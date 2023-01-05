92 comments

  1. What it says is that the same incompetence, dysfunction, and chaos that the GOP allowed in 2015 is getting worse.

    1. @LotsOfFun who are you going to get to the 218 votes? It’s easier to move 20 than it is to move over 200. Just proving that this is incompetence and dysfunction at the highest levels. That is nothing good for the American people.

  2. Dems need only 5 moderate Republicans to nominate and vote for another very moderate Republican and Dems decide the speaker by all Dems then also voting for that very moderate Republican.

    McCarthy and MAGA then both lose and Dems have a speaker that is also an allie. They should immediately go for it.

    1. @I CAUSED BIDENFLATION McCarthy: 6 big cries. Finished the entire family pack of tissues. Next up. Gym Jordan yelling at chairs when Dems ignore his subpoenas just like his gang ignored subpoenas. And Biden has what Mara Lardo had, “absolute immunity.” 🤣 popcorn anyone? 🍿🍿🍿

    2. Why don’t you name a modern Republican that hasn’t supported treason. Hasn’t supported enslaving rape victims.
      Fascist filth is not fit to be in public service let alone the third most powerful public servant in the nation.

    4. @Isaiah Aldridge I was thinking the same thing. Who do they think would be an allie from the republican side?? I don’t get why people just refuse to see the Rs for who they ALL are now.

    5. Why not try to get a few republicans to vote for Jefferies. I know why, because your suggestion is not possible and neither is what I said. The republicans in the house are all psychopathic azz holes that are only in it for themselves.

  3. The man who descended on the escalator from hell has forever damaged and destroyed the GQP party. They’ve become an national embarrassment.

    2. @Storm Lord well with your remark, it’s clear who has been drinking the kool aide.
      Fact is the Biden administration has been effective and has put the criminal trump administration to shame, but then Biden doesn’t spend his time playing golf and insulting people.

  5. Maggie and Anderson are minutes away from a total gut buster, thigh slapping laugh fest. I’m here for it!

    5. @Pete Mitchell Imagine how much fun two guys could have on a double date with Maggie Haberman and Barbara Starr.

  6. Kevin McCarthy should ask Brad Raffensperger from Georgia to find him some votes.👍

    1. Why do you libs hate fair elections so much?!?
      Why do you libs encourage threats to democracy?
      Honestly?

    3. @Bobby Johnson
      Yeah! To heck with cheap food, gas, electricity, jobs and growing 401k’s, right comrades??

    5. I’m currently soaking in the tub reading your post and I must say I agree wholeheartedly. I told my sister to put down the washcloth and take a look at your comment. She stood up, grabbed her robe and nodded in agreement. The country is falling apart and we need our republicans deity back in the White House. I cannot wait to show the hundreds of republicans who support Trump, here at the mobile home park where my sister and I live, your comment. I’m almost certain they will approve. My sister Ella-Mae Pearl and I have been together since Trump won in 2016. We built a foundation on morals, integrity and republican family values. If more folks were like us the country would certainly be better off.

  7. We all know Trump thought if he will just speak they would listen and they didn’t so that has to be a huge hit on his ego

    2. @Chicago Gal So sorry to hear about your head injury. I hope you regain your sight and hearing Asap.🤣

    3. @Chicago Gal a very peaceful protest indeed, specially smashing the young officer skull with the door. That was very Christian conservative. Your God in heaven must be very proud of all Christian maga cultists and their vulgar clown messiah.

    5. @Chicago Gal I thought Christian maga cultists, the GQP and their clown messiah said it was a normal tourist day.

    1. @Eduardo Oliveira bro… you don’t have to comment on everyone’s post. WE GET IT…now go on and find that make believe path 🤦🏾‍♀️

    1. Wait a minute,,You liberals claimed she lost her election, were you lying about her, or pretending the blue-wave?

    3. @Chicago Gal According to Congress. Gov regarding the 117th Congress, all the many effective public laws that were actually legislated were signed by Prez Biden.

  12. Given it’s been weeks since the mid-terms you’d have thought they would have sorted this out beforehand.

    1. That’s the process when a normal party has the majority. They can handle it. They’re prepared. These freaks are not in DC to govern. They thrust themselves into the fray to kill American democracy. They are failing, so far. Good!

    4. McCarthy thought he was running stuff he started threatening the president nd the jan6 committee they are tired of these idiots get someone that works for all

  13. I miss Madam Speaker Pelosi and the united Democrat majority getting things done for Americans.

    1. She ruled like a dictator destroying all house rules. No reading bills before voting no floor debate no amendments. They are simply trying to reinstate democracy she destroyed

    2. The united Democrat majority….coming down the track like an electric locomotive…silent, then BAM💙🚆a solid block of blue✊

  14. trump should be in a cage making collect calls from a penal institution. when will the DOJ and courts do what they are supposed to do

    1. Sadly, I’m not sure they will be use they, too, are beholden to corrupt and/or corporate influences. Check out the “Gaslit Nation” podcast.

    2. @Finn Sterling technically someone can win the vote without 218. It’s based on the number of representatives present at the time of the vote, not the total number of seats

    4. @Caryn Dalton Yah we did. She’s gone as Speaker and she wanted to stay in hhehehehehehehehh. And i lovvvvve it.

    5. @JK ‘we’ retired Pelosi? Let’s see you make a case for that. What did you do, go after her with a hammer? She stepped down as Speaker of her own volition.

    5. The chaos you see in circus is organized, coordinated and choreographed. This chaos, everyone’s for themselves, just wing it.

    1. I’ve heard that quote several times before, and read that its attribution to Einstein is a mistake. From what you’ve heard, where did it originate?

    2. @Michael Lee Einstein said it to criticize the idea of quantum mechanics, which is based precisely on the notion that repeating the same action gives different results due to random variation. Turns out he was wrong, but the quote stuck and people keep using it.

  19. Trump:- Look, all I need is 11,780 Votes!
    Graham:- Look, just find me 5 Dead Voters!
    McCarthy:- Look, I am completely and utterly phukt!

    1. Says the person whose party had thousands of dead voters, voting. 🤣🙄 yes out of the 100k fraudulent votes, Trump only needed them to find 11k to overturn the obviously stolen election. What’s your point???

  20. Since the house can’t function until they elect a speaker, they are not really doing the job we elected them to do.
    Therefore as a tax payer, I feel they should not receive a paycheck until they get this figured out and actually get back to work!

    1. They’re no here for the salaries. They’re here for the contacts, the palm greasing, and favors to big companys that pay way way better than salaries.

