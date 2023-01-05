Recent Post
What it says is that the same incompetence, dysfunction, and chaos that the GOP allowed in 2015 is getting worse.
@LotsOfFun who are you going to get to the 218 votes? It’s easier to move 20 than it is to move over 200. Just proving that this is incompetence and dysfunction at the highest levels. That is nothing good for the American people.
@Derguz if you reread my comment, that is what I said, “the exception being Jeffries”.
@Derguz and yes, I would do the same, LMAO.
@LotsOfFun you’re right BLM riots. Blue Lives Matter. Thanks 🤣
Dems need only 5 moderate Republicans to nominate and vote for another very moderate Republican and Dems decide the speaker by all Dems then also voting for that very moderate Republican.
McCarthy and MAGA then both lose and Dems have a speaker that is also an allie. They should immediately go for it.
@I CAUSED BIDENFLATION McCarthy: 6 big cries. Finished the entire family pack of tissues. Next up. Gym Jordan yelling at chairs when Dems ignore his subpoenas just like his gang ignored subpoenas. And Biden has what Mara Lardo had, “absolute immunity.” 🤣 popcorn anyone? 🍿🍿🍿
Why don’t you name a modern Republican that hasn’t supported treason. Hasn’t supported enslaving rape victims.
Fascist filth is not fit to be in public service let alone the third most powerful public servant in the nation.
Sorry but there are no moderate Republicans
@Isaiah Aldridge I was thinking the same thing. Who do they think would be an allie from the republican side?? I don’t get why people just refuse to see the Rs for who they ALL are now.
Why not try to get a few republicans to vote for Jefferies. I know why, because your suggestion is not possible and neither is what I said. The republicans in the house are all psychopathic azz holes that are only in it for themselves.
The man who descended on the escalator from hell has forever damaged and destroyed the GQP party. They’ve become an national embarrassment.
@Jim Randolph maybe putin should endorse ol’Kevin. Worked like a charm for trump
@Storm Lord well with your remark, it’s clear who has been drinking the kool aide.
Fact is the Biden administration has been effective and has put the criminal trump administration to shame, but then Biden doesn’t spend his time playing golf and insulting people.
@Carl Fisher Troll elsewhere.
@TheVeR01 😂👍👍👍
@Science wins 👏👌👍👍👍👍
Kevin kissed the ring,
the kiss of death.
McCarthy sucked the pinky and swallowed the ring…now he’s gagging and choking on it😵
@Eduardo Oliveira
Your comment is dumb and inaccurate
not only kissed the ring but also shoe shined for the Mar-a-Lago conman
@Simply Shanti wtf you smoking?
Maggie and Anderson are minutes away from a total gut buster, thigh slapping laugh fest. I’m here for it!
MY HUMOUR IS DOWN BECAUSE JOE .
🤡💥🤡🤡🤡💥🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
@Eduardo Oliveira so why are you smiling?
@Mrvls Mrv That guy is a known troll. Just a strange one, at that.
@Pete Mitchell Imagine how much fun two guys could have on a double date with Maggie Haberman and Barbara Starr.
Kevin McCarthy should ask Brad Raffensperger from Georgia to find him some votes.👍
Why do you libs hate fair elections so much?!?
Why do you libs encourage threats to democracy?
Honestly?
@Puck YouTube.
Fascists loved that comment
@Bobby Johnson
Yeah! To heck with cheap food, gas, electricity, jobs and growing 401k’s, right comrades??
Touché.
I’m currently soaking in the tub reading your post and I must say I agree wholeheartedly. I told my sister to put down the washcloth and take a look at your comment. She stood up, grabbed her robe and nodded in agreement. The country is falling apart and we need our republicans deity back in the White House. I cannot wait to show the hundreds of republicans who support Trump, here at the mobile home park where my sister and I live, your comment. I’m almost certain they will approve. My sister Ella-Mae Pearl and I have been together since Trump won in 2016. We built a foundation on morals, integrity and republican family values. If more folks were like us the country would certainly be better off.
We all know Trump thought if he will just speak they would listen and they didn’t so that has to be a huge hit on his ego
Anybody seen Sam Britton lately, he’s got a new handbag 👜 😆😆😆😆🌈
@Chicago Gal So sorry to hear about your head injury. I hope you regain your sight and hearing Asap.🤣
@Chicago Gal a very peaceful protest indeed, specially smashing the young officer skull with the door. That was very Christian conservative. Your God in heaven must be very proud of all Christian maga cultists and their vulgar clown messiah.
@Chicago Gal
One word : Pipebombs.
