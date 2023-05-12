67 comments

    2. @Trolling Them Softly Yes, banning borderline pornographic material from schools is book banning. Yippee, I’m glad we live in such a progressive society! Woohoo!

      Reply

  2. The panelists: I was hoping to see something new??? He was asked the same questions he has been asked and answered over and over again. Change the questions and ask something relevant and new. His opinions are going to be the same and he is entitled to them like it or not, like everyone else.

    Reply

    1. That one dude in the panel right after said it best. If you wanted him to talk about something other than 20/20 why did you ask him right about 20/20 is the first question? And then why did they keep asking it over and over and over again?

      Reply

    2. It doesn’t matter what he is asked because he will say the same things anyway. Me, me, me, poor pitiful me.

      Reply

    3. He shouldn’t be allowed or given a platform to lie over and over , why any news station would have him on is beyond my comprehension lol

      Reply

    1. It’s a simple model. Throw trash on the floor, hire a panel to discuss why its there. Dirty laundry.

      Reply

    3. @Give it what you’ve got……Ana  obviously you aren’t one of the writers on strike. 😆 but apparently you are up to the current level of writer that’s scabbing

      Reply

    4. @CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! right? They sound just like your hero drumf

      Reply

    1. AT LEAST THEY AIN’T BEING SUED FOR BILLIONS FOR IT LIKE FOX 🦊 FAKE NEWS 😂😂😂

      Reply

  8. I’m done. Whomever decided on that catastrophe put the nail in the coffin for CNN. Did they actually think that they were going to get anything other than what they got!

    Reply

    3. No, they weren’t. CNN got a new owner who is a Trump fan. CNN is done. I’m going to MSNBC and I suggest all sane people do the same.

      Reply

  9. LOL I CANT BELIEVE KAITLAN IS STILL EMPLOYED BY CNN AFTER THIS EMBARRESSEMENT HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! who at CNN thought this was a good idea?

    Reply

  10. Imagine being so smug that you think you did a good job while being patted on the back by four idiots.

    Reply

    2. I think Collins gave Him the “perfect amount of rope”. Donny hung Himself last night on espionage charges. Like day follows night.

      Reply

    2. IT SURE DIDN’T HELP TRUMP WITH ALL THE OTHER RALLIES HE HAD WHEN HE LOST IN 2020 HUH 😂😂😂

      Reply

    4. @Mr. D. … I am not a CNN type… but I thought the whole thing went well for the most part. The pantsuit was nasty but she didn’t really impact Trump at all

      The moderator not withstanding… everyone else came out a winner.

      Reply

    5. Wow . . . The Putin and Xi trolls are out in force . . . Guess you’ve all been on holiday? 😆

      Reply

  15. Pleased to see that most people do feel the same. It shows by the fact that less than 1% of people liked this video. 😅

    Reply

    1. If you don’t have a job, get some training and new skills that will make you valuable in the workplace again. In 2023, only two US cities made the list of the Top 30 most dangerous cities in the world. Also, you already know why GUN DEATH is the number one cause of death in the US with people under 18 years old now, but your party refuses to do anything about it, because that might anger the gun lobbyists that pay for Republican campaigns.

      Reply

  17. What are they talking about? She totally blew the town hall. It was an embarrassment. This looks like a pity party 😂😂😂

    Reply

  18. She wasn’t supposed to go against him just moderate. Instead she just fumed and seethed and looked for a sound bite she never got.

    Reply

  19. “Yeah Kaitlyn I’ll go on your show tonight and tell everybody how good of a job you did. As long as you book me more often and give me more money for each appearance. I mean my integrity has a price.”

    Reply

