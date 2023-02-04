Man attempts to go outside when wind chill is -106 degrees February 4, 2023 71 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Lived in Gunnison colorado for several years and have to believe we reached 40 below if not colder atleast once.
Our Meteorologist son climbed Mt. Washington during his college years. It’s windy up there!
Did he attend LSC? I’m an ALUM..different department, but had housemates born with their head in the clouds…Calculus 4 what? Can’t we just skip to physics?🤣🤣🤣👍😜
@Susan Steckov Yes, Susan he did! Winters are cold in Lyndonville, also!
The real story is what kind of power and internet service he has that’s working in those conditions
They don’t do real reporting any more. Just fluff.
@Jade Lee They clearly have a working power supply and internet infrastructure………so decades ahead of Texas under republicans.
Exactly! I want that service.. Lol
It is -45.7F (-43C) but due to strong winds 90mph (145km/h) it feels like -106F (-76C) to humans.
@Matthew Kane The feels like temperature should not exist in my opinion and it is related to the rate at which human body temperature changes if bare skin. That is affected both by wind and relative humidity.
Nobody will want to get out at those wind speeds no matter the temperature. Highest wind speed I experienced was 110km/h so less than this and that was crazy enough even damaged a few houses.
I’m in Saskatchewan so I know what low temperature feels like even with moderate wind but is mostly about the face since the rest will be covered.
Having two definitions for temperature is confusing especially as it is not always mentioned if it is real or feels like.
Thanks was wondering what they mean by 106F. Like what language is that 😂,
@Matthew Kane “I was born and raised in…” cool story bro, thats what you really wanted to tell us.
America never took to the Celsius scale.
Way back in the 80s, when you could call up the time and temperature on the phone, they told us the temperature in Fahrenheit and then in Celsius. That didn’t last long. Back to just Fahrenheit.
I may never complain of the cold again. 😳
People in Alberta, Canada go polar dipping in ice cold water in the winter while in United States they close pools in the winter while Canada People actually go polar dipping
When you reach -40 and the scales for F and C meet, you know it’s cold
@chrisstroesser When America and the rest of the world agree that cold is cold
I’m convinced this what’s referred to as “Cold as Balls”
@Hamp Dog In the old days, the cannon balls on ships were stored on a stand called a “brass monkey.” When it got really cold, the brass would contract and the cannonballs would roll off, hence the expression “cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey.”
@The Great Gazoo woah cool, thanks
It’s been around 40+ degrees F here in S. California, and I’m bundled up in 3-4 sweaters looking like the Michelin Man! To be fair, I have no heat in my house and we’re on a mountain with wind gusts up to 60 mph so it hasn’t been warm here.
So glad that Anderson has intrusive thoughts too. So relatable. 😂
I REALLY want to know what he would say.
@Amy Schmidt We had 39 below zero a few days ago with the wind chill but today it’s a balmy 28 above which feels great. The coldest temp I remember is back in the 90’s when it was actually 55 below not including the wind chill and school across the whole state was cancelled for a couple of days.
@Robert Jarecki 22 years ago I left my home state of Texas and moved to S. California. I LOVE it here!
I’m living my hippy dream of owning 20 acres of remote mountain wilderness, closest neighbor is a mile away. I’ve got goats, chickens, etc. and often see deer, coyotes, bobcat, lynx, and sometimes pumas. 100% of my electric is produced by solar and wind with AGM batteries, so I’ve had no electric bill in 17 years. I can grow just about anything here, including cannabis which is legal in personal amounts.
My mortgage + utilities is just under $1300 per month for a 3 bdrm 2 bath house on 20 acres. Not all real estate here is expensive if one moves to a less “convenient” area.
I love that I vote by mail instead of standing in line at a precinct. This gives me time and opportunity to mark my ballot carefully, where I can research candidates and propositions online, at home with no pressure. I usually didn’t get to vote in Texas, the 39 years I lived there, because I was always working on that Tuesday in Nov. and lines were too long to go during my half-hour lunch.
