29 comments
Unsolicited advice:
The next time you see a monkey outside… stay in the house.
❤😂😮😮😮😮Why? Why go outside? I don’t understand. If I see a spider outside, I’m staying in until one of my boys kill it. I sho aint goin out for a monkey…As an emergency dispatcher, the first thing out of my mouth would have been, Stay inside and close all the windows, doors or openings until Animal control tells you otherwise. 🤦🏾♀️
She wanted to play with it😂🤣😭
@Gwenvera Chain You know she did!
She was probably trying to get the dog to come to the back, or had thought it was long gone
Life saver, thank you ❤
Wild animals are not pets. Idiots have to learn the hard way.
Yes, get a cat or something 😂😂😂😂
If this was a much bigger monkey this would have ended VERY differently.
These animals should not be kept as pets.
Glad she survived
After all is said and done. It is still a wild animal. That is why there you are not supposed to own them.
The owner should get no less than 5 years in prison.
Glad she’s ok 🙏🏿
“I saw a monkey, on my front porch, and my dumb a$$ decided it would be a good idea to go out there, and say, “hi!” – I’s just bein’ neighborly. – Now, F neighborly – I’m suing!!”
I would have done the same thing. I’m not going to lie. Lol
There needs to be tougher sentencing for people who are importing or purchasing exotic animals. If it escaped from a zoo that’s another ball game. Some people don’t realize how dangerous and strong these animals are.
Poor lady , im glad she’s ok . Poor Monkey , suffered probably its entire life because of irresponsible humans.
This is why I don’t go near these fucking things.
They are not pets. Stay away.
Theme music “Shock the monkey!” by Peter Gabriel.
It’s not the monkey’s fault. It’s the idiot the purchased the monkey thinking it would be a great pet.
Them boys in Oklahoma handle their own business. Thank you for coming officers, we have resolved the situation.
When are people gonna learn all animals CAN NOT be pets. Leave these animals in their natural habitat.
Thankfully there were no little ones or elderly in the yard. Why did she think it was safe to approach this wild animal. Monkeys are not cute “babies” – they are immensely dangerous. Ask any one of those who’ve had their faces ripped/bitten off. The owner needs to be held criminally responsible.
Let me be the one to say that this story would’ve went way different had this been in Florida.
😂😂😂
I feel so sorry for the woman. This is such an awful thing to happen to her.
Glad the lady is ok and hopefully makes a full recovery. The owner of the “pet” monkey should be charged and then sued…
This should become a criminal court case. Anyone who houses wild animals should be forced to carry an enormous insurance policy to recompense victims in cases such as this one. They should also be forced to hold an animal caregiver certificate (ie: zoo liscense) and should their *pet* injure anyone, they should not be permitted to have any further wild animals as pets. 🤷♀️ MHO.
Ppl need to realize that MONKEY’S AREN’T PETS. It sickening to me that ppl are darn irresponsible.. Let our animals be free, stop keeping them as pets. That poor lady suffered so to someone being hardly responsible.