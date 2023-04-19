Recent Post
- Adam Lambert gives hilarious Cher impression of ‘The Muffin Man’
- ‘Fox blinked’: Anderson Cooper breaks down Fox News’ $787.5M Dominion settlement
- ‘Difficult to say with a straight face’: Tapper reacts to Fox News’ statement on settlement
- Tapper: Fox News’ $787M settlement ‘one of the ugliest’ moments in the history of journalism
- Man who fatally shot 20-year-old woman in driveway has ‘no remorse,’ sheriff says
65 comments
Need more good guys with guns they say
Fear and hate runs through your blood
@hiimgreek There are parts of New York state that are somehow even more backward and redneck than Florida – same for Maine. I’ve actually seen people flying Confederate flags up here; pretty sure we were on the other side of that one.
@Mainely Yep, I’ve seen this myself. Bizarre.
@Mainely I see them here in Pennsylvania. There everywhere there serving dons kool-aid
@RVP wow very liberal of you, i wonder what your gonna use? Hmmmm🤦♂️
It’s cases like this, when guilt is without question, that the offender should be executed by the end of the following day
Public outrage doesn’t indicate guilt
YES!!!
@Tendies Offmyplate the complete lack of remorse plus all the readily apparent and available evidence _DOES INDICATE GUILT_ including statements by the gunman.
No trial necessary. End him immediately.
@Tendies Offmyplate “has no remorse”
Figure it out Einstein
Stand your ground. I mean, look at her – he must have feared for his life completely.
New York isn’t a stand your ground state.
@mezlabor They were being sarcastic. They are showing the issue with stand your ground as a defense.
@mezlabor it’s not meant to be taken literally. You’ve missed the point which is how stupid killing someone is for no good reason such as stand your ground. Just one more reason to never venture into the US.
@M K Stand your ground in theory isn’t stupid, if someone comes onto your property with intention to do you harm like a home invasion then you can defend yourself. This is clearly murder.
Ask him who he voted for!
We know
Why do you guys care about identity politics so much
a Trump Republican 😂
Owning a gun; you take a life or it takes you. You decide.
He belongs in jail
He belongs UNDER the jail.
He belongs in the grave. Death sentence. No sense in this malice.
I think he needs to be in a prison for life.
@Vicki Griffin Seconded. Preferably after he has been… recycled.
I hope they throw his booty in jail for the rest of his life. Wtf is happening to people in this country. Let’s just end it because someone needed to turn around
Gov. Abbott would pardon him for standing his ground.
Hopefully you never have to defend yourself. You’d probably cry for a man with a gun.
@Bheese_curger31 Well, I mean if they did, and one showed up, I bet they’d know how to use it, and probably wouldn’t have shot some kid who drove onto the wrong driveway. That sounds like a decent idea actually, perhaps we should try that. 👍
he wouldn’t be charged. no pardon needed.
Thanx GOP for making the Crays , now crayest
16 year old gets shot in the head for ringing wrong doorbell to pick up his siblings n now this ? wtf is wrong with people where in the hell is our human decency? wtf man this makes me so fnn angry I swear some people are worst than animals
@wiredbest they certainly have something to do with it but there’s more to it I think it’s just pure hate the evil inside some people’s heart
@Wayne Best if he was this paranoid and had no gun he would have gotten on his phone and called the cops. Instead he murdered an innocent person and called his lawyer.
But they love Trump
This happens when people are constantly scare mongered, then live in a constant stage of paranoia and are given unrestricted access to guns!
I agree!👏🏿
@Notable Savage this literally took 10 seconds via Google search:
“In New York City, rifles, shotguns and handguns require a permit to purchase. Additionally, owners must be licensed and have a permit to carry. In New York state, only handguns are subject to such requirements. ”
You know that you’re on the wrong side if you need to lie about stupid 💩 . . .
he should be in jail right now!!!
But he’s white.
Since he has no remorse, then the judge won’t have any either sentencing your butt to prison.
Or to the chair.
They interrupted Fox.
As a Conservative, this man should be charged and convicted. Someone simply turning around? I’ve done that numerous times in my neighborhood.
Well I would sure hope so. Your statement doesn’t paint you in the light you think it does.
You believe that he should be charged and convicted? Wow, what a brave moral stance. We are all so impressed. What other earth shattering stances of moral clarity will you take? A declaration that water is wet?
Yup charge em and jail him.
@J B So you agree, is basically what you’re saying, only in assholic.👍🙄
There absolutely is a reason why this man shot this woman.
Because he wanted to. And Fox and the NRA told him it was his duty to the culture.
Fact
Exactly!👏🏿👏🏿
THIS
😂😂😂 So his gun put him in jail.
@Zain Zoala Did we read the same post? Because I don’t think it means what you think it means… 🤔 Just sayin.
A beautiful woman coming anywhere near him? He KNEW IT WAS A TRAP! What a fool.
The price we pay as a society for allowing the average idiot to own guns ..
@Bryan Just out of curiosity, do you know you’re a horrible person, or do you actually think you’re “One of the good ones”?
@Richard B thou who has no sins, shall cast thy first stone, instead of criticism and hated for the next man, how about focus on the matter at hand.
@Bheese_curger31 uh… what?
@Richard B someone died now we hold the responsible party accountable, this man on the internet did nothing to you for you to say he’s a horrible man. Be real here.
What a sad end for such a young woman. Thank God this didn’t happen in Texas; the governor would pardon him.
That’s so true, and so terrifying
Nah this wasn’t self defense. The particular example in Texas ur referring to was self defense because your peaceful protester pointed an assault rifle you all desperately want to ban at the victim. But you’re right as always
There wouldn’t be any charges to pardon.
He should be charged with murder and given life in prison!