  1. Of course he showed those documents to others. He’s fudging that the documents are classified- he needs to do that to justify his sharing of them

  3. maybe Trump can’t remember because he finds women as things that can be interchangeable. He did confuse E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife so this is why he can’t recall his naughty encounter with Carroll.

  4. Good! That was the first thing I said when I saw this clip from Town Hall.

    Sue exponentially every time he says these lies.

    CNN SHOULD interview him as often as possible. He’ll talk himself right into prison

    1. Yup. Just made me think he is even more disgusting. And I really didn’t think that was possible at this point. His cult members are just as disgusting as he is.

  6. Absolutely she should sue again, and for increased punitive damages, punitive damages being designed to deter reoffending.

    3. “When you’re a star neanderthal they let you do it. You can say anything. Incriminate yourself. You can say anything.” Homer 2.0

  8. Trump: “I never met this woman.” No, there are only multiple photos showing you socializing with E. Jean and her ex-husband…

    2. The woman is a compulsive liar, she comes out 30 years later with some bogus accusation. She never met him. She just happened to be a picture with him & her husband …doesn’t mean she met him. He knows the husband not her…

    3. @Give it what you’ve got……Ana Igor. You should be guarding the kremlin, not commenting on YouTube videos. Maybe go fix that leaky roof.

  9. You guys notice the strange faces Don makes when he’s denying? Like someone stuck a coathanger in his mouth. I don’t know anyone who makes these bizarre faces when talking. It’s like he goes to another realm. And I’m talking about “I don’t think so, not that I can think of” and “I would have the right to.” Frightening stuff.

    1. Yes! He’s got quite a tell. Not to mention he wouldn’t look her in the face when speaking. He only looked at her when she was speaking. He’s a fucking trainwreck. Coat hanger in his mouth did make me laugh so thank you for that!

    4. It could be the incongruity of his facial muscles all doing different things, I’ve seen it before when a narcissist lies…😜

  10. He most definitely showed those top secret documents to someone, likely even gave them their own copies.

    1. Don’t forget they found 48 empty folders marked classified, I would guess he sold hundreds of those.

    1. Go get him again, and again and again if he keeps defaming you, E. Jean! Looks like you have a new career.

  15. “I have the absolute right to do whatever I want” is what he really thinks. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

  17. If he never met her and never saw her, why are they in a picture together? This is an even easier defamation suit than the last 😂😂

  18. “When you’re a star witness against yourself they let you do it. You can say anything. Incriminate yourself. You can say anything.” Homer 2.0

  19. Just to know that those ppl who were in that audience are some of the same ppl we come across everyday is very alarming.

  20. I’m glad there is already another case for her. She won the second case but the first is still pending. Add to it! We all appreciate EJean Carroll!!! 😊

