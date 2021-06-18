Manitoba manhunt: Suspect may have police paraphernalia, warn RCMP

Police in Manitoba and Ontario continue to search for a homicide suspect as a massive manhunt grows. Jill Macyshon reports.
Your minds are being programmed to be suspicious of one type of person.
Ya cops
Yes .. a “human being” is the person of interest. Pretty sure there is no other type of person by definition?!
The ones who’s union memberships disallow them from accessing the human rights council
@Todd Campbell when was the last “human being” you saw on the news asking the public to be on the lookout for?
Rental vehicles usually have GPS system in them.
@Mr. NYSE apparently.
Every vehicle built in the last 10 years has gps in them by default through the stereo
@Mr. NYSE u act like the RCMP doesn’t have some of the best IT personnel in the country. The issue is with chevy, the rental company and the courts.
This is another obvious FF, lol. That’s why he has “police paraphernalia”.
@brokey RCMP can’t find the slot for the seatbelt
After 15 months of covid ticket detail hopefully the RCMP remember how to do real police work.
@Choose Wisely Maybe they should stop enforcing stupid COVID restrictions and do some real police work.
@Choose Wisely police officer doesn’t even make the top 10 list of most dangerous occupations…..take your drama to your Tupperware group, Lady
They do real police work? Thought RCMP meant Really Crappy Misogynistic Police for the last 101 years…
@Choose Wisely RCMP is a less dangerous job than Uber driver. Ranks somewhere near lawnboy.
@James Jones really? Wow
Again, another police related killer
Ya not a fan of our specific type of rampager. Guys pretending to be cops.
But it’s not a police related killer he had some Gear but he wasn’t using it
Guy looks pretty crazy.
Didn’t we just go through all this with that Wortman guy? Never heard of this happening and now twice in one year? Wtf is going on?
Sad thing is, they could of prevented what happened with Wortman.
Yeah all the sudden Canada is full of crazy murderers? I wonder why.
Yah right wont get past the border with all the covid restrictions let alone being wanted.
Northern ontario is very isolated and full of dense forest more than MB so more places to hide as the hwys up that way are also literally in the middle of nowhere with hilly winding roads.
RCMP don’t usually frequent those hwys often unless a call for help was made so he most likely has made his way to ontario.
Government final episode,planned confiscation , 2.0 ,on steroids, of all law abiding citizens legally owned firearms, federal liberals to push this C21 through ,
@IM your FA-JA ,oh-father When’s that supposed to happen?
another one…with police connections?
1:35 “Police weapons” so you mean just firearms. Lol
I mean maybe not just “firearms,” perhaps vests, disguises, pasports etc. Lol
Automatic Dido pistol
stay safe out there Brandon
@So Depressed That’s not a weapon..
She clearly misspoke there, did you not hear her try to correct herself??
He’s doubled back already
Living in a cottage got lots of guns. Does he even know he is wanted
Do you want to catch this guy call the RCMP tell him he’s not wearing his mask
shaddap whiner
Jason did someone tell u to put on a mask and it upset u? I hope u don’t own guns
Guy should have headed to Alberta. We have swat teams here but they only arrest pastors and restaurant owners. We also have helicopters but they are only used to track down the most violent pastors.
This individual is less of a threat to Canadians than Justin Trudeau.
friendly looking sort
Manitoba ,Ontario border?
Yes, that would be where Manitoba ends and Ontario begins and vice versa.
lol
Im not worried i feel so safe They banned guns remember. theres no way this person can hurt me
@bLaCkShAd0w It’s not a dream world. There’s no right to bear arms in Canada, this was settled by the Supreme Court of Canada in 1993. Enjoy *your* delusions. 🙂
@Frthonor Frithers what do out of control gun addicts do that’s so wrong ?
@Timetraveler Take a gander at the USA, find your answers.
@Frthonor Frithers no actually you don’t
@Timetraveler No, *you* don’t.
He just had a bad day.
Or maybe his neighbor turned him on and wanted to rid himself of that desire? You think he might be American?
I think he’s got them thinking he’s going to Ontario but I bet you he’s going the opposite way I’ll be heading to Mexico
All a dead giveaway all dead giveaway Charles somebody quote
Can’t catch him. He’s wearing a mask !
Nova Scotia has entered the chat
I knew he made his way through ontario as nothing else made sense as most on the run do as ontario is so big