The last straw, why I moved to California, was when my 74 year old dad was shot and killed in his backyard as he went out to work in his garden. The multiple felon who murdered him had no problem buying his guns from the parking lot swapmeet outside the Dallas Convention Center Gun Show.
About a month before my dad died, he suggested I would enjoy living in California, a state he loved, because he said I’d meet people like myself who are conservationists and anti-racists. I’m glad I took his advice, and most of my family don’t miss me anyway. 90% of them joined the red-hat cult in 2015. I don’t miss their homophobia or their hateful “N-word jokes”.
Francis looks like a cool dude. Looks like he genuinely enjoys his work.
He really does. Upbeat and pleasant!
I was hoping one of them would quote the infamous Frank Zappa song, “Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow”.
All these years I thought Zappa was exaggerating about how cold it was in his Eskimo dream:
“Dreamed I was an eskimo
Frozen wind began to blow
Under my boots and around my toes
The frost that bit the ground below
It was a hundred degrees below zero…”
Have been to the top of mount Washington in the summer and nearly froze to death in august. Both as a child and then with my children and each time it was a terrible experience!! The most extreme weather in the us are recorded there. Weird 😮
Then why take your children?
I was there in July about 35 years ago and it was about 30 degrees with 70 mph winds
I went up there years ago in the winter time. Scary ride up. Side ways icicles – because the wind blows them like that. It’s like another world up there. The observatory was fairly basic in terms of accommodations. But they have everything they need for an extended stay because sometimes bad weather can isolate them for several weeks up there. Ice and snow all over everything outside. That was a very nice experience.
@Carrie Priegel I know of hiking groups that go up there regularly. But not in these conditions
TraderTimmy… it would be nice if the structure was maintained a bit better so they don’t have to deal with doors blowing open. Imagine if three of them could not have gotten that door to shut… or if there were only two people available. Yikkes.
@mnoell35 Ha! Right! I’m cold when it dips to a chilly 65(F) in my house.
This weather guy, Francis, is such a natural. I hope he builds a career in television weather reporting.
@shay stern It says Francis Tarasiewicz in the notes.
I grew up in North Dakota. I’ve been out in -100 wind chill. Dress properly, no exposed skin, and keep it to five minutes. It can kill you quite easily.
That’s scary. As bad as is here in Massachusetts, you have it so much worse. You can keep it. Minus 30 wind chill is the worst I’ve ever seen, and that was last night
Prairie winters can be really nasty, to say the least. If you can live on the prairies, you can survive almost anything.
I spent time I North Dakota, miss it. Funny thing. I went to market, -20. Started the car to warm it up, put groceries in back hatch, slammed it shut. Whoops auto door locks engaged. Locked out, car running. Called AAA. Got me back In in no time. He advised me to crack the window open enough to open door.
Thanks for your service and showing us how it looks like in coldest temp. Much appreciated.
I had to go to the office yesterday here in Ottawa, Canada and in the morning I heard with wind chill it hit -58F. I had to remove my glove for like 15 seconds to check the bus schedule (inside a bus stop), and my left hand felt an intense pain. Took me 2-3 minutes to feel my left hand again after putting it back in the glove and in my jacket’s pocket. One of the worst thing I felt in recent memory, I thought my nose and cheek were going to fall off from my face.
Who reads a bus schedule with their hands? Better yet… who believes it?
@rae0521 I was using an app to GPS track the bus, but yes the schedule itself isn’t accurate most of the time.
Ot was -30 wind chill last night in Massachusetts and it was awful
Did you have a scarf on to cover your face 🥺
The old original structure is “chained down” into the granite over the roof. Highest land wind speed ever recorded non tornado. Amazing place. I would love to visit in the winter.
This guy is amazing! He makes me want to learn more about weather
Saying it’s cool to be there when the record is broken is an understatement.
Anderson and Francis have made me feel less alone for the fleeting thought of doing something crazy that would derail my career.
That guy was awesome. Get him more airtime!