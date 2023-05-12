Recent Post
23 comments
I guess we all need to take an RSL course. This was a bad look, Jeopardy. And the third person used what was the most frequent pronunciation for decades.
The third person says solzenichin. That has never been an an accepted pronunciation. The third person does come closest to a correct pronunciation, the only one who doesn’t jumble the letters, but they all got it wrong.
Long time fan since the Art Fleming days. But on this one, you blew it, Jeopardy.
They all butchered the name, the last one coming closest to getting it. I can understand Jeopardy declining all three, otherwise it opens up all kinds of slippery slopes on half-right names. Still, this is a tough one and I can see why there’s some fuss over this.
It’s especially egregious since School Marm got it wrong as well. It’s a dumb call since everyone knows the first contestant correctly identified the author. It’s a knowledge contest, not an elocution exercise.
Oh I thought they were talking about a completely different person until the presenter pronounced the name correctly!
Yeah, but she didn’t pronounce I correctly either.
Better you do another town hall with Trumpty Dumpty. The first one was not pathetic enough
They all knew and answered over 90% correct pronunciation first try. Should’ve stopped with the first one. Not knowing Cyrillic pronunciation shouldn’t matter in America. Albuquerque doesn’t even spell or pronounce it’s own name right. How many know that? How much does it matter if you pronounced it as it was presented to you or how you read it?
Lets do Latin binomial nomenclature and see what the f is 👆 anyway.
Let’s call the whole thing off 🎶
Even she pronounced it wrong. It’s sol zhe NEET sin. If she can’t get it right, they shouldn’t dock the contestants
As a Russian speaker, I can confirm that none of them, including the host, pronounced the name correctly.
Maybe that kind of question should be a final jeopardy where they gotta write it out instead 🤷🏻
If you cant pronounce the word properly how will you spell it correctly? Missing letters etc. 😅😂
I thought all four of them sounded the same.
This a difficult one to pronounce, try Mayim Bialik
makes me think they all only seen the word spelled and didnt ever hear the pronunciation, leads my cynical brain to think they are told what to study beforehand.
Reminds me of when Obama used to insist on saying “Pock ee stahn”. Come on dude. It’s the only country you go out of your way to pronounce like that. Don’t recall you ever calling it Deutschland.
Thems the rules. Always have been.
Oh my, that Hannah has a deep voice…
Not even the host pronounced it correctly. It’s tricky though.
I think they got it.
Though I may catch some backlash of my own, I think Ken Jennings should be made The Host of Jeopardy.
-Who’s Daniil Charms?
-Cupboard!