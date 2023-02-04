Why Trump wants Nikki Haley in the race – Opinion February 4, 2023 40 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Yes. The more candidates the better for Trump. Keep the establishment divided so Big Nanny Ron can’t run it up and Trump’s fans can pull him through.
I look forward to Trump losing once again.
Only if we still have election season. 🫢
I look forward to biden tripping up stairs again.
The more turds get in the pool, the higher the biggest turd will rise.
Lord, sadly but true!
Haley is auditioning for VP. She will gain name recognition with her candidacy for president. In debates, look for her to avoid any attacks on Trump and especially DeSantis so as not to offend them or their voters.
Yep, she most likely wants VP. She’s very smart and Trump adores her.
We won’t see trump stocking her and trying to menace her – he won’t be there. He is headed to the gallows according to US Code
You are so right she wants vice president and Trump knows that
@Star Light Adores her? Hmm … he doesn’t like her “complexion.” Sounds a little like she’s “not his type.”
@Star Light he doesn’t adore her moron. Trump is not capable of adoration for anyone who isn’t a dictator or himself.
A coward will never go after a bully all by herself, she waits until she sees the mob go after him and then she feels safe in doing so..
Lol. She will be humiliated by Trump for his Maga Cult, because they enjoy seeing and hearing him degrading people. 🤡
@suzanne peters
Trump MUST be GOD 🇺🇸🕇🇺🇸 in human form who has come down from heaven to SAVE humanity
@Suun Diial biden is a failure.
@Planecrazy
and yet morons voted for him….😥
@Suun Diial Troll
I’d vote for a coma patient if it got Kamala and Biden up out of there
Well, biden is practically comatose. And kamala is half laughing hyena.
Why do i wanT Bernie Sanders in the race ? 🤔
It’s because, unfortunately, two venomous snakes of the same species can’t harm each other.
I agree Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are perfect examples.
It’s her NFT collection coming out
He knows that a divided field helps his 30 percent win the primaries. Let the little people run!
“He was a great president”
Ha ha ha ha ha
IQ45: I need weak candidates to make me look good in the primary
How did dementia Joe look so good in the primary????
Donald wants a remake of the 2016 GOP primary’s
His MAGA 30 % will give him the win against the fractured majority
MAGA is 30% of American voters and close to 60-65% in GOP. A lot of MAGA voters are also supporting other Trump like candidates but with less baggage
The fact that you say President Trump, is what makes him play president everyday.
Same goes for President Obama
He wants someone in the race so he has yet another definitive target for his anger. And we’ll have to keep listening to his vitriol…. Ugh!!!🤢
Trump has no issue with Haley as he believes he will stomp her in the primaries but she might be useful as a VP.
Also, if Trump loses the nomination he should absolutely run as an Independent.
“….like how he governed as president…” I almost choked. You’ve GOT to be kidding me.
And that makes her a bimbo!
she doesn’t qualify. see the Constitution. Article 2, Section 1.
“Why (disgraced Donald Jail-duck TREA5QN) Trump wants Nikki Haley in the race” so let’s otherwise “Convince It Forward” with Laus DEO
We cannot trust Nikki!