@Chicago Gal I thought Christian maga cultists, the GQP and their clown messiah said it was a normal tourist day.
Trump has as much power as a frozen Texas power grid.
@Eduardo Oliveira bro… you don’t have to comment on everyone’s post. WE GET IT…now go on and find that make believe path 🤦🏾♀️
@DieselDabz710 “Sell” is a good typo as it’s kind-of appropriate too. 🙂
Or a frozen dinner plate
Snap
A path to the guillotine
It’s a sad day when an ex-president is outdumbed, by Lauren bobert.
Wait a minute,,You liberals claimed she lost her election, were you lying about her, or pretending the blue-wave?
@T Howl that’s right. Yet the same fools will keep voting it back in. Hard to really pity them.
@T Howl you are so sadly correct.
@Gouge its spelled bimBoebert
@colorado mushman I thought it was whoebert…
I wonder how long it’s going to take before Trump realizes he doesn’t matter
When he’s eating dirt
That part 😅
@Chicago Gal According to Congress. Gov regarding the 117th Congress, all the many effective public laws that were actually legislated were signed by Prez Biden.
His ego won’t allow it.. 😆 🤣
@Chicago Gal No one’s more swampy than Trump.. lol
I’m sure making a deal with these complete grifting traitors will end up really well for you Kevin.
Given it’s been weeks since the mid-terms you’d have thought they would have sorted this out beforehand.
That’s the process when a normal party has the majority. They can handle it. They’re prepared. These freaks are not in DC to govern. They thrust themselves into the fray to kill American democracy. They are failing, so far. Good!
Apparently Kevin thought they did. He even moved himself onto the speaker’s office. DOH!!
no, that was all arguing and bickering. That’s all the repubs do these days. And laptops
McCarthy thought he was running stuff he started threatening the president nd the jan6 committee they are tired of these idiots get someone that works for all
I miss Madam Speaker Pelosi and the united Democrat majority getting things done for Americans.
She ruled like a dictator destroying all house rules. No reading bills before voting no floor debate no amendments. They are simply trying to reinstate democracy she destroyed
The united Democrat majority….coming down the track like an electric locomotive…silent, then BAM💙🚆a solid block of blue✊
😆😆😆😆😆😆
trump should be in a cage making collect calls from a penal institution. when will the DOJ and courts do what they are supposed to do
Sadly, I’m not sure they will be use they, too, are beholden to corrupt and/or corporate influences. Check out the “Gaslit Nation” podcast.
Kevin is just the latest in a long list of Trump failures.
Kevin is what happens to those who are loyal to Trump.
Jefferies keep getting the most votes. Just let him be the speaker.
@Omegaxboy Double digits would be a miracle.
@Finn Sterling technically someone can win the vote without 218. It’s based on the number of representatives present at the time of the vote, not the total number of seats
@JK you nor I retired Pelosi. She is still in office to the end of her term.
@Caryn Dalton Yah we did. She’s gone as Speaker and she wanted to stay in hhehehehehehehehh. And i lovvvvve it.
@JK ‘we’ retired Pelosi? Let’s see you make a case for that. What did you do, go after her with a hammer? She stepped down as Speaker of her own volition.
You elect clowns you get a circus.
👍👍👍
🤣😂👍
Or some cabaret dancers with a bunch of Karen’s with fat ankles.. cabaret dancing..🤣🤣🤣
Exactly 💯
The chaos you see in circus is organized, coordinated and choreographed. This chaos, everyone’s for themselves, just wing it.
“Insanity… doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
I’ve heard that quote several times before, and read that its attribution to Einstein is a mistake. From what you’ve heard, where did it originate?
@Michael Lee Einstein said it to criticize the idea of quantum mechanics, which is based precisely on the notion that repeating the same action gives different results due to random variation. Turns out he was wrong, but the quote stuck and people keep using it.
Trump:- Look, all I need is 11,780 Votes!
Graham:- Look, just find me 5 Dead Voters!
McCarthy:- Look, I am completely and utterly phukt!
Says the person whose party had thousands of dead voters, voting. 🤣🙄 yes out of the 100k fraudulent votes, Trump only needed them to find 11k to overturn the obviously stolen election. What’s your point???
I Will Never Get tired Of This Buffoonry Trump Move😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Since the house can’t function until they elect a speaker, they are not really doing the job we elected them to do.
Therefore as a tax payer, I feel they should not receive a paycheck until they get this figured out and actually get back to work!
They’re no here for the salaries. They’re here for the contacts, the palm greasing, and favors to big companys that pay way way better than salaries.