    1. @hiimgreek There are parts of New York state that are somehow even more backward and redneck than Florida – same for Maine. I’ve actually seen people flying Confederate flags up here; pretty sure we were on the other side of that one.

  2. It’s cases like this, when guilt is without question, that the offender should be executed by the end of the following day

    3. @Tendies Offmyplate the complete lack of remorse plus all the readily apparent and available evidence _DOES INDICATE GUILT_ including statements by the gunman.
      No trial necessary. End him immediately.

  3. Stand your ground. I mean, look at her – he must have feared for his life completely.

    2. ​@mezlabor They were being sarcastic. They are showing the issue with stand your ground as a defense.

    3. @mezlabor it’s not meant to be taken literally. You’ve missed the point which is how stupid killing someone is for no good reason such as stand your ground. Just one more reason to never venture into the US.

    4. @M K Stand your ground in theory isn’t stupid, if someone comes onto your property with intention to do you harm like a home invasion then you can defend yourself. This is clearly murder.

  7. I hope they throw his booty in jail for the rest of his life. Wtf is happening to people in this country. Let’s just end it because someone needed to turn around

    2. ​@Bheese_curger31 Well, I mean if they did, and one showed up, I bet they’d know how to use it, and probably wouldn’t have shot some kid who drove onto the wrong driveway. That sounds like a decent idea actually, perhaps we should try that. 👍

  10. 16 year old gets shot in the head for ringing wrong doorbell to pick up his siblings n now this ? wtf is wrong with people where in the hell is our human decency? wtf man this makes me so fnn angry I swear some people are worst than animals

    1. @wiredbest  they certainly have something to do with it but there’s more to it I think it’s just pure hate the evil inside some people’s heart

    2. @Wayne Best if he was this paranoid and had no gun he would have gotten on his phone and called the cops. Instead he murdered an innocent person and called his lawyer.

  11. This happens when people are constantly scare mongered, then live in a constant stage of paranoia and are given unrestricted access to guns!

    2. ​@Notable Savage this literally took 10 seconds via Google search:
      “In New York City, rifles, shotguns and handguns require a permit to purchase. Additionally, owners must be licensed and have a permit to carry. In New York state, only handguns are subject to such requirements. ”
      You know that you’re on the wrong side if you need to lie about stupid 💩 . . .

  15. As a Conservative, this man should be charged and convicted. Someone simply turning around? I’ve done that numerous times in my neighborhood.

    2. You believe that he should be charged and convicted? Wow, what a brave moral stance. We are all so impressed. What other earth shattering stances of moral clarity will you take? A declaration that water is wet?

  16. There absolutely is a reason why this man shot this woman.
    Because he wanted to. And Fox and the NRA told him it was his duty to the culture.

    5. ​@Zain Zoala Did we read the same post? Because I don’t think it means what you think it means… 🤔 Just sayin.

    1. ​@Bryan Just out of curiosity, do you know you’re a horrible person, or do you actually think you’re “One of the good ones”?

    2. @Richard B thou who has no sins, shall cast thy first stone, instead of criticism and hated for the next man, how about focus on the matter at hand.

    4. @Richard B someone died now we hold the responsible party accountable, this man on the internet did nothing to you for you to say he’s a horrible man. Be real here.

  19. What a sad end for such a young woman. Thank God this didn’t happen in Texas; the governor would pardon him.

    2. Nah this wasn’t self defense. The particular example in Texas ur referring to was self defense because your peaceful protester pointed an assault rifle you all desperately want to ban at the victim. But you’re right as always

