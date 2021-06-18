Manchester Police See Increase in Covid Breaches | TVJ Midday News – June 18 2021

The Manchester police in Jamaica are reporting an increase in breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act since Prime Minister's recent announcement relaxing some measures.

Introduction – 0:00

Issues Resolved at Brown's Town Library – 4:13

West Ham Striker Named in Reggae Boyz Gold Cup Roster – 8:19

