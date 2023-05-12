Recent Post
53 comments
Of course he showed those documents to others. He’s fudging that the documents are classified- he needs to do that to justify his sharing of them
If he just thinks about them being de-classified then they’re de-classified.
Why else would the Saudi’s give Jarred (Donald) two billion dollars.
Right.
Didn’t his aide copy some to a laptop?!! He did show them!!!
@Kathleen Austin Excellent observation.
She should sue him again and again, till he shuts up and stop all lies!
*YOU HAVE THE T.D.S.*
Can’t see anything wrong with that at all.
maybe Trump can’t remember because he finds women as things that can be interchangeable. He did confuse E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife so this is why he can’t recall his naughty encounter with Carroll.
Good! That was the first thing I said when I saw this clip from Town Hall.
Sue exponentially every time he says these lies.
CNN SHOULD interview him as often as possible. He’ll talk himself right into prison
Yup. Just made me think he is even more disgusting. And I really didn’t think that was possible at this point. His cult members are just as disgusting as he is.
THE OTHER CASE IS STILL IN LITIGATION
Yep…. that’s what I was hoping. Sue the crap out of the guy every day.
lol! yeah, not happening.
Absolutely she should sue again, and for increased punitive damages, punitive damages being designed to deter reoffending.
We’ll increase our Trump donations no problem.
@Lerian V you admit enabling?
“Not really”
*DOJ hires additional investigators
It’s now the DoJ that’s ‘Making America Great Again’ lol
😂
“When you’re a star neanderthal they let you do it. You can say anything. Incriminate yourself. You can say anything.” Homer 2.0
ya nailed it, well said
Trump: “I never met this woman.” No, there are only multiple photos showing you socializing with E. Jean and her ex-husband…
*BRANDON FORCED HIS HAND INSIDE TARA READE.*
The woman is a compulsive liar, she comes out 30 years later with some bogus accusation. She never met him. She just happened to be a picture with him & her husband …doesn’t mean she met him. He knows the husband not her…
@Give it what you’ve got……Ana Igor. You should be guarding the kremlin, not commenting on YouTube videos. Maybe go fix that leaky roof.
@CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! Then she should sue him.
You guys notice the strange faces Don makes when he’s denying? Like someone stuck a coathanger in his mouth. I don’t know anyone who makes these bizarre faces when talking. It’s like he goes to another realm. And I’m talking about “I don’t think so, not that I can think of” and “I would have the right to.” Frightening stuff.
Yes! He’s got quite a tell. Not to mention he wouldn’t look her in the face when speaking. He only looked at her when she was speaking. He’s a fucking trainwreck. Coat hanger in his mouth did make me laugh so thank you for that!
So that explains why he always has that face.
“I would have the right to” is Donald’s defense to EVERYTHING.
It could be the incongruity of his facial muscles all doing different things, I’ve seen it before when a narcissist lies…😜
He most definitely showed those top secret documents to someone, likely even gave them their own copies.
Don’t forget they found 48 empty folders marked classified, I would guess he sold hundreds of those.
He sold them!
Some were transferred to a laptop, you don’t do that unless you want to share them.
Plus lots of Russians were going to Mar de Lago.
Go get him E. Jean! Do it for all of us. Please🙏
Go get him again, and again and again if he keeps defaming you, E. Jean! Looks like you have a new career.
“ I don’t even wait “ “when you’re a star you’ll let you do it”
Trump~
Please sue him again,please he needs to know that he can not go around saying whatever!!
Just keep talking 45. Jack is listening and is taking notes.
“I have the absolute right to do whatever I want” is what he really thinks. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
He seems to think that applies to women and documents.
I love how hard it is for him to look her in the eye.
It would be funny if he had to run away to Scotland again during a second trial.
If he never met her and never saw her, why are they in a picture together? This is an even easier defamation suit than the last 😂😂
Do you remember every person that you ever stood beside at a party or event?Lol
“When you’re a star witness against yourself they let you do it. You can say anything. Incriminate yourself. You can say anything.” Homer 2.0
Just to know that those ppl who were in that audience are some of the same ppl we come across everyday is very alarming.
The way the liberal establishment has been relentlessly hounding Trump is alarming.
I’m glad there is already another case for her. She won the second case but the first is still pending. Add to it! We all appreciate EJean Carroll!!! 😊