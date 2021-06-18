Manchester Police See Increase in Covid Breaches | TVJ Midday News – June 18 2021

The Manchester police in Jamaica are reporting an increase in breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act since Prime Minister's recent announcement relaxing some measures.
Introduction – 0:00
Issues Resolved at Brown's Town Library – 4:13
West Ham Striker Named in Reggae Boyz Gold Cup Roster – 8:19
8 comments
I was told jamaica is a nice place.
Leave poor people alone and gweh
Yeah Azen, leave then to Covid19.
Bull sh.t bout father’s day ,what’s the difference of taking out my father Saturday instead Sunday ? Theirs no special day for fathers , every day is special , some a unnuh just show off , only can call the the name.
Kmt madness we don’t need any police to protect us from covid-19 officer protect yourself and yuh family. focus on the crime in Jamaica not covid-19 are you a doctor
Great
Big up Geo!!!
Uno focus pon crime stop talk bout covid ,mask nuh protect nothing