar? Mmmkay boo boo head.

  13. Mary Trump’s book title might have sounded like hyperbole when it was first released, but when you know, you know.
    ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’

    1. Mary’s the only one who’s going to be spared if the rest of her family ends up in prison or dead. Bet.

    3. @C B she’s had to live with the man her entire life. Had to live with him for 8 years now. I’m a listen when she talks. Cuz everything she says seems to line up directly with everything he’s shown us the last eight years. 😉

  14. This whole messy scenario, IMMENSELY messy to say it mildly, was far from unforeseeable.
    Disaster was looming on the horizon the day when someTHING like trump, was allowed to become USA’s president.
    Much of the World felt an almost tangible doom in the air. Some people were literally sick to their stomach.
    We all deserve to behold that he be held, finally, *ACCOUNTABLE!*

    1. @Ren H
      In today’s World, you definitely are privileged, as are people in my home-country tho they struggle more than what the outside world is aware of, take healthcare, for instance. It’s no bed of roses. Regardless, you have democracy, and it should be nurtured and upheld, and never be taken for granted.
      Love and peace to you, too
      ❤⚡

    2. @camelshit true words. I don’t like seeing privilege get taken for granted. Especially by those who are unaware they have it.
      I live by the old verse “I thought I was poor because I had no shoes, till I met the. Man who had no feet”.
      There is always someone worse off, so appreciate what you have.
      May fortune and love always be in your life my friend.
      Happy trails.

    4. @Ren H
      Yes, it’s good to be aware, and appreciate what we have.
      I also appreciate your kind sentiments, and wish you the same.
      It’s always nice when one stumbles upon decent folks hereabouts, nowadays.
      Take care, be well and safe, you friendly stranger!
      ⚡❤

    5. @camelshit haha. It is good to converse with someone of your intelligence and standard. There are plenty of good folk still around. I believe that. Our voices are currently getting drowned out by the noise of the minority negative haters of humanity and peaceful society.
      I think we share an equal distaste of trump and his misled flock.
      But good will prevail.
      Be kind, be well and above all be safe.

  16. Now if all the Republicans were like this man United States would be a happier place to live alongside with the nice Democrats

    5. @Lenard Melvin Na! Cuz if it was you wouldn’t be trying to replace substance to disprove the claims with buzz words meant to try and dismiss them without having any evidence to do so.

  19. The problem I have with President Biden’s description of the MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascist” is his use of the limiting term “semi.” If one looks at the various traits of fascism they are all there with the Trumpian base.

  20. 🇺🇸💙VOTE BLUE TO SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY!!!💙🇺🇸
    Yes, vote blue to save
    our Children
    Women rights
    Women health care
    Social Security
    Our Vets
    Medicare
    Unions
    Save our country from greedy and corrupted corporations
    Save our country from greedy and corrupted Republican billionaires
    Save us from the repulsive GQP/MEGA domestic terrorists!

