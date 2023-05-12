Recent Post
- Maggie Haberman says this strategy will be a problem for Trump during primaries
- ‘Jeopardy!’ faces backlash after all 3 contestants mispronounce answer
- E. Jean Carroll may sue Trump again. Hear what legal expert thinks
- Georgia Secretary of State responds to Trump’s town hall comments
- Anderson Cooper addresses criticism about Trump town hall
67 comments
Breaking: Democrats Cancel CNN.
Cool. Tell me more about banning books and Bud Light.
@Trolling Them Softly Yes, banning borderline pornographic material from schools is book banning. Yippee, I’m glad we live in such a progressive society! Woohoo!
YOU TROLLS WILL HOLD DOWN THE FORT FOR US THOUGH HUH😂😂😂
@Robert Hartford. That’s hilarious 😂😂😂
@Indy81SS but you banned Dr Seuss and aunt Jemima 😂
The panelists: I was hoping to see something new??? He was asked the same questions he has been asked and answered over and over again. Change the questions and ask something relevant and new. His opinions are going to be the same and he is entitled to them like it or not, like everyone else.
That one dude in the panel right after said it best. If you wanted him to talk about something other than 20/20 why did you ask him right about 20/20 is the first question? And then why did they keep asking it over and over and over again?
It doesn’t matter what he is asked because he will say the same things anyway. Me, me, me, poor pitiful me.
He shouldn’t be allowed or given a platform to lie over and over , why any news station would have him on is beyond my comprehension lol
Kaitlan got absolutely embarrassed. Please don’t lie to her.
Not for long 🤣 she better sign up for unemployment now
I read her wiki this morning and was very disappointed. I always liked her but not cool.
Yeah she was calling him
Mr president.
“I can’t believe Trump acted like Trump,” – CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS
It’s a simple model. Throw trash on the floor, hire a panel to discuss why its there. Dirty laundry.
Van Jones was “Van Jones” in this interview. No kidding.
Omg I’m embarrassed for you guys. 😳 this is bad.
😫😭
Don’t be embarrassed, see embarrass for yourself
@Give it what you’ve got……Ana obviously you aren’t one of the writers on strike. 😆 but apparently you are up to the current level of writer that’s scabbing
@CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! right? They sound just like your hero drumf
CNN asked him about 2020 and then complain that he’s talking about it?!?
Exactly. Really makes one think
Well it is his whole stickh
they’re simps.
They never get tired of being so.wrong all.the time. Every time
AT LEAST THEY AIN’T BEING SUED FOR BILLIONS FOR IT LIKE FOX 🦊 FAKE NEWS 😂😂😂
2:39 you are so right. I am tired of watching them being so wrong.
I’m done. Whomever decided on that catastrophe put the nail in the coffin for CNN. Did they actually think that they were going to get anything other than what they got!
They thought Trump was going to be bad trump.
Instead they got Super Saiyan Trump
Cry
No, they weren’t. CNN got a new owner who is a Trump fan. CNN is done. I’m going to MSNBC and I suggest all sane people do the same.
LOL I CANT BELIEVE KAITLAN IS STILL EMPLOYED BY CNN AFTER THIS EMBARRESSEMENT HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! who at CNN thought this was a good idea?
they have no choice, they already fired half the clowns 🤣
Yep – shes got no quick wit or guts
Imagine being so smug that you think you did a good job while being patted on the back by four idiots.
Yup they are so unreal. It’s all an act.
I bet you’re the life of the party, aren’t you?
The Katt lady has arrived.
Chick got owned!
😂😂😂
This was a make-or-break moment for Collins’ career. It seems to be leaning towards BREAK.
Who knows? Trump may offer her a job.
I think Collins gave Him the “perfect amount of rope”. Donny hung Himself last night on espionage charges. Like day follows night.
CNN just threw the best MAGA rally this year… thanks so much guy’s
Making America Great is really cool though.
IT SURE DIDN’T HELP TRUMP WITH ALL THE OTHER RALLIES HE HAD WHEN HE LOST IN 2020 HUH 😂😂😂
I’m a Bernie fan and Trump freakin tore CNN a new one
He did. He also gave them fantastic ratings.
@Mr. D. CNN and MSNBC secretly love Trump for that reason.
Those ratings though makes them no better than Fox, I lost respect for CNN
@Mr. D. … I am not a CNN type… but I thought the whole thing went well for the most part. The pantsuit was nasty but she didn’t really impact Trump at all
The moderator not withstanding… everyone else came out a winner.
This is like a group therapy session for political trauma.
this made me lol
😂
😂
Is it a group therapy session or a communist Struggle session?
Wow . . . The Putin and Xi trolls are out in force . . . Guess you’ve all been on holiday? 😆
Pleased to see that most people do feel the same. It shows by the fact that less than 1% of people liked this video. 😅
Apparently wanting jobs and safe cities is nostalgic
If you don’t have a job, get some training and new skills that will make you valuable in the workplace again. In 2023, only two US cities made the list of the Top 30 most dangerous cities in the world. Also, you already know why GUN DEATH is the number one cause of death in the US with people under 18 years old now, but your party refuses to do anything about it, because that might anger the gun lobbyists that pay for Republican campaigns.
@VivaToddVegasbro companies are leaving every democrat city…
@VivaToddVegas Cope.
What are they talking about? She totally blew the town hall. It was an embarrassment. This looks like a pity party 😂😂😂
She wasn’t supposed to go against him just moderate. Instead she just fumed and seethed and looked for a sound bite she never got.
“Yeah Kaitlyn I’ll go on your show tonight and tell everybody how good of a job you did. As long as you book me more often and give me more money for each appearance. I mean my integrity has a price.”