Manchester Police See Increase in Covid Breaches | TVJ Midday News - June 18 2021 1

Manchester Police See Increase in Covid Breaches | TVJ Midday News – June 18 2021

8 comments

 

The Manchester police in Jamaica are reporting an increase in breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act since Prime Minister's recent announcement relaxing some measures.

Introduction – 0:00
Issues Resolved at Brown's Town Library – 4:13
West Ham Striker Named in Reggae Boyz Gold Cup Roster – 8:19

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

8 comments

  3. Bull sh.t bout father’s day ,what’s the difference of taking out my father Saturday instead Sunday ? Theirs no special day for fathers , every day is special , some a unnuh just show off , only can call the the name.

    Reply

  4. Kmt madness we don’t need any police to protect us from covid-19 officer protect yourself and yuh family. focus on the crime in Jamaica not covid-19 are you a doctor

